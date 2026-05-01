University Bancorp, Inc.: University Bank Named a 2026 USA TODAY Top Workplace

ANN ARBOR, MI / ACCESS Newswire / April 30, 2026 / University Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQB:UNIB or "UNIB") announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, University Bank, has been named a 2026 USA TODAY Top Workplace, an honor that recognizes organizations known for putting their people first. University Bank has won the USA Today Top Workplace Award two years in a row, having also won in 2025. The award, based entirely on confidential employee feedback, is measured through an independent survey. Employees shared their perspectives on feeling valued, having clear direction, trusting leadership and staying engaged at work - critical elements that reflect a strong, healthy workplace culture and which drive organizational success.

"This recognition is especially meaningful because it solely reflects the voices of our employees," said Stephen Lange Ranzini, President and Chief Executive Officer of University Bank. "Our team is the driving force behind our success, and we take pride in fostering a culture throughout the entire organization that supports professional growth and empowers people to do their best work."

This national recognition highlights organizations with 150 or more employees that demonstrate a strong commitment to employee engagement and open feedback. As of March 31, 2026, University Bank had 533 full-time equivalent employees. More than 42,000 organizations nationwide were invited to participate in the 2026 USA TODAY Top Workplaces program.

About UNIB

Ann Arbor-based University Bancorp is a Federal Reserve regulated financial holding company that owns:

100% of University Bank, a bank based in Ann Arbor, Michigan;

100% of Crescent Assurance, PCC, a captive insurance company licensed in Washington DC; and

100% of Hyrex Servicing, a master mortgage servicing firm, based in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

UIF, a faith-based banking firm based in Southfield, MI.

In addition, UNIB recently announced that it had agreed to purchase Bank of Whittier, N.A. (BOW) to expand its faith-based banking business.

University Bank together with its Michigan-based subsidiaries, holds and manages a total of over $35 billion in financial assets for over 180,000 customers, and our 533 employees make us the 5th largest bank based in Michigan. University Bank is an FDIC-insured, locally owned and managed community bank, and meets the financial needs of its community through its quality, creative and innovative services. Founded in 1890, University Bank is the 15th oldest bank headquartered in Michigan. We are proud to have been selected as the "Community Bankers of the Year" by American Banker magazine and as the recipient of the American Bankers Association's Community Bank Award. University Bank is a Member FDIC. The members of University Bank's corporate family, ranked by their size of revenues are:

University Lending Group, a retail residential mortgage originator based in Clinton Township, MI;

Midwest Loan Services, a residential mortgage subservicer based in Houghton, MI;

Community Banking, based in Ann Arbor, MI, which provides traditional community banking services and wealth management;

Ann Arbor Insurance Centre, an independent insurance agency based in Ann Arbor, MI.

Mortgage Warehouse Lending, a mortgage warehouse lender based in Southfield, MI.

In addition, University Bank owns 49.999% of Credit Union Trust, a trust bank and wealth manager based in Troy, MI.

Shareholders and investors are encouraged to refer to the financial information including the investor presentations, audited financial statements, strategic plan and prior press releases, available on our investor relations web page at: http://www.university-bank.com/bancorp/.

A detailed income statement, balance sheet and other financial information for UNIB and University Bank as of 3/31/2026 is available here: https://www.university-bank.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/04/UNIB-University-Bank-Detailed-Financial-Supplemental-Information-March-2026.pdf.

University Bank's FDIC Quarterly Call Report, with substantial additional information including loan origination, loan investment composition, delinquency ratios and Tier 1 Capital ratios for 3/31/2026 is available here: https://cdr.ffiec.gov/public/ManageFacsimiles.aspx

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT: This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning future growth in assets, future profitability, efficiencies and economies of scale from the merger, the sustainability of past results, future products, valuations, economic, market or industry conditions, and other expectations and/or goals. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, economic, competitive, governmental and technological factors affecting our operations, markets, products, services, interest rates and fees for services, or the operations of companies that we invest in. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The BOW transaction and other acquisitions are subject to receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals. We undertake no obligation to update any information or forward-looking statement.

Contact: Stephen Lange Ranzini, President and CEO

Phone: 734-741-5858, Ext. 9226

Email: ranzini@university-bank.com

###

SOURCE: University Bancorp, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/university-bank-named-a-2026-usa-today-top-workplace-1163068