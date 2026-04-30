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WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
30.04.26 | 15:41
5,080 Euro
-0,35 % -0,018
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,0605,13419:20
5,0585,13419:14
PR Newswire
30.04.2026 17:54 Uhr
122 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 30

30 April 2026

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 257,898 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 434.900p. The highest price paid per share was 439.000p and the lowest price paid per share was 432.000p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0342% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 554,900,627 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 753,521,209. Rightmove holds 10,632,244 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Group Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

405

438.600

08:02:39

451

438.600

08:02:39

519

437.200

08:02:56

1027

438.200

08:02:56

1127

438.200

08:02:56

891

437.700

08:05:51

813

437.700

08:06:21

903

437.900

08:06:21

906

437.900

08:07:23

935

437.200

08:08:35

684

438.700

08:13:18

1054

438.700

08:13:18

1098

438.400

08:13:21

720

438.300

08:14:21

44

438.300

08:14:21

867

438.400

08:14:21

798

438.700

08:16:08

708

439.000

08:17:52

227

439.000

08:17:52

1043

438.700

08:19:37

712

438.700

08:20:59

91

438.700

08:20:59

760

438.400

08:22:33

935

438.400

08:22:33

894

438.000

08:24:13

877

437.400

08:26:03

822

436.700

08:30:01

817

436.900

08:32:13

871

436.900

08:35:20

912

436.900

08:36:20

791

436.900

08:39:03

125

436.900

08:39:03

921

437.000

08:39:03

938

436.900

08:40:33

762

436.900

08:40:33

786

436.400

08:47:39

890

436.700

08:47:39

880

435.800

08:48:25

866

436.000

08:48:25

732

436.100

08:54:42

14

436.100

08:54:42

13

436.100

08:54:42

10

436.100

08:54:42

4

436.100

08:54:42

169

436.100

08:54:42

56

436.100

08:54:42

910

436.200

08:54:42

854

435.900

08:58:48

1000

435.600

08:58:53

792

436.000

09:01:55

906

435.600

09:02:46

338

436.000

09:06:21

899

436.000

09:06:21

895

435.600

09:08:57

467

435.700

09:11:05

26

435.700

09:11:05

830

435.800

09:15:02

772

435.800

09:15:02

305

435.800

09:15:02

212

435.500

09:15:25

569

435.500

09:15:25

881

435.800

09:17:56

871

436.000

09:20:13

882

435.900

09:23:07

969

435.700

09:24:18

27

436.000

09:29:22

49

436.000

09:29:22

29

436.000

09:29:22

15

436.000

09:29:22

529

436.000

09:29:22

196

436.000

09:29:22

2

436.000

09:29:23

3

436.000

09:29:23

5

436.000

09:29:23

6

436.000

09:29:23

11

436.100

09:29:37

166

436.100

09:29:37

323

436.400

09:30:41

190

436.400

09:30:41

30

436.400

09:30:41

42

436.400

09:30:41

527

436.200

09:30:46

261

436.200

09:30:46

811

436.200

09:30:46

210

436.800

09:32:54

966

436.700

09:33:04

849

436.500

09:35:41

70

436.500

09:35:41

496

436.800

09:35:41

401

436.800

09:35:41

896

436.400

09:38:34

155

436.200

09:40:01

322

436.200

09:40:01

417

436.200

09:40:01

920

436.500

09:44:32

768

436.700

09:47:04

832

436.300

09:47:13

34

436.300

09:47:13

1160

436.500

09:47:13

822

436.100

09:49:32

24

435.700

09:52:07

512

435.700

09:52:07

300

435.700

09:52:07

224

435.200

09:54:20

630

435.200

09:54:20

935

435.200

09:55:55

10

435.100

09:58:11

188

435.100

09:58:11

390

435.100

09:58:21

21

435.100

09:58:21

19

435.100

09:58:31

340

435.100

09:58:31

30

435.000

09:59:17

749

435.000

09:59:17

488

435.400

10:02:09

412

435.400

10:02:09

187

435.400

10:07:22

808

435.400

10:07:51

852

435.300

10:07:52

402

435.300

10:08:49

451

435.300

10:08:54

829

435.300

10:10:10

119

435.100

10:11:49

2

435.100

10:11:49

117

435.100

10:11:49

628

435.100

10:11:51

856

434.200

10:15:40

281

433.800

10:16:36

425

433.800

10:16:36

109

433.800

10:16:42

826

433.800

10:16:42

234

433.800

10:16:42

113

433.500

10:17:52

51

433.500

10:17:52

512

433.500

10:17:52

127

433.500

10:17:52

39

433.500

10:17:52

917

433.100

10:19:08

805

432.800

10:19:38

940

432.500

10:23:55

853

432.300

10:25:20

913

432.500

10:26:41

34

433.300

10:33:39

220

433.300

10:33:39

34

433.300

10:33:39

400

433.300

10:33:39

11

433.300

10:33:39

190

433.300

10:33:39

834

433.500

10:35:00

56

433.600

10:38:31

845

433.600

10:38:31

145

433.300

10:39:45

469

434.200

10:41:07

17

434.200

10:41:07

290

434.600

10:41:42

60

434.600

10:41:42

34

434.600

10:41:42

889

434.500

10:44:12

773

434.600

10:47:01

9

434.600

10:47:01

158

434.600

10:47:01

764

434.400

10:49:17

808

434.400

10:50:30

792

434.200

10:51:57

186

434.200

10:51:57

723

434.200

10:51:57

789

433.500

10:53:16

5

433.900

10:56:01

53

433.900

10:56:01

808

433.900

10:57:00

247

433.700

10:58:15

513

433.700

10:58:15

27

434.300

11:06:01

500

434.300

11:06:01

864

434.200

11:06:19

935

433.900

11:06:26

47

433.500

11:07:04

733

433.500

11:07:24

6

432.900

11:13:32

60

432.900

11:13:32

304

432.900

11:13:59

623

432.900

11:13:59

295

432.900

11:13:59

427

432.900

11:13:59

465

432.600

11:14:36

386

432.600

11:14:36

2

432.400

11:16:39

3

432.300

11:16:46

29

432.300

11:16:46

252

432.300

11:16:46

630

432.300

11:17:54

868

432.000

11:19:44

21

432.000

11:24:59

858

432.300

11:24:59

814

433.200

11:29:06

821

433.500

11:32:13

896

433.600

11:33:36

878

433.600

11:33:36

894

433.300

11:35:16

820

433.800

11:43:56

254

433.300

11:44:12

595

433.300

11:44:12

1003

433.700

11:44:12

841

433.300

11:49:33

892

432.800

11:52:21

57

432.900

11:55:21

14

433.000

11:55:23

92

433.000

11:55:23

21

433.000

11:58:09

927

433.100

11:59:30

961

433.000

11:59:56

967

434.200

12:03:23

935

434.000

12:06:58

227

433.900

12:09:24

227

433.900

12:09:25

227

433.900

12:09:25

32

433.900

12:09:25

227

433.900

12:09:25

227

433.900

12:09:31

32

433.900

12:09:31

1000

433.800

12:11:25

351

433.900

12:13:10

552

433.900

12:13:10

877

433.900

12:13:10

31

433.500

12:22:21

225

433.500

12:22:21

898

433.400

12:22:46

862

433.400

12:23:51

119

434.300

12:31:11

860

434.300

12:31:11

847

434.200

12:33:22

774

433.900

12:33:50

758

434.000

12:33:50

1

433.900

12:33:50

394

434.100

12:39:19

512

434.100

12:39:19

797

434.100

12:39:19

900

433.800

12:41:49

795

434.100

12:44:32

357

434.200

12:44:32

31

434.200

12:44:32

221

434.200

12:44:32

346

434.000

12:48:07

509

434.000

12:48:07

5

434.000

12:48:08

6

434.000

12:48:08

42

434.000

12:48:08

220

434.100

12:48:41

86

434.100

12:48:41

404

434.100

12:48:41

487

433.800

12:48:54

453

433.800

12:48:54

799

433.800

12:51:24

894

432.700

12:54:54

823

432.300

13:00:34

31

432.700

13:02:05

22

432.700

13:02:05

39

432.700

13:02:21

218

432.700

13:02:21

218

432.700

13:02:22

856

434.100

13:04:41

202

434.000

13:05:26

512

434.000

13:05:26

206

434.000

13:05:26

556

434.000

13:07:44

368

434.000

13:08:16

914

433.600

13:12:40

160

433.600

13:13:28

162

433.600

13:13:28

902

433.600

13:13:28

525

433.600

13:14:41

603

434.300

13:18:27

193

434.300

13:18:27

26

434.000

13:18:28

20

434.000

13:18:28

187

434.000

13:18:28

139

434.000

13:18:28

461

434.000

13:18:53

888

434.300

13:25:20

851

434.200

13:25:33

841

434.000

13:26:00

1078

434.800

13:31:00

900

434.700

13:31:22

455

434.700

13:34:22

416

434.700

13:34:22

905

434.700

13:35:47

872

434.700

13:35:47

867

434.800

13:35:47

791

434.700

13:38:07

758

434.600

13:41:42

826

434.800

13:42:46

837

434.700

13:44:07

12

435.000

13:47:12

85

435.000

13:47:12

790

434.900

13:48:16

780

434.700

13:49:40

143

434.700

13:52:21

380

434.900

13:53:06

833

434.700

13:54:54

397

434.700

13:54:54

336

434.700

13:54:54

88

434.400

13:58:51

480

434.400

13:58:51

158

434.400

13:58:51

127

434.400

13:59:02

600

434.400

13:59:02

316

434.400

13:59:02

295

434.400

13:59:27

492

434.600

14:00:00

104

434.500

14:00:00

620

434.700

14:01:26

809

434.900

14:04:35

1

435.000

14:06:39

660

435.000

14:06:41

50

435.000

14:07:01

42

435.000

14:07:01

118

435.000

14:07:01

229

435.000

14:07:01

9

435.000

14:07:01

230

435.000

14:07:01

240

435.000

14:07:22

290

435.300

14:10:04

71

435.300

14:10:04

250

435.200

14:10:04

801

435.100

14:10:29

815

435.600

14:13:28

546

435.700

14:15:27

10

435.700

14:15:48

186

435.800

14:17:11

779

435.800

14:17:11

770

435.800

14:17:11

844

435.700

14:17:56

467

435.600

14:18:53

1114

435.800

14:23:14

458

435.700

14:24:40

357

435.700

14:24:40

397

435.700

14:24:40

512

435.700

14:24:40

761

435.600

14:24:56

394

435.500

14:26:57

373

435.500

14:26:57

894

435.100

14:27:04

15

435.100

14:27:04

810

434.900

14:29:32

837

434.900

14:30:00

84

434.900

14:30:00

910

434.900

14:30:00

842

434.600

14:31:04

919

435.200

14:33:16

761

435.000

14:33:22

799

434.600

14:34:25

928

435.000

14:34:25

762

434.200

14:34:56

852

433.900

14:35:46

900

434.300

14:37:50

29

434.400

14:38:28

210

434.400

14:38:28

827

434.200

14:38:41

844

433.400

14:39:27

784

433.100

14:40:20

826

433.600

14:43:10

65

433.500

14:44:01

891

433.300

14:44:29

757

433.300

14:45:09

789

433.400

14:46:03

838

433.500

14:46:03

933

433.200

14:47:59

939

433.200

14:48:30

912

433.000

14:49:03

803

433.200

14:51:34

863

433.000

14:51:47

390

432.900

14:52:53

512

432.900

14:52:53

764

432.700

14:53:41

443

432.300

14:55:00

340

432.300

14:55:00

797

433.000

14:57:47

1083

433.000

14:59:21

1071

432.900

14:59:34

880

432.800

14:59:53

55

432.800

14:59:54

320

432.800

14:59:54

903

435.000

15:02:26

841

434.800

15:02:38

910

434.900

15:02:38

758

434.500

15:02:51

185

434.400

15:02:51

1178

435.000

15:04:02

907

434.800

15:04:11

839

434.900

15:05:36

555

434.600

15:05:50

310

434.600

15:05:50

347

434.400

15:06:37

482

434.400

15:06:37

847

433.800

15:07:59

36

433.400

15:08:56

869

433.400

15:08:56

902

433.500

15:10:21

754

433.500

15:10:41

898

433.700

15:11:50

854

433.700

15:14:00

912

434.400

15:16:28

855

434.200

15:16:50

789

434.200

15:16:50

1101

434.600

15:18:59

836

434.400

15:19:00

950

434.300

15:20:29

2

434.500

15:23:16

1251

434.500

15:23:21

536

434.400

15:23:48

297

434.400

15:23:48

914

434.400

15:23:48

811

434.400

15:23:48

228

433.600

15:25:46

760

433.600

15:25:46

767

433.600

15:25:46

161

434.800

15:29:27

218

434.800

15:29:27

853

434.600

15:29:57

872

434.600

15:29:57

96

435.000

15:31:37

140

435.000

15:31:37

758

435.100

15:32:04

512

435.100

15:32:04

1147

434.900

15:32:38

197

435.000

15:33:33

190

435.000

15:33:33

512

435.000

15:33:33

824

434.900

15:33:33

770

434.500

15:35:19

844

434.600

15:36:08

926

434.500

15:36:29

360

434.100

15:37:26

734

433.800

15:37:37

147

433.800

15:37:37

892

433.900

15:39:21

131

433.700

15:40:40

703

433.700

15:40:40

814

433.700

15:40:40

240

434.200

15:43:17

1048

434.100

15:43:36

534

433.800

15:44:18

900

434.100

15:46:34

641

434.100

15:47:34

190

434.300

15:48:07

892

434.200

15:48:53

450

434.200

15:48:53

927

434.900

15:50:48

783

434.900

15:50:48

1500

434.800

15:51:00

758

434.800

15:51:00

185

435.600

15:53:27

181

435.500

15:53:34

1068

435.500

15:53:34

355

435.500

15:53:57

63

435.500

15:53:57

847

435.600

15:55:11

767

435.600

15:55:11

782

435.500

15:55:50

806

435.200

15:55:51

335

435.400

15:57:17

183

435.400

15:57:17

580

435.400

15:57:27

776

434.900

15:58:54

921

435.100

15:59:38

1677

436.500

16:02:20

487

436.400

16:02:48

329

436.400

16:02:48

873

436.400

16:02:48

882

436.200

16:02:52

35

436.200

16:02:52

845

436.400

16:03:35

898

436.400

16:04:07

847

436.200

16:05:12

134

436.300

16:05:29

57

436.300

16:05:29

48

436.300

16:05:29

50

436.300

16:05:29

758

436.300

16:07:09

3

436.300

16:07:09

2

436.400

16:07:09

1

436.400

16:07:09

425

436.400

16:07:09

230

436.300

16:07:26

355

436.600

16:07:31

306

436.600

16:07:31

290

436.600

16:07:37

340

436.600

16:07:37

309

436.600

16:07:37

226

436.600

16:07:37

350

436.700

16:07:59

582

436.700

16:08:03

136

436.300

16:11:36

16

436.300

16:11:36

355

436.300

16:11:36

390

436.300

16:11:36

1

436.600

16:12:45

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.