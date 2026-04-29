Stagwell Creates Segment-Based Growth Structure, Names First Three Senior Leaders

Jabari Hearn, Julie Levin, and Lynne Reilly appointed as SVPs to lead integrated growth across Stagwell's Marketing Services and Media & Commerce divisions

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / April 29, 2026 / Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW), the global challenger network transforming marketing through AI, today announced the creation of a segment-based growth structure and the appointment of its first three leaders: Jabari Hearn and Julie Levin as SVP, Strategic Growth, Marketing Services, and Lynne Reilly as SVP, Strategic Growth, Media & Commerce.

From left to right: Ryan Linder, EVP, Global Chief Marketing Officer; Julie Levin, SVP, Strategic Growth, Marketing Services; Jabari Hearn, SVP, Strategic Growth, Marketing Services; Lynne Reilly, SVP, Strategic Growth, Media & Commerce.

The new structure places dedicated senior leaders within Stagwell's operating segments, creating a more direct connection between the network's capabilities and the enterprise-level clients they serve. It follows a year of accelerating new business performance and reflects a broader strategy, led by Ryan Linder, EVP and Global Chief Marketing Officer, to build a growth engine that matches the scale and ambition of Stagwell's offering.

"We've reached a point where how we show up in the market matters as much as what we bring to it," said Linder. "This structure brings greater focus to our strengths and positions us to compete for larger, more complex opportunities. Jabari, Julie, and Lynne each bring the experience to translate that into growth."

The appointments follow the recent hire of Nicole Souza as Chief Growth Officer, North America. Additional segment-based growth leaders spanning Digital Transformation, Communications & Advocacy, and The Marketing Cloud are expected later this year.

Jabari Hearn - SVP, Strategic Growth, Marketing Services

Hearn's experience spans creative agencies, global brands, and technology platforms, including AKQA, Nike, Google, and Lyft, giving him unique perspective across the ecosystems Stagwell's clients operate in. He is known for translating creative and cultural insight into commercial narratives that resonate at the enterprise level.

He will focus on sectors including CPG and retail, technology, sports and lifestyle, and mobility.

"The best growth conversations start with a point of view, not a capabilities deck," said Hearn. "Stagwell has the talent and the range to compete at the highest level, my role is to make sure the market feels that in every interaction."

Julie Levin - SVP, Strategic Growth, Marketing Services

Levin brings experience from both sides of the table, agency growth leadership at Publicis NA, The Martin Agency and Horizon Media, alongside client-side marketing experience at Verizon. That dual perspective is central to her approach: she builds partnerships by understanding what clients need, not just what an agency wants to sell.

She will focus on financial services, automotive, telecom, entertainment, and sports.

"The opportunity is to meet clients where they are, with solutions that reflect how they actually buy and operate, not how agencies are traditionally structured," said Levin. "Stagwell's model makes that possible in a way most networks can't match."

Lynne Reilly - SVP, Strategic Growth, Media & Commerce

Reilly brings deep experience leading media growth within complex, scaled organizations, with senior roles at GroupM North America, Wavemaker, and UM. She has a strong track record of driving enterprise opportunities by connecting media investment to business outcomes.

Her focus will span Stagwell's full media, data, commerce, and performance offering.

"Clients are looking for partners who can connect media investment to real business outcomes," said Reilly. "Stagwell has the infrastructure and expertise to deliver that, this role is about bringing that full picture into every engagement."

About Stagwell

Stagwell is the global challenger network transforming marketing through AI. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our specialists in 45+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for our clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com.

Media Contact

Quinn Werner

PR@stagwellglobal.com

SOURCE: Stagwell

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/stagwell-stgw-creates-segment-based-growth-structure-names-first-1162272