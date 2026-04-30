

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - BNP Paribas SA (BNP.L, BNP.PA, BNP.DE) reported first quarter net income, Group share, of 3.22 billion euros, up by 9.0% from a year ago. RoTE stood at 12.8%, for the quarter.



First quarter Group net banking income was 14.06 billion euros, up by 8.5% from a year ago. Group operating income was 4.18 billion euros compared to 3.92 billion euros, prior year. At the level of the operating divisions, operating income rose by 7.0%.



Looking forward, the Group confirmed its 2028 targets.



At last close, BNP Paribas shares were trading at 90.51 euros, down 1.10%.



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