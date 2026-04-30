

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Stryker Corp. (SYK) revealed a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's earnings totaled $745 million, or $1.93 per share. This compares with $654 million, or $1.69 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Stryker Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $1.004 billion or $2.60 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 2.6% to $6.020 billion from $5.866 billion last year.



Stryker Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $745 Mln. vs. $654 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.93 vs. $1.69 last year. -Revenue: $6.020 Bln vs. $5.866 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 14.90 To $ 15.10 Full year revenue guidance: 8 % To 9 %



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