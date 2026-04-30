Hacksaw Announces Change Of Group CEO

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / April 30, 2026 / The Board of Directors of Hacksaw AB (publ) ("Hacksaw" or "Group") (STO:HACK) has decided to release the Group CEO, Christoffer Källberg, from his duties. Ana Vrabic Verdir, member of the Board of Directors of Hacksaw, will act as interim Group CEO. Hacksaw has initiated a comprehensive search process for the recruitment of a permanent Group CEO.

The Board of Directors of Hacksaw has made a careful and thorough review of the current leadership and has concluded that it is appropriate to make a change of the Group CEO in order to further align with the Group's strategic direction.

- "I would like to thank Christoffer for successfully having led the company's IPO on the large cap list on Nasdaq Stockholm in June last year and for his valuable contributions thereafter with a solid financial performance. I wish him all the best for the future.", Patrick Svensk, Chairman of the Board of Directors, comments.

The Board of Directors emphasizes that the strategy for the Group remains firm and is confident of the Group's performance and outlook. Business and operations across the Group's subsidiaries will continue as usual and Hacksaw remains supported by a strong core team in Sweden.

The Board of Directors has appointed Ana Vrabic Verdir, current member of the Board of Directors, as Interim Group CEO, effective immediately. In parallel, the Board of Directors has initiated a comprehensive search process for the recruitment of a permanent Group CEO, supported by a leading executive search firm. The search process aims to identify a Group CEO with the experience and leadership capabilities to deliver on the Group's long-term strategy.

During the term as Interim Group CEO, Ana Vrabic Verdir will not be considered independent to Hacksaw and its management and will furthermore no longer be part of the Remuneration Committee of Hacksaw. Information about Ana Vrabic Verdir can be found here: https://www.hacksawgroup.com/en/governance/board-of-directors/

For more information, please contact:

Patrick Svensk, Chairman of the Board of Directors

E-mail: ir@hacksawgroup.com

This information is information that Hacksaw is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-04-30 14:00 CEST.

About Hacksaw

Hacksaw AB (publ) is a B2B technology platform and game development company. The scalable and modular platform, built on a modern code base, enables rapid development and distribution of games. Games developed by Hacksaw comprise digital slots, scratch cards, and instant win games. We operate across the whole B2B iGaming value chain, from game development to distribution and our customers comprise some of the largest private and state-owned iGaming operators in the industry. Hacksaw's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (HACK).

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HACKSAW ANNOUNCES CHANGE OF GROUP CEO

SOURCE: Hacksaw

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/hacksaw-announces-change-of-group-ceo-1162841