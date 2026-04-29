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WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
28.04.26 | 21:43
5,014 Euro
-0,79 % -0,040
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,0305,19018:12
5,0665,14218:05
PR Newswire
29.04.2026 18:00 Uhr
96 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 29

29 April 2026

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 250,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 437.303p. The highest price paid per share was 440.900p and the lowest price paid per share was 434.200p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0332% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 554,642,729 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 753,779,107. Rightmove holds 10,632,244 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Group Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

1213

435.600

08:00:09

845

434.500

08:00:15

1024

435.600

08:01:24

1070

436.600

08:01:24

1256

436.600

08:01:24

714

436.500

08:02:56

938

436.300

08:02:59

926

436.300

08:02:59

48

436.500

08:02:59

904

436.100

08:03:46

883

436.500

08:09:21

754

436.600

08:10:16

848

436.400

08:11:37

939

436.500

08:11:37

753

436.600

08:12:53

906

436.800

08:12:53

1028

436.200

08:13:43

919

435.800

08:16:55

832

436.300

08:27:27

290

436.400

08:28:34

567

436.400

08:28:34

872

436.500

08:28:34

809

436.900

08:32:05

1039

436.600

08:32:13

914

438.300

08:39:26

777

438.300

08:39:26

878

438.300

08:39:26

831

437.700

08:42:02

821

437.600

08:42:02

821

437.500

08:47:25

755

437.500

08:56:41

852

437.700

09:00:07

897

438.000

09:02:45

930

437.800

09:03:41

852

437.700

09:04:05

141

437.400

09:05:39

745

437.400

09:05:39

912

436.600

09:08:15

893

437.600

09:16:53

875

437.600

09:16:53

452

437.600

09:16:53

400

437.600

09:16:53

848

438.000

09:26:40

806

437.900

09:27:46

841

438.300

09:37:23

836

438.300

09:37:23

171

438.100

09:37:24

709

438.100

09:37:24

783

438.000

09:40:32

811

438.000

09:45:54

106

438.000

09:45:54

933

437.600

09:47:44

766

438.100

09:53:17

959

437.900

09:53:23

798

437.500

09:58:46

909

437.600

09:58:46

817

437.300

10:02:37

766

437.700

10:13:03

925

437.700

10:13:03

836

437.700

10:13:03

766

437.400

10:14:30

904

437.100

10:22:15

760

437.100

10:26:44

166

437.500

10:34:22

380

437.400

10:34:52

483

437.400

10:34:52

811

437.700

10:36:57

755

437.700

10:36:57

862

437.700

10:36:57

859

437.300

10:39:25

761

436.900

10:42:12

903

437.100

10:47:22

924

437.300

10:51:00

853

436.700

10:52:52

930

436.900

10:52:52

937

436.600

11:01:39

905

436.400

11:01:43

28

437.500

11:11:28

784

437.500

11:11:28

909

437.400

11:15:01

863

437.300

11:15:01

918

437.100

11:15:23

925

437.100

11:20:06

97

436.800

11:24:35

82

436.800

11:24:35

584

436.800

11:24:35

502

436.600

11:26:38

364

436.600

11:26:42

823

436.500

11:27:34

807

436.800

11:33:36

823

436.500

11:34:03

809

435.800

11:42:20

115

435.800

11:42:20

682

435.800

11:42:20

102

435.800

11:42:20

857

435.600

11:54:41

871

435.600

11:58:46

283

435.400

12:00:01

63

435.400

12:00:01

549

435.400

12:00:01

856

435.400

12:02:13

956

435.300

12:09:11

100

435.400

12:09:11

738

435.400

12:09:11

761

435.400

12:09:11

87

435.400

12:09:11

2721

435.300

12:09:12

809

435.300

12:09:12

411

435.100

12:09:22

666

435.100

12:09:22

4751

435.100

12:09:22

975

435.100

12:09:22

188

435.100

12:09:22

744

435.100

12:09:22

6000

435.100

12:09:22

772

435.100

12:09:22

802

435.300

12:09:22

804

435.100

12:09:22

178

434.200

12:11:22

587

434.200

12:11:22

782

434.900

12:16:05

874

434.800

12:16:37

873

434.800

12:23:03

891

434.800

12:23:03

929

434.500

12:23:38

918

435.100

12:29:27

1078

435.100

12:33:01

896

435.200

12:34:25

852

435.700

12:39:59

341

435.700

12:39:59

424

435.700

12:39:59

627

435.600

12:42:02

341

435.600

12:42:02

60

435.500

12:42:02

868

435.400

12:42:02

918

435.300

12:51:25

833

435.400

12:51:25

22

435.600

12:51:25

811

435.600

12:51:25

327

435.100

12:52:00

328

435.100

12:52:00

247

435.100

12:52:00

849

435.200

12:59:49

945

435.400

13:02:32

974

435.300

13:04:33

830

435.000

13:05:40

192

435.000

13:05:40

610

435.000

13:05:40

228

435.400

13:07:52

888

435.400

13:07:52

702

435.400

13:07:52

925

435.000

13:08:46

533

435.300

13:09:31

443

435.300

13:09:31

910

435.400

13:09:48

964

435.100

13:10:04

939

435.100

13:10:27

809

434.800

13:12:10

816

434.700

13:13:57

6

434.700

13:13:57

923

434.200

13:15:24

619

435.400

13:26:57

241

435.400

13:26:57

863

435.700

13:28:27

759

435.600

13:29:27

856

435.700

13:29:27

1

435.400

13:30:05

380

435.400

13:30:44

453

435.400

13:30:44

867

435.300

13:30:51

407

434.700

13:32:15

381

434.700

13:32:15

1027

434.800

13:43:10

884

435.000

13:43:10

855

435.000

13:43:10

244

434.600

13:43:20

642

434.600

13:43:20

770

434.600

13:45:37

800

435.200

13:53:10

936

435.300

13:55:26

1315

435.700

14:00:23

860

435.700

14:01:23

2950

436.200

14:10:17

854

436.200

14:10:17

761

436.900

14:17:13

892

436.900

14:17:13

847

436.900

14:17:13

766

436.800

14:17:14

1537

437.400

14:23:23

805

437.400

14:23:23

867

437.700

14:26:41

1011

437.700

14:26:41

847

438.300

14:30:19

1138

438.300

14:30:19

805

438.300

14:31:31

931

438.100

14:31:38

773

438.000

14:31:41

925

437.900

14:32:02

845

438.000

14:33:06

42

438.000

14:33:12

857

438.000

14:33:12

368

437.900

14:34:30

491

437.900

14:34:30

863

437.400

14:34:36

392

437.000

14:35:54

389

437.000

14:35:54

922

436.800

14:36:50

853

436.200

14:38:40

885

436.000

14:40:17

895

435.900

14:40:58

177

435.900

14:43:16

928

436.200

14:45:02

780

436.000

14:45:15

875

436.000

14:45:15

839

435.900

14:45:33

914

436.600

14:49:33

55

436.600

14:49:33

699

436.600

14:49:33

790

437.300

14:51:36

901

437.300

14:51:36

968

437.700

14:54:24

316

437.600

14:54:51

469

437.600

14:54:51

883

437.600

14:56:09

1046

437.600

14:58:24

936

437.600

14:58:24

77

437.600

14:58:24

680

437.600

14:58:24

1200

437.400

14:59:24

54

437.400

14:59:24

555

437.400

14:59:24

243

437.400

14:59:24

465

438.300

15:02:04

327

438.300

15:02:04

9

438.300

15:02:04

766

438.200

15:02:25

822

438.200

15:02:25

1019

438.900

15:05:57

3133

438.900

15:05:57

923

439.100

15:08:35

1084

439.100

15:08:35

810

439.100

15:08:35

815

439.100

15:11:07

778

439.000

15:11:27

900

438.900

15:11:48

887

439.000

15:11:48

843

439.500

15:14:26

878

439.500

15:14:57

830

439.500

15:14:57

887

439.300

15:16:25

797

439.700

15:17:49

881

439.600

15:17:50

688

439.500

15:18:24

90

439.600

15:20:09

813

439.600

15:20:09

996

439.500

15:20:21

889

439.600

15:24:00

508

439.600

15:24:00

377

439.600

15:24:00

887

439.900

15:26:07

785

439.700

15:26:59

3444

440.900

15:32:27

846

440.700

15:33:42

307

440.900

15:33:42

49

440.900

15:33:42

46

440.900

15:33:42

341

440.900

15:33:42

872

440.900

15:33:42

847

440.500

15:34:42

897

440.300

15:35:22

887

440.100

15:37:15

970

439.600

15:37:20

848

439.500

15:39:53

929

439.800

15:41:51

770

439.800

15:41:51

582

439.800

15:41:51

843

439.700

15:42:53

987

439.500

15:42:56

783

439.500

15:45:55

110

439.500

15:45:55

830

439.300

15:46:47

906

439.000

15:47:45

794

439.100

15:47:45

279

438.900

15:48:45

632

438.900

15:48:45

825

439.400

15:50:37

507

440.000

15:54:08

707

440.000

15:54:08

1521

440.000

15:54:08

710

440.000

15:54:08

814

440.000

15:54:51

787

440.000

15:54:51

1126

440.000

15:56:58

918

440.000

15:56:58

163

440.100

15:58:28

931

440.100

15:58:37

399

440.000

15:59:59

449

440.000

15:59:59

865

440.000

15:59:59

321

440.000

16:00:45

562

440.000

16:00:45

907

440.000

16:01:25

883

439.700

16:01:35

846

439.500

16:02:03

828

439.500

16:02:59

1

439.500

16:02:59

1622

439.500

16:03:59

778

439.700

16:05:22

905

439.700

16:05:22

844

439.700

16:05:22

899

439.500

16:06:19

908

439.300

16:06:34

904

439.400

16:07:47

452

439.500

16:09:21

882

439.500

16:09:21

1648

439.800

16:10:54

904

439.700

16:11:05

408

439.700

16:12:05

500

439.700

16:12:05

1350

439.500

16:12:35

1010

439.500

16:13:25

© 2026 PR Newswire
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