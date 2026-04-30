Calgary, Alberta and Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 30, 2026) - SuperQ Quantum Computing Inc. (CSE: QBTQ) (OTCQB: QBTQF) (FSE: 25X) ("SuperQ Quantum", "SuperQ", or the "Company"), a global leader in hybrid quantum-classical orchestration and advanced optimization, is pleased to announce that its CEO and Board Chair, Dr. Muhammad Khan, has been invited by the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) to deliver a featured presentation at the CSE Capital Tech Connect in Vancouver on May 12, 2026.

Held alongside Web Summit Vancouver, where SuperQ Quantum is featured in the BC Pavilion, the presentation will spotlight SuperQ's milestones in revenue growth, strategic partnerships and technical developments. Dr. Khan will outline the Company's success in executing its roadmap, including recent progress in sovereign infrastructure and enterprise-scale commercialization.

Commercial Milestones and Market Momentum

At CSE Capital Tech Connect, Dr. Khan will highlight several key developments shaping SuperQ's growth trajectory.

Commercial Cybersecurity Initiatives: Deployment of large-scale post-quantum cryptography (PQC) solutions based on Super PQC platform to address rising demand for quantum-resilient data protection.

Institutional and Strategic Collaborations: New partnerships with leading global professional services firms to accelerate enterprise quantum readiness.

Sovereign Compute Expansion: Development and deployment of hybrid quantum hardware at Canadian academic and research institutions, reinforcing a domestic foundation for sovereign quantum-classical infrastructure.

Advancing Toward Enterprise Utility

The presentation will emphasize SuperQ's focus on delivering practical, scalable, and sovereign solutions that meet the immediate computational and security demands of the modern digital economy. As Microsoft and Google begin rolling out roadmaps to post-quantum migration, SuperQ is already in implementation mode.

"The invitation to present at CSE Capital Tech Connect comes at a pivotal time for SuperQ," said Dr. Muhammad Khan, CEO of SuperQ. "As we align our presence with Web Summit Vancouver, we look forward to sharing our progress in moving beyond technical validation toward a robust commercial implementation. Our focus remains on securing and optimizing the future of enterprise infrastructure through our hybrid orchestration capabilities."

Further details will be released in the coming weeks on the Company's official news page at www.superq.co/news.

Corporate Update

The Company also announces the resignation of Mr. Neil McCallum from the board of directors of the Company (the "Board") effective March 31, 2026. The Board thanks Mr. McCallum for his service to the Company. The Company is actively seeking a new director and will update the market accordingly in the near future.

About SuperQ Quantum Computing Inc.

SuperQ Quantum Computing Inc. (CSE: QBTQ) (OTCQB: QBTQF) (FSE: 25X) is reducing the technical and financial barriers to quantum and supercomputing commercialization. It is defining the next era of enterprise transformation, emerging as a partner for global organizations seeking direct quantum and supercomputing ROI. We are also putting quantum computing in the palm of consumers' hands through ChatQLM to drive widespread adoption.

Our flagship Super platform strives to make the most advanced computational power intuitive and accessible. This will empower executives, leading research institutions, and critical government agencies to unlock immediate business impact across finance, healthcare, logistics, defense, and beyond, leveraging our proprietary AI Autopilots to turn complex challenges into executive-ready results with one-click productization and deployment. SuperQ Quantum is headquartered in Canada with a growing international presence, particularly in the US, Middle East and Asia, strategically establishing Super Hubs in key regions.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information generally refers to information about an issuer's business, capital, or operations that is prospective in nature. Any statements that are contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "would", "will", "estimates", "believes", "intends" "expects" and similar expressions which are intended to identify forward-looking information. More particularly and without limitation, this press release contains forward-looking information concerning the expected commercialization and adoption of the SuperPQC module and the Super platform and associated professional services; the evolution of enterprise information systems and the anticipated growth of quantum cybersecurity threats; the future performance and capabilities of the Company's autonomous quantum optimization and PQC tools; compute sovereignty and tokenization; the Company's expansion plans for international "Super Hubs" and future ROI for global partners. The PQC implementation and compute tokenization are subject to technical milestones, including integration with third-party gateways and evolving NIST standards. Efficacy is subject to future advancements in quantum cryptanalysis. The Company cautions that all forward-looking information is inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, assumptions, expectations and risks, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including but not limited to the ability of the Company to successfully integrate third-party technologies; market acceptance of quantum computing and PQC solutions; competition; the ability to maintain strategic partnerships; and general economic, business, and political conditions, as well as those risk factors discussed or referred to in the Company's disclosure documents filed with the securities regulatory authorities in certain provinces of Canada and available at www.sedarplus.ca. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

The forward-looking information contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/295142

Source: SuperQ Quantum