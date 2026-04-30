

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (MUR.F) reported earnings for its full year that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled JPY233.92 billion, or JPY127.65 per share. This compares with JPY233.82 billion, or JPY125.08 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 5.0% to JPY1.831 trillion from JPY1.743 trillion last year.



Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY233.92 Bln. vs. JPY233.82 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY127.65 vs. JPY125.08 last year. -Revenue: JPY1.831 Tn vs. JPY1.743 Tn last year.



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