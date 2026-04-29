Karbon-X Project Inc.: Karbon-X Introduces Corporate Emissions Calculator as Pressure to Quantify Carbon Exposure Accelerates

Digital tool enables companies to rapidly assess emissions and take immediate action while preparing for compliance and carbon market participation.

CALGARY, AB / ACCESS Newswire / April 29, 2026 / Karbon-X Corp. (OTCQX:KARX) ("Karbon-X" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated climate solutions provider operating across compliance and voluntary carbon markets, today highlighted its Corporate Emissions Calculator, a digital tool designed to help organizations quickly quantify emissions across key operational areas and move from measurement to action.

As regulatory frameworks evolve and expectations around emissions disclosure increase, organizations across sectors including energy, manufacturing, aviation, and logistics are facing accelerating pressure to understand and manage their carbon exposure. Many existing solutions remain complex, time-intensive, and reliant on external consultants, creating delays at a time when companies are being pushed to act faster and with greater precision.

Karbon-X's Corporate Emissions Calculator addresses this gap by enabling companies to input operational data including fleet, air travel, employee commuting, and server usage to generate an immediate emissions estimate through a streamlined, accessible interface. Organizations can then take immediate action by supporting verified climate projects directly through the platform. This allows companies to move more quickly from initial assessment to informed decision-making in a tightening regulatory environment.

The tool also serves as a direct entry point into Karbon-X's broader ecosystem, allowing organizations to move beyond emissions visibility and into immediate action through verified climate projects, including the purchase and retirement of carbon credits, and into structured compliance planning, carbon credit procurement, and reporting support.

"For many organizations, carbon exposure is becoming a financial and operational consideration, not just a reporting exercise," said James Cahalin, Chief Revenue Officer at Karbon-X. "This gives companies a fast, practical way to understand that exposure and take the next step toward managing it."

For organizations requiring greater precision or regulatory alignment, Karbon-X's team can further refine emissions profiles, assess obligations, and develop a structured approach to managing carbon exposure across both compliance and voluntary markets.

This reflects Karbon-X's broader strategy to provide immediate, actionable infrastructure for organizations navigating increasingly time-sensitive carbon and compliance requirements.

The Corporate Emissions Calculator is now available via the Karbon-X website.

To assess your organization's carbon exposure or book a compliance assessment, visit www.karbon-x.com

About Karbon-X

Karbon-X Corp. (OTCQX:KARX) is a vertically integrated climate solutions company delivering end-to-end services across compliance and voluntary carbon markets. From project origination and emissions quantification to verification support, credit issuance, and market distribution, Karbon-X provides trusted, transparent climate solutions to businesses and institutions globally. Learn more at www.karbon-x.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements, including but not limited to expectations related to Karbon-X Corp.'s financial performance, business strategy, growth plans, and market positioning. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Karbon-X Corp. undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Media Contact

Emma Caputo

VP of Marketing

Karbon-X

ec@karbon-x.com

SOURCE: Karbon-X Project Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/clean-technology/karbon-x-introduces-corporate-emissions-calculator-as-pressure-to-quantify-carbon-1162316