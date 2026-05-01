Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 01
1 May 2026
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 240,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 426.793p. The highest price paid per share was 433.300p and the lowest price paid per share was 422.600p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0319% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 555,140,627 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 753,286,083. Rightmove holds 10,627,370 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
1029
433.300
08:01:10
162
433.300
08:02:36
841
433.300
08:02:36
788
433.300
08:02:36
959
432.400
08:03:31
554
432.400
08:03:31
226
432.700
08:05:22
64
432.700
08:05:31
577
432.700
08:05:31
320
432.700
08:05:50
320
432.700
08:06:23
320
432.700
08:06:30
186
432.800
08:07:59
641
432.800
08:07:59
840
432.900
08:08:48
80
432.700
08:08:51
177
432.700
08:10:38
641
432.700
08:10:38
846
432.500
08:17:03
901
432.700
08:21:27
815
432.600
08:21:27
766
432.000
08:22:35
933
432.000
08:22:35
907
431.300
08:26:20
909
430.900
08:26:31
880
431.300
08:29:56
767
431.300
08:29:56
511
430.800
08:30:04
320
430.800
08:30:16
32
430.800
08:30:17
1089
431.000
08:32:18
1027
430.300
08:32:25
883
430.800
08:32:25
18
430.100
08:32:26
1158
430.100
08:32:26
869
430.200
08:34:14
557
430.300
08:34:14
529
430.300
08:34:14
838
430.200
08:34:38
892
429.900
08:35:08
794
429.500
08:35:28
931
429.000
08:35:56
780
428.600
08:38:54
103
428.600
08:38:54
410
428.000
08:40:07
504
428.000
08:40:07
834
427.700
08:43:50
473
428.400
08:47:18
320
428.400
08:47:18
6
428.200
08:48:34
797
428.700
08:49:39
158
428.600
08:50:07
786
428.600
08:50:07
766
429.000
08:50:33
836
428.600
08:51:57
890
428.600
08:52:31
276
428.700
08:52:31
617
428.700
08:52:31
841
428.300
08:53:28
986
428.100
08:56:58
754
428.100
08:57:34
465
428.100
08:59:15
295
428.100
08:59:53
910
428.100
09:00:26
1297
428.300
09:03:50
559
428.200
09:05:59
472
428.200
09:06:15
906
428.200
09:06:15
768
427.700
09:06:23
901
427.500
09:07:57
190
427.000
09:08:13
622
427.000
09:08:13
806
426.400
09:11:17
320
426.100
09:13:10
44
426.400
09:15:46
771
426.400
09:15:46
847
426.200
09:18:19
686
425.800
09:18:39
140
425.400
09:19:34
731
425.400
09:19:34
891
425.400
09:21:10
32
425.400
09:21:10
824
425.400
09:21:10
872
425.000
09:25:59
891
425.000
09:25:59
1016
425.900
09:28:33
1620
425.900
09:28:33
763
425.800
09:28:45
886
425.800
09:32:59
827
425.800
09:33:34
783
425.900
09:34:59
796
425.800
09:42:59
834
425.900
09:42:59
798
426.000
09:45:01
929
425.900
09:45:01
810
426.900
09:48:20
904
426.900
09:48:20
503
426.700
09:48:28
360
426.700
09:48:28
1207
427.000
09:57:04
760
427.100
09:57:04
98
427.100
09:57:04
491
426.300
09:57:09
310
426.300
09:57:11
40
426.300
09:57:20
469
426.000
09:58:54
399
426.000
09:58:54
394
425.500
10:02:42
92
425.500
10:03:10
123
425.500
10:03:25
183
425.500
10:03:32
889
425.700
10:07:29
889
425.200
10:08:18
1043
425.800
10:16:30
923
425.700
10:16:30
298
425.400
10:17:30
557
425.400
10:17:30
257
425.400
10:17:30
395
425.400
10:17:40
432
425.400
10:17:40
847
425.400
10:18:42
2776
425.600
10:18:42
145
425.200
10:18:43
757
425.200
10:18:43
924
424.800
10:18:44
442
424.800
10:20:01
1113
426.100
10:23:29
1463
426.000
10:23:29
19
426.300
10:23:29
135
426.300
10:23:29
328
426.300
10:23:29
772
426.300
10:23:29
135
426.300
10:23:29
205
426.500
10:23:29
914
425.900
10:24:27
693
425.500
10:26:04
150
425.500
10:26:04
295
425.200
10:26:08
623
425.200
10:27:01
841
424.800
10:34:44
239
425.400
10:40:24
698
425.400
10:40:24
693
425.300
10:40:29
143
425.300
10:40:29
188
425.400
10:45:37
565
425.400
10:45:37
886
425.400
10:47:11
7
425.300
10:47:29
765
425.800
10:54:35
622
425.800
10:54:47
259
425.800
10:54:47
818
425.600
10:55:24
790
425.600
10:55:24
86
425.400
10:57:05
767
425.400
10:57:05
61
425.400
11:01:05
749
425.400
11:01:05
807
425.300
11:03:59
880
425.000
11:04:34
169
426.100
11:12:28
106
426.100
11:12:28
322
426.100
11:12:28
156
426.100
11:12:28
781
426.100
11:12:28
341
426.300
11:13:48
520
426.300
11:13:48
529
426.200
11:14:48
363
426.200
11:14:48
165
426.000
11:14:48
676
426.000
11:14:48
888
425.500
11:16:47
899
425.100
11:16:58
642
424.200
11:18:54
147
424.200
11:18:54
741
423.800
11:19:21
112
423.800
11:19:21
113
423.200
11:25:33
684
423.200
11:25:37
169
423.200
11:26:02
746
423.200
11:26:02
199
422.600
11:29:17
938
423.700
11:35:54
794
423.500
11:41:56
823
423.500
11:41:56
1081
423.700
11:49:33
921
423.700
11:49:33
757
423.800
11:59:51
1574
423.800
11:59:51
790
424.200
12:03:06
853
423.800
12:03:37
859
424.600
12:08:55
261
424.600
12:08:55
795
424.600
12:08:55
885
424.200
12:13:15
840
424.200
12:13:15
15
423.800
12:13:24
925
423.800
12:13:24
763
423.000
12:15:02
887
422.900
12:24:33
770
423.000
12:24:33
543
423.800
12:32:33
289
423.800
12:32:33
766
423.700
12:34:33
800
423.800
12:34:33
418
423.500
12:38:54
323
423.500
12:38:54
194
423.500
12:39:34
937
423.500
12:39:34
871
423.400
12:46:54
422
423.400
12:50:40
424
423.400
12:50:40
792
423.300
12:52:02
910
423.300
12:55:50
787
424.400
12:59:27
67
424.500
12:59:27
1080
424.500
12:59:27
897
424.300
13:03:29
838
424.000
13:03:59
809
423.500
13:05:31
850
423.500
13:10:34
64
423.500
13:10:34
844
424.200
13:16:31
871
424.200
13:16:31
839
425.500
13:24:50
932
425.600
13:24:50
974
425.700
13:25:12
4
425.700
13:25:12
754
425.700
13:25:12
859
425.700
13:29:45
939
425.700
13:29:45
765
425.600
13:30:43
1176
425.600
13:34:29
930
425.600
13:34:29
498
425.400
13:35:03
324
425.400
13:35:03
10
424.800
13:38:25
834
424.800
13:38:25
836
425.300
13:38:25
919
424.400
13:45:15
819
424.400
13:46:12
858
424.200
13:52:19
920
424.000
13:54:14
875
424.000
13:55:17
769
424.300
13:55:56
260
423.800
13:57:20
611
423.800
13:57:21
349
424.800
14:03:27
540
424.800
14:03:27
804
424.900
14:03:27
860
425.000
14:05:07
967
425.400
14:09:16
952
425.500
14:09:16
866
425.500
14:12:53
743
424.900
14:13:54
147
424.900
14:13:54
872
425.100
14:13:54
845
425.400
14:13:54
852
425.500
14:19:37
837
425.400
14:22:37
1491
425.500
14:24:25
77
426.700
14:30:05
1687
426.700
14:30:05
883
428.800
14:30:42
233
428.500
14:30:45
632
428.500
14:30:45
904
428.700
14:32:01
828
428.700
14:32:01
910
428.700
14:32:17
343
428.600
14:32:55
775
428.800
14:33:43
372
428.600
14:33:44
164
428.600
14:33:44
414
428.600
14:33:44
851
428.700
14:34:29
70
428.700
14:34:29
804
428.700
14:35:37
114
428.300
14:37:31
745
428.300
14:37:31
878
428.300
14:39:10
794
427.900
14:39:20
759
427.800
14:42:32
92
427.800
14:42:32
518
427.600
14:44:27
362
427.600
14:44:27
864
427.600
14:47:42
863
427.600
14:48:46
94
427.400
14:48:54
867
427.400
14:51:28
978
427.400
14:51:28
826
427.100
14:51:58
904
427.600
14:53:30
920
427.600
14:55:01
909
427.700
14:59:03
1211
427.800
14:59:03
922
427.300
14:59:17
818
427.900
15:01:09
802
428.000
15:04:07
778
428.000
15:04:07
855
428.000
15:04:07
812
427.800
15:05:47
896
427.500
15:07:30
889
427.500
15:10:30
42
427.400
15:11:33
1653
427.800
15:14:28
1039
427.500
15:15:07
897
427.500
15:18:31
1095
427.700
15:18:31
794
427.200
15:18:40
842
427.200
15:19:49
894
427.300
15:23:10
900
427.400
15:23:10
823
427.000
15:23:14
821
426.900
15:25:48
606
426.300
15:27:20
111
426.700
15:30:47
329
426.700
15:30:47
117
426.700
15:30:47
367
426.700
15:30:47
841
426.700
15:30:47
75
427.000
15:30:47
365
427.000
15:30:47
506
427.000
15:30:47
830
427.100
15:35:04
772
427.100
15:35:46
841
427.000
15:35:46
881
426.800
15:36:52
903
427.100
15:40:07
862
427.400
15:42:00
474
427.200
15:43:59
763
427.400
15:44:23
103
427.400
15:44:23
852
427.300
15:44:28
851
427.200
15:46:36
786
427.200
15:48:32
851
427.100
15:48:32
443
427.400
15:51:02
768
427.400
15:51:02
937
427.400
15:51:40
928
427.400
15:53:40
804
427.400
15:55:17
864
427.400
15:56:17
924
427.400
15:57:48
903
427.300
15:58:04
845
427.700
15:59:53
916
427.500
15:59:58
784
427.400
16:01:28
2546
427.600
16:07:12
64
427.600
16:07:12
270
427.600
16:07:12
214
427.600
16:07:12
506
427.700
16:07:12
726
427.700
16:07:12
128
427.700
16:07:12
933
427.100
16:07:24
908
427.000
16:09:34
1315
427.100
16:09:34
907
427.500
16:11:19
327
427.700
16:13:04
2444
427.700
16:13:04
716
427.700
16:13:19