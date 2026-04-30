Enhanced self-service platform streamlines compliant disclosure creation, improves agility, and reduces operational bottlenecks

Wolters Kluwer Financial Corporate Compliance today announced updates to its Wolters Kluwer CompliEditor Suite, expanding capabilities that help financial institutions modernize and accelerate the disclosure creation and update process. The enhanced self-service platform gives compliance and operations teams greater control to generate, tailor, and publish compliant disclosures in real time, reducing delays caused by manual workflows and third-party dependencies.

Financial institutions are under increasing pressure to adapt disclosures quickly in response to regulatory changes, internal policy updates, and evolving customer expectations. Traditional disclosure workflows can involve weeks of back-and-forth reviews, formatting cycles, and handoffs across teams and vendors. The Wolters Kluwer CompliEditor Suite addresses these challenges by enabling institutions to create and update disclosures instantly using institution specific language supported by Wolters Kluwer compliance expertise and warranty.

"The latest CompliEditor updates are designed to put disclosure ownership back into the hands of our customers," said Keri McCollum, Director, Product Management, Wolters Kluwer Financial and Corporate Compliance. "By giving teams the ability to create, update, and generate disclosures in real time with confidence in compliance and accuracy, CompliEditor helps institutions respond faster to change while improving consistency, readability, and operational efficiency."

Key enhancements to the Wolters Kluwer CompliEditor Suite include:

Real time disclosure generation that allows teams to create, preview, and publish updates instantly.

that allows teams to create, preview, and publish updates instantly. Tailored compliance language that reflects an institution's specific policies, procedures, and branding.

that reflects an institution's specific policies, procedures, and branding. Improved readability and clarity to support better understanding for account holders.

to support better understanding for account holders. Greater regulatory agility by enabling faster adoption of regulatory and internal changes.

by enabling faster adoption of regulatory and internal changes. Streamlined workflows that reduce manual processes and eliminate disclosure update bottlenecks.

CompliEditor can be added to existing Wolters Kluwer compliance content offerings, giving institutions a scalable solution that integrates into their current compliance infrastructure. Built as a self service disclosure tool, CompliEditor supports collaboration across compliance, legal, operations, and marketing teams while maintaining consistent, compliant language across channels.

By eliminating delays and increasing control, the CompliEditor Suite helps institutions reduce compliance risk, free up internal resources, and deliver clearer, more timely disclosures.

For more information about the Wolters Kluwer CompliEditor Suite, visit wolterskluwer.com/en/solutions/complieditor-suite.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information solutions, software and services for professionals in healthcare; tax and accounting; financial and corporate compliance; legal and regulatory; corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2025 annual revenues of €6.1 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 21,100 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX, Euro Stoxx 50, and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTubeand Instagram.

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