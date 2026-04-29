Arrive AI Inc.: Arrive AI Deploys NVIDIA Isaac Sim and Blackwell GPU Systems to Accelerate AI, Robotics, and Computer Vision Development

INDIANAPOLIS, IN / ACCESS Newswire / April 29, 2026 / Arrive AI (NASDAQ:ARAI), an autonomous delivery infrastructure company, announced it is accelerating artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics development using NVIDIA Isaac Sim and high-performance GPU workstations powered by NVIDIA Blackwell architecture.

The company is leveraging simulation-driven AI training to rapidly improve computer vision systems used in real-world automation, robotics, and autonomous delivery environments.

Arrive AI Uses NVIDIA Isaac Sim for Scalable AI Training

Arrive AI is utilizing NVIDIA Isaac Sim, a physics-based simulation platform, to train AI models in highly realistic digital environments. The system replicates real-world conditions including gravity, friction, collisions, object interaction, and photorealistic lighting through advanced ray tracing.

This approach enables Arrive AI to generate precise "ground truth" data, where object positions and trajectories are fully known. As a result, the company can train computer vision models faster and more accurately without relying on large-scale manual data collection and annotation.

Simulation-based training allows Arrive AI to achieve near real-world performance while significantly reducing development time and cost.

High-Performance NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs Power Large-Scale AI Models

To support these workloads, Arrive AI has deployed advanced GPU workstations featuring NVIDIA's Blackwell architecture. These systems provide the compute power and memory required to train large-scale AI models, including generalist models with billions to trillions of parameters.

The infrastructure includes:

High VRAM capacity for large model training

Dedicated ray tracing cores for photorealistic simulation

Energy-efficient performance for continuous AI workloads

This compute stack enables Arrive AI to run complex simulations and training pipelines simultaneously at scale.

Continuous Learning Pipeline Supports Real-World Deployment

Arrive AI is currently operating multiple high-specification systems to support parallel simulation and training cycles. This infrastructure creates a continuous learning pipeline that allows AI models to rapidly adapt to real-world edge cases.

As the company expands deployment of its autonomous delivery network, simulation-driven iteration will enable faster improvement in system performance, reliability, and safety.

AI + Simulation + Robotics Strategy

By combining AI, simulation, and high-performance computing, Arrive AI is building a scalable foundation for real-world robotics and automation. The company's approach reduces reliance on physical testing while accelerating time-to-deployment across logistics, healthcare, and enterprise applications.

Executive Commentary

"Simulation is becoming the foundation of modern AI development," said Dan O'Toole, Founder and CEO of Arrive AI. "By leveraging NVIDIA Isaac Sim and next-generation GPU infrastructure, we can train and refine our computer vision and robotics systems at a speed and scale that simply isn't possible in the physical world alone. This allows us to accelerate deployment while continuously improving performance, reliability, and safety across our autonomous delivery network."

About Arrive AI

Arrive AI (NASDAQ:ARAI) is building the infrastructure for autonomous logistics through a network of intelligent delivery endpoints that enable secure, asynchronous exchange of goods. The company's platform supports drones, ground robotics, and human couriers, solving the "last inch of the last-mile" challenge across logistics, healthcare, and enterprise delivery.

Media Contact:? Kylie Conway, ?mailto:media@arriveai.com

Investor Relations Contact:? Alliance Advisors IR?, mailto:ARAI.IR@allianceadvisors.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release and statements of Arrive AI's management in connection with this release or related events may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Forward-looking statements relate to future events and expected business and financial performance and often include words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "potential," "will," "should," "could," "would," "optimistic," or "may," and similar expressions.

These statements are based on information available as of the date of this release and reflect management's current views and assumptions. They are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may be beyond the company's control.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Potential investors should review Arrive AI's Registration Statement and other filings, including risk factors, available at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission website at www.sec.gov (http://www.sec.gov/).

Arrive AI undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release, except as required by law.

SOURCE: Arrive AI Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/arrive-ai-deploys-nvidia-isaac-sim-and-blackwell-gpu-systems-to-a-1161989