Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 29
29 April 2026
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 250,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 437.303p. The highest price paid per share was 440.900p and the lowest price paid per share was 434.200p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0332% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 554,642,729 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 753,779,107. Rightmove holds 10,632,244 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Group Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
1213
435.600
08:00:09
845
434.500
08:00:15
1024
435.600
08:01:24
1070
436.600
08:01:24
1256
436.600
08:01:24
714
436.500
08:02:56
938
436.300
08:02:59
926
436.300
08:02:59
48
436.500
08:02:59
904
436.100
08:03:46
883
436.500
08:09:21
754
436.600
08:10:16
848
436.400
08:11:37
939
436.500
08:11:37
753
436.600
08:12:53
906
436.800
08:12:53
1028
436.200
08:13:43
919
435.800
08:16:55
832
436.300
08:27:27
290
436.400
08:28:34
567
436.400
08:28:34
872
436.500
08:28:34
809
436.900
08:32:05
1039
436.600
08:32:13
914
438.300
08:39:26
777
438.300
08:39:26
878
438.300
08:39:26
831
437.700
08:42:02
821
437.600
08:42:02
821
437.500
08:47:25
755
437.500
08:56:41
852
437.700
09:00:07
897
438.000
09:02:45
930
437.800
09:03:41
852
437.700
09:04:05
141
437.400
09:05:39
745
437.400
09:05:39
912
436.600
09:08:15
893
437.600
09:16:53
875
437.600
09:16:53
452
437.600
09:16:53
400
437.600
09:16:53
848
438.000
09:26:40
806
437.900
09:27:46
841
438.300
09:37:23
836
438.300
09:37:23
171
438.100
09:37:24
709
438.100
09:37:24
783
438.000
09:40:32
811
438.000
09:45:54
106
438.000
09:45:54
933
437.600
09:47:44
766
438.100
09:53:17
959
437.900
09:53:23
798
437.500
09:58:46
909
437.600
09:58:46
817
437.300
10:02:37
766
437.700
10:13:03
925
437.700
10:13:03
836
437.700
10:13:03
766
437.400
10:14:30
904
437.100
10:22:15
760
437.100
10:26:44
166
437.500
10:34:22
380
437.400
10:34:52
483
437.400
10:34:52
811
437.700
10:36:57
755
437.700
10:36:57
862
437.700
10:36:57
859
437.300
10:39:25
761
436.900
10:42:12
903
437.100
10:47:22
924
437.300
10:51:00
853
436.700
10:52:52
930
436.900
10:52:52
937
436.600
11:01:39
905
436.400
11:01:43
28
437.500
11:11:28
784
437.500
11:11:28
909
437.400
11:15:01
863
437.300
11:15:01
918
437.100
11:15:23
925
437.100
11:20:06
97
436.800
11:24:35
82
436.800
11:24:35
584
436.800
11:24:35
502
436.600
11:26:38
364
436.600
11:26:42
823
436.500
11:27:34
807
436.800
11:33:36
823
436.500
11:34:03
809
435.800
11:42:20
115
435.800
11:42:20
682
435.800
11:42:20
102
435.800
11:42:20
857
435.600
11:54:41
871
435.600
11:58:46
283
435.400
12:00:01
63
435.400
12:00:01
549
435.400
12:00:01
856
435.400
12:02:13
956
435.300
12:09:11
100
435.400
12:09:11
738
435.400
12:09:11
761
435.400
12:09:11
87
435.400
12:09:11
2721
435.300
12:09:12
809
435.300
12:09:12
411
435.100
12:09:22
666
435.100
12:09:22
4751
435.100
12:09:22
975
435.100
12:09:22
188
435.100
12:09:22
744
435.100
12:09:22
6000
435.100
12:09:22
772
435.100
12:09:22
802
435.300
12:09:22
804
435.100
12:09:22
178
434.200
12:11:22
587
434.200
12:11:22
782
434.900
12:16:05
874
434.800
12:16:37
873
434.800
12:23:03
891
434.800
12:23:03
929
434.500
12:23:38
918
435.100
12:29:27
1078
435.100
12:33:01
896
435.200
12:34:25
852
435.700
12:39:59
341
435.700
12:39:59
424
435.700
12:39:59
627
435.600
12:42:02
341
435.600
12:42:02
60
435.500
12:42:02
868
435.400
12:42:02
918
435.300
12:51:25
833
435.400
12:51:25
22
435.600
12:51:25
811
435.600
12:51:25
327
435.100
12:52:00
328
435.100
12:52:00
247
435.100
12:52:00
849
435.200
12:59:49
945
435.400
13:02:32
974
435.300
13:04:33
830
435.000
13:05:40
192
435.000
13:05:40
610
435.000
13:05:40
228
435.400
13:07:52
888
435.400
13:07:52
702
435.400
13:07:52
925
435.000
13:08:46
533
435.300
13:09:31
443
435.300
13:09:31
910
435.400
13:09:48
964
435.100
13:10:04
939
435.100
13:10:27
809
434.800
13:12:10
816
434.700
13:13:57
6
434.700
13:13:57
923
434.200
13:15:24
619
435.400
13:26:57
241
435.400
13:26:57
863
435.700
13:28:27
759
435.600
13:29:27
856
435.700
13:29:27
1
435.400
13:30:05
380
435.400
13:30:44
453
435.400
13:30:44
867
435.300
13:30:51
407
434.700
13:32:15
381
434.700
13:32:15
1027
434.800
13:43:10
884
435.000
13:43:10
855
435.000
13:43:10
244
434.600
13:43:20
642
434.600
13:43:20
770
434.600
13:45:37
800
435.200
13:53:10
936
435.300
13:55:26
1315
435.700
14:00:23
860
435.700
14:01:23
2950
436.200
14:10:17
854
436.200
14:10:17
761
436.900
14:17:13
892
436.900
14:17:13
847
436.900
14:17:13
766
436.800
14:17:14
1537
437.400
14:23:23
805
437.400
14:23:23
867
437.700
14:26:41
1011
437.700
14:26:41
847
438.300
14:30:19
1138
438.300
14:30:19
805
438.300
14:31:31
931
438.100
14:31:38
773
438.000
14:31:41
925
437.900
14:32:02
845
438.000
14:33:06
42
438.000
14:33:12
857
438.000
14:33:12
368
437.900
14:34:30
491
437.900
14:34:30
863
437.400
14:34:36
392
437.000
14:35:54
389
437.000
14:35:54
|
922
436.800
14:36:50
853
436.200
14:38:40
885
436.000
14:40:17
895
435.900
14:40:58
177
435.900
14:43:16
928
436.200
14:45:02
780
436.000
14:45:15
875
436.000
14:45:15
839
435.900
14:45:33
914
436.600
14:49:33
55
436.600
14:49:33
699
436.600
14:49:33
790
437.300
14:51:36
901
437.300
14:51:36
968
437.700
14:54:24
316
437.600
14:54:51
469
437.600
14:54:51
883
437.600
14:56:09
1046
437.600
14:58:24
936
437.600
14:58:24
77
437.600
14:58:24
680
437.600
14:58:24
1200
437.400
14:59:24
54
437.400
14:59:24
555
437.400
14:59:24
243
437.400
14:59:24
465
438.300
15:02:04
327
438.300
15:02:04
9
438.300
15:02:04
766
438.200
15:02:25
822
438.200
15:02:25
1019
438.900
15:05:57
3133
438.900
15:05:57
923
439.100
15:08:35
1084
439.100
15:08:35
810
439.100
15:08:35
815
439.100
15:11:07
778
439.000
15:11:27
900
438.900
15:11:48
887
439.000
15:11:48
843
439.500
15:14:26
878
439.500
15:14:57
830
439.500
15:14:57
887
439.300
15:16:25
797
439.700
15:17:49
881
439.600
15:17:50
688
439.500
15:18:24
90
439.600
15:20:09
813
439.600
15:20:09
|
996
439.500
15:20:21
889
439.600
15:24:00
508
439.600
15:24:00
377
439.600
15:24:00
887
439.900
15:26:07
785
439.700
15:26:59
3444
440.900
15:32:27
846
440.700
15:33:42
307
440.900
15:33:42
49
440.900
15:33:42
46
440.900
15:33:42
341
440.900
15:33:42
872
440.900
15:33:42
847
440.500
15:34:42
897
440.300
15:35:22
887
440.100
15:37:15
970
|
439.600
15:37:20
848
439.500
15:39:53
929
439.800
15:41:51
770
439.800
15:41:51
582
439.800
15:41:51
843
439.700
15:42:53
987
439.500
15:42:56
783
439.500
15:45:55
110
439.500
15:45:55
830
439.300
15:46:47
906
439.000
15:47:45
794
439.100
15:47:45
279
438.900
15:48:45
632
438.900
15:48:45
825
439.400
15:50:37
507
440.000
15:54:08
707
440.000
15:54:08
1521
440.000
15:54:08
710
440.000
15:54:08
814
440.000
15:54:51
787
440.000
15:54:51
1126
440.000
15:56:58
918
440.000
15:56:58
163
440.100
15:58:28
931
440.100
15:58:37
399
440.000
15:59:59
449
440.000
15:59:59
865
440.000
15:59:59
321
440.000
16:00:45
562
440.000
16:00:45
907
440.000
16:01:25
883
439.700
16:01:35
846
439.500
16:02:03
828
439.500
16:02:59
1
439.500
16:02:59
1622
439.500
16:03:59
778
439.700
16:05:22
905
439.700
16:05:22
844
439.700
16:05:22
899
439.500
16:06:19
908
439.300
16:06:34
904
439.400
16:07:47
452
439.500
16:09:21
882
439.500
16:09:21
1648
439.800
16:10:54
904
439.700
16:11:05
408
439.700
16:12:05
500
439.700
16:12:05
1350
439.500
16:12:35
1010
439.500
16:13:25