Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 30
30 April 2026
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 257,898 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 434.900p. The highest price paid per share was 439.000p and the lowest price paid per share was 432.000p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0342% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 554,900,627 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 753,521,209. Rightmove holds 10,632,244 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Group Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
405
438.600
08:02:39
451
438.600
08:02:39
519
437.200
08:02:56
1027
438.200
08:02:56
1127
438.200
08:02:56
891
437.700
08:05:51
813
437.700
08:06:21
903
437.900
08:06:21
906
437.900
08:07:23
935
437.200
08:08:35
684
438.700
08:13:18
1054
438.700
08:13:18
1098
438.400
08:13:21
720
438.300
08:14:21
44
438.300
08:14:21
867
438.400
08:14:21
798
438.700
08:16:08
708
439.000
08:17:52
227
439.000
08:17:52
1043
438.700
08:19:37
712
438.700
08:20:59
91
438.700
08:20:59
760
438.400
08:22:33
935
438.400
08:22:33
894
438.000
08:24:13
877
437.400
08:26:03
822
436.700
08:30:01
817
436.900
08:32:13
871
436.900
08:35:20
912
436.900
08:36:20
791
436.900
08:39:03
125
436.900
08:39:03
921
437.000
08:39:03
938
436.900
08:40:33
762
436.900
08:40:33
786
436.400
08:47:39
890
436.700
08:47:39
880
435.800
08:48:25
866
436.000
08:48:25
732
436.100
08:54:42
14
436.100
08:54:42
13
436.100
08:54:42
10
436.100
08:54:42
4
436.100
08:54:42
169
436.100
08:54:42
56
436.100
08:54:42
910
436.200
08:54:42
854
435.900
08:58:48
1000
435.600
08:58:53
792
436.000
09:01:55
906
435.600
09:02:46
338
436.000
09:06:21
899
436.000
09:06:21
895
435.600
09:08:57
467
435.700
09:11:05
26
435.700
09:11:05
830
435.800
09:15:02
772
435.800
09:15:02
305
435.800
09:15:02
212
435.500
09:15:25
569
435.500
09:15:25
881
435.800
09:17:56
871
436.000
09:20:13
882
435.900
09:23:07
969
435.700
09:24:18
27
436.000
09:29:22
49
436.000
09:29:22
29
436.000
09:29:22
15
436.000
09:29:22
529
436.000
09:29:22
196
436.000
09:29:22
2
436.000
09:29:23
3
436.000
09:29:23
5
436.000
09:29:23
6
436.000
09:29:23
11
436.100
09:29:37
166
436.100
09:29:37
323
436.400
09:30:41
190
436.400
09:30:41
30
436.400
09:30:41
42
436.400
09:30:41
527
436.200
09:30:46
261
436.200
09:30:46
811
436.200
09:30:46
210
436.800
09:32:54
966
436.700
09:33:04
849
436.500
09:35:41
70
436.500
09:35:41
496
436.800
09:35:41
401
436.800
09:35:41
896
436.400
09:38:34
155
436.200
|
09:40:01
322
436.200
09:40:01
417
436.200
09:40:01
920
436.500
09:44:32
768
436.700
09:47:04
832
436.300
09:47:13
34
436.300
09:47:13
1160
436.500
09:47:13
822
436.100
09:49:32
24
435.700
09:52:07
512
435.700
09:52:07
300
435.700
09:52:07
224
435.200
09:54:20
630
435.200
09:54:20
935
435.200
09:55:55
10
435.100
09:58:11
188
435.100
09:58:11
390
435.100
09:58:21
21
435.100
09:58:21
19
435.100
09:58:31
340
435.100
09:58:31
30
435.000
09:59:17
749
435.000
09:59:17
488
435.400
10:02:09
412
435.400
10:02:09
187
435.400
10:07:22
808
435.400
10:07:51
852
435.300
10:07:52
402
435.300
10:08:49
451
435.300
10:08:54
829
435.300
10:10:10
119
435.100
10:11:49
2
435.100
10:11:49
117
435.100
10:11:49
628
435.100
10:11:51
856
434.200
10:15:40
281
433.800
10:16:36
425
433.800
10:16:36
109
433.800
10:16:42
826
433.800
10:16:42
234
433.800
10:16:42
113
433.500
10:17:52
51
433.500
10:17:52
512
433.500
10:17:52
127
433.500
10:17:52
39
433.500
10:17:52
917
433.100
10:19:08
805
432.800
10:19:38
940
432.500
10:23:55
853
432.300
10:25:20
913
432.500
10:26:41
34
433.300
10:33:39
220
433.300
10:33:39
34
433.300
10:33:39
400
433.300
10:33:39
11
433.300
10:33:39
190
433.300
10:33:39
834
433.500
10:35:00
56
433.600
10:38:31
845
433.600
10:38:31
145
433.300
10:39:45
469
434.200
10:41:07
17
434.200
10:41:07
290
434.600
10:41:42
60
434.600
10:41:42
34
434.600
10:41:42
|
889
434.500
10:44:12
773
434.600
10:47:01
9
434.600
10:47:01
158
434.600
10:47:01
764
434.400
10:49:17
808
434.400
10:50:30
792
434.200
10:51:57
186
434.200
10:51:57
723
434.200
10:51:57
789
433.500
10:53:16
5
433.900
10:56:01
53
433.900
10:56:01
808
433.900
10:57:00
247
433.700
10:58:15
513
433.700
10:58:15
27
434.300
11:06:01
500
434.300
11:06:01
864
434.200
11:06:19
935
433.900
11:06:26
47
433.500
11:07:04
733
433.500
11:07:24
6
432.900
11:13:32
60
432.900
11:13:32
304
432.900
11:13:59
623
432.900
11:13:59
295
432.900
11:13:59
427
432.900
11:13:59
465
432.600
11:14:36
386
432.600
11:14:36
2
432.400
11:16:39
3
432.300
11:16:46
29
432.300
11:16:46
252
432.300
11:16:46
630
432.300
11:17:54
868
432.000
11:19:44
21
432.000
11:24:59
858
432.300
11:24:59
814
433.200
11:29:06
821
433.500
11:32:13
896
433.600
11:33:36
878
433.600
11:33:36
894
433.300
11:35:16
820
433.800
11:43:56
254
433.300
11:44:12
595
433.300
11:44:12
1003
433.700
11:44:12
841
433.300
11:49:33
892
432.800
11:52:21
57
432.900
11:55:21
14
433.000
11:55:23
92
433.000
11:55:23
21
433.000
11:58:09
927
433.100
11:59:30
961
433.000
11:59:56
967
434.200
12:03:23
935
434.000
12:06:58
227
433.900
12:09:24
227
433.900
12:09:25
227
433.900
12:09:25
32
433.900
12:09:25
227
433.900
12:09:25
227
433.900
12:09:31
32
433.900
12:09:31
1000
433.800
12:11:25
351
433.900
12:13:10
552
433.900
12:13:10
877
433.900
12:13:10
31
433.500
12:22:21
225
433.500
12:22:21
898
433.400
12:22:46
862
433.400
12:23:51
119
434.300
12:31:11
860
434.300
12:31:11
847
434.200
12:33:22
774
433.900
12:33:50
758
434.000
12:33:50
1
433.900
12:33:50
394
434.100
12:39:19
512
434.100
12:39:19
797
434.100
12:39:19
900
433.800
12:41:49
795
434.100
12:44:32
357
434.200
12:44:32
31
434.200
12:44:32
221
434.200
12:44:32
346
434.000
12:48:07
509
434.000
12:48:07
5
434.000
12:48:08
6
434.000
12:48:08
42
434.000
12:48:08
220
434.100
12:48:41
86
434.100
12:48:41
404
434.100
12:48:41
487
433.800
12:48:54
453
433.800
12:48:54
799
433.800
12:51:24
894
432.700
12:54:54
823
432.300
13:00:34
31
432.700
13:02:05
22
432.700
13:02:05
39
432.700
13:02:21
218
432.700
13:02:21
218
432.700
13:02:22
856
434.100
13:04:41
202
434.000
13:05:26
512
434.000
13:05:26
206
434.000
13:05:26
556
434.000
13:07:44
368
434.000
13:08:16
914
433.600
13:12:40
160
433.600
13:13:28
162
433.600
13:13:28
902
433.600
13:13:28
525
433.600
13:14:41
603
434.300
13:18:27
193
434.300
13:18:27
26
434.000
13:18:28
20
434.000
13:18:28
187
434.000
13:18:28
139
434.000
13:18:28
461
434.000
13:18:53
888
434.300
13:25:20
851
434.200
13:25:33
841
434.000
13:26:00
1078
434.800
13:31:00
900
434.700
13:31:22
455
434.700
13:34:22
416
434.700
13:34:22
905
434.700
13:35:47
872
434.700
13:35:47
867
434.800
13:35:47
791
434.700
13:38:07
758
434.600
13:41:42
826
434.800
13:42:46
837
434.700
13:44:07
12
435.000
13:47:12
85
435.000
13:47:12
790
434.900
13:48:16
780
434.700
13:49:40
143
434.700
13:52:21
380
434.900
13:53:06
833
434.700
13:54:54
397
434.700
13:54:54
336
434.700
13:54:54
88
434.400
13:58:51
480
434.400
13:58:51
158
434.400
13:58:51
127
434.400
13:59:02
600
434.400
13:59:02
316
434.400
13:59:02
295
434.400
13:59:27
492
434.600
14:00:00
104
434.500
14:00:00
620
434.700
14:01:26
809
434.900
14:04:35
1
435.000
14:06:39
660
435.000
14:06:41
50
435.000
14:07:01
42
435.000
14:07:01
118
435.000
14:07:01
229
435.000
14:07:01
9
435.000
14:07:01
230
435.000
14:07:01
240
435.000
14:07:22
290
435.300
14:10:04
71
435.300
14:10:04
250
435.200
14:10:04
801
435.100
14:10:29
815
435.600
14:13:28
546
435.700
14:15:27
10
435.700
14:15:48
186
435.800
14:17:11
779
435.800
14:17:11
770
435.800
14:17:11
844
435.700
14:17:56
467
435.600
14:18:53
1114
435.800
14:23:14
458
435.700
14:24:40
357
435.700
14:24:40
397
435.700
14:24:40
512
435.700
14:24:40
761
435.600
14:24:56
394
435.500
14:26:57
373
435.500
14:26:57
894
435.100
14:27:04
15
435.100
14:27:04
810
434.900
14:29:32
837
434.900
14:30:00
84
434.900
14:30:00
910
434.900
14:30:00
842
434.600
14:31:04
919
435.200
14:33:16
761
435.000
14:33:22
799
434.600
14:34:25
928
435.000
14:34:25
762
434.200
14:34:56
|
852
433.900
14:35:46
900
434.300
14:37:50
29
434.400
14:38:28
210
434.400
14:38:28
827
434.200
14:38:41
844
433.400
14:39:27
784
433.100
14:40:20
826
433.600
14:43:10
65
433.500
14:44:01
891
433.300
14:44:29
757
433.300
14:45:09
789
433.400
14:46:03
838
433.500
14:46:03
933
433.200
14:47:59
939
433.200
14:48:30
912
433.000
14:49:03
803
433.200
14:51:34
863
433.000
14:51:47
390
432.900
14:52:53
512
432.900
14:52:53
764
432.700
14:53:41
443
432.300
14:55:00
340
432.300
14:55:00
797
433.000
14:57:47
1083
433.000
14:59:21
1071
432.900
14:59:34
880
432.800
14:59:53
55
432.800
14:59:54
320
432.800
14:59:54
903
435.000
15:02:26
841
434.800
15:02:38
910
434.900
15:02:38
758
434.500
15:02:51
185
434.400
15:02:51
1178
435.000
15:04:02
907
434.800
15:04:11
839
434.900
15:05:36
555
434.600
15:05:50
310
434.600
15:05:50
347
434.400
15:06:37
482
434.400
15:06:37
847
433.800
15:07:59
36
433.400
15:08:56
869
433.400
15:08:56
902
433.500
15:10:21
754
433.500
15:10:41
898
433.700
15:11:50
854
433.700
15:14:00
912
434.400
15:16:28
855
434.200
15:16:50
789
434.200
15:16:50
1101
434.600
15:18:59
836
434.400
15:19:00
950
434.300
15:20:29
2
434.500
15:23:16
1251
434.500
15:23:21
536
434.400
15:23:48
297
434.400
15:23:48
914
434.400
15:23:48
811
434.400
15:23:48
228
433.600
15:25:46
760
433.600
15:25:46
767
433.600
15:25:46
161
434.800
15:29:27
218
434.800
15:29:27
853
|
434.600
15:29:57
872
434.600
15:29:57
96
435.000
15:31:37
140
435.000
15:31:37
758
435.100
15:32:04
512
435.100
15:32:04
1147
434.900
15:32:38
197
435.000
15:33:33
190
435.000
15:33:33
512
435.000
15:33:33
824
434.900
15:33:33
770
434.500
15:35:19
844
434.600
15:36:08
926
434.500
15:36:29
360
434.100
15:37:26
734
433.800
15:37:37
147
433.800
15:37:37
892
433.900
15:39:21
131
433.700
15:40:40
703
433.700
15:40:40
814
433.700
15:40:40
240
434.200
15:43:17
1048
434.100
15:43:36
534
433.800
15:44:18
900
434.100
15:46:34
641
434.100
15:47:34
190
434.300
15:48:07
892
434.200
15:48:53
450
434.200
15:48:53
927
434.900
15:50:48
783
434.900
15:50:48
1500
434.800
15:51:00
758
434.800
15:51:00
185
435.600
15:53:27
181
435.500
15:53:34
1068
435.500
15:53:34
355
435.500
15:53:57
63
435.500
15:53:57
847
435.600
15:55:11
767
435.600
15:55:11
782
435.500
15:55:50
806
435.200
15:55:51
335
435.400
15:57:17
183
435.400
15:57:17
580
435.400
15:57:27
776
434.900
15:58:54
921
435.100
15:59:38
1677
436.500
16:02:20
487
436.400
16:02:48
329
|
436.400
16:02:48
873
436.400
16:02:48
882
436.200
16:02:52
35
436.200
16:02:52
845
436.400
16:03:35
898
436.400
16:04:07
847
436.200
16:05:12
134
436.300
16:05:29
57
436.300
16:05:29
48
436.300
16:05:29
50
436.300
16:05:29
758
436.300
16:07:09
3
436.300
16:07:09
2
436.400
16:07:09
1
436.400
16:07:09
425
436.400
16:07:09
230
436.300
16:07:26
355
436.600
16:07:31
306
436.600
16:07:31
290
436.600
16:07:37
340
436.600
16:07:37
309
436.600
16:07:37
226
436.600
16:07:37
350
436.700
16:07:59
582
436.700
16:08:03
136
436.300
16:11:36
16
436.300
16:11:36
355
436.300
16:11:36
390
436.300
16:11:36
1
436.600
16:12:45