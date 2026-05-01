

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German science and technology major Merck KGaA's (MKGAY, MRK.DE) new Chief Executive Officer Kai Beckmann took charge on Friday, succeeding Belén Garijo, who joined French rival Sanofi SA (SNY, SNYNF, SAN.PA) in the lead role.



Garijo's tenure with Merck KGaA was completed as planned by end of April after 15 years in the company. She served for six years as CEO of Healthcare and since 2021 as Chair of the Executive Board and CEO of Merck.



Beckmann was appointed as successor to Garijo in September last year, while Sanofi tapped Garijo in February this year to succeed Paul Hudson.



Garijo joined Merck KGaA in 2011 and became its Chief Executive Officer in 2021, becoming the first woman to lead a DAX40 company in Germany.



Back in September, Beckmann was appointed as Deputy Chair of the Executive Board of Merck with immediate effect. The firm then said he would continue in his role as CEO of Electronics until a successor was announced.



Beckmann, who joined Merck in 1989, has served as a Member of the Executive Board since 2011 and assumed responsibility for the Performance Materials business sector in 2017.



While announcing the CEO succession plan in February, Sanofi had informed that Hudson's last day as CEO would be on February 17, and that Garijo would take up her duties at the end of the Group's Annual General Meeting on April 29.



Olivier Charmeil, Executive Vice President, General Medicines, and member of the Executive Committee since 2011, was acting as Interim CEO during the transition.



Sanofi then noted that Garijo will bring an increased rigor to the implementation of its strategy and accelerate the preparation of its future.



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