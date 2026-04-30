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WKN: A0DM94 | ISIN: CA4969024047 | Ticker-Symbol: KIN2
Tradegate
30.04.26 | 21:58
25,800 Euro
+0,08 % +0,020
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
S&P/TSX 60
DAXglobal Gold Miners
1-Jahres-Chart
KINROSS GOLD CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KINROSS GOLD CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
25,64025,80030.04.
25,70025,85030.04.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.04.2026 23:06 Uhr
23 Leser
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Kinross Gold Corporation: Kinross announces Annual Shareholder Meeting voting results

TORONTO, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX: K, NYSE: KGC) has announced the detailed voting results of the election of its Board of Directors, which took place at the Company's Annual Meeting of Shareholders on April 30, 2026.

The nominees listed in the Management Information Circular dated March 3, 2026, were elected as directors of Kinross at the meeting (see detailed voting results below).

Board of Directors voting results

NomineeVotes for% forVotes withheld% withheld
George V. Albino873,748,05398.53%13,012,4871.47%
Glenn A. Ives878,492,17399.07%8,268,3670.93%
Ave G. Lethbridge855,129,09196.43%31,631,4493.57%
Michael A. Lewis868,555,17697.95%18,205,3642.05%
Candace J. MacGibbon885,840,02599.90%920,5150.10%
Elizabeth D. McGregor885,938,27199.91%822,2690.09%
Kelly J. Osborne875,425,76498.72%11,334,7771.28%
George N. Paspalas874,226,42498.59%12,534,1171.41%
J. Paul Rollinson885,970,33699.91%790,2040.09%
David A. Scott879,626,04599.20%7,134,4960.80%

Voting results on the other items of business at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders are as follows:

"Say on Pay" resolution on executive compensation

Votes for% forVotes against% against
824,534,05392.98%62,226,4837.02%


Appointment of auditors

Votes for% forVotes withheld% withheld
849,889,85890.49%89,334,3649.51%

A report on all matters voted on at the meeting has been filed on SEDAR+.

About Kinross Gold Corporation

Kinross is a Canadian-based global senior gold mining company with operations and projects in the United States, Brazil, Mauritania, Chile and Canada. Our focus is on delivering value based on the core principles of responsible mining, operational excellence, disciplined growth, and balance sheet strength. Kinross maintains listings on the Toronto Stock Exchange (symbol: K) and the New York Stock Exchange (symbol: KGC).

Media Contact
Samantha Sheffield
Director, Corporate Communications
phone: 416-365-3034
Samantha.Sheffield@Kinross.com

Investor Relations Contact
David Shaver
Executive Vice-President, Investor Relations & Communications
phone: 416-365-2854
InvestorRelations@Kinross.com

Source: Kinross Gold Corporation


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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