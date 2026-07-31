

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (MUR.F) revealed earnings for its first quarter that Increased, from last year



The company's earnings totaled JPY81.377 billion, or JPY44.71 per share. This compares with JPY49.714 billion, or JPY26.83 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 20.7% to JPY502.264 billion from JPY416.154 billion last year.



Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY81.377 Bln. vs. JPY49.714 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY44.71 vs. JPY26.83 last year. -Revenue: JPY502.264 Bln vs. JPY416.154 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 185.68 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 2.110 T



All EPS are Basic



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