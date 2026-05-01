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WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
30.04.26 | 17:20
5,130 Euro
+0,51 % +0,026
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,0705,15230.04.
5,0625,13830.04.
PR Newswire
01.05.2026 18:00 Uhr
105 Leser
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Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 01

1 May 2026

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 240,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 426.793p. The highest price paid per share was 433.300p and the lowest price paid per share was 422.600p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0319% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 555,140,627 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 753,286,083. Rightmove holds 10,627,370 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

1029

433.300

08:01:10

162

433.300

08:02:36

841

433.300

08:02:36

788

433.300

08:02:36

959

432.400

08:03:31

554

432.400

08:03:31

226

432.700

08:05:22

64

432.700

08:05:31

577

432.700

08:05:31

320

432.700

08:05:50

320

432.700

08:06:23

320

432.700

08:06:30

186

432.800

08:07:59

641

432.800

08:07:59

840

432.900

08:08:48

80

432.700

08:08:51

177

432.700

08:10:38

641

432.700

08:10:38

846

432.500

08:17:03

901

432.700

08:21:27

815

432.600

08:21:27

766

432.000

08:22:35

933

432.000

08:22:35

907

431.300

08:26:20

909

430.900

08:26:31

880

431.300

08:29:56

767

431.300

08:29:56

511

430.800

08:30:04

320

430.800

08:30:16

32

430.800

08:30:17

1089

431.000

08:32:18

1027

430.300

08:32:25

883

430.800

08:32:25

18

430.100

08:32:26

1158

430.100

08:32:26

869

430.200

08:34:14

557

430.300

08:34:14

529

430.300

08:34:14

838

430.200

08:34:38

892

429.900

08:35:08

794

429.500

08:35:28

931

429.000

08:35:56

780

428.600

08:38:54

103

428.600

08:38:54

410

428.000

08:40:07

504

428.000

08:40:07

834

427.700

08:43:50

473

428.400

08:47:18

320

428.400

08:47:18

6

428.200

08:48:34

797

428.700

08:49:39

158

428.600

08:50:07

786

428.600

08:50:07

766

429.000

08:50:33

836

428.600

08:51:57

890

428.600

08:52:31

276

428.700

08:52:31

617

428.700

08:52:31

841

428.300

08:53:28

986

428.100

08:56:58

754

428.100

08:57:34

465

428.100

08:59:15

295

428.100

08:59:53

910

428.100

09:00:26

1297

428.300

09:03:50

559

428.200

09:05:59

472

428.200

09:06:15

906

428.200

09:06:15

768

427.700

09:06:23

901

427.500

09:07:57

190

427.000

09:08:13

622

427.000

09:08:13

806

426.400

09:11:17

320

426.100

09:13:10

44

426.400

09:15:46

771

426.400

09:15:46

847

426.200

09:18:19

686

425.800

09:18:39

140

425.400

09:19:34

731

425.400

09:19:34

891

425.400

09:21:10

32

425.400

09:21:10

824

425.400

09:21:10

872

425.000

09:25:59

891

425.000

09:25:59

1016

425.900

09:28:33

1620

425.900

09:28:33

763

425.800

09:28:45

886

425.800

09:32:59

827

425.800

09:33:34

783

425.900

09:34:59

796

425.800

09:42:59

834

425.900

09:42:59

798

426.000

09:45:01

929

425.900

09:45:01

810

426.900

09:48:20

904

426.900

09:48:20

503

426.700

09:48:28

360

426.700

09:48:28

1207

427.000

09:57:04

760

427.100

09:57:04

98

427.100

09:57:04

491

426.300

09:57:09

310

426.300

09:57:11

40

426.300

09:57:20

469

426.000

09:58:54

399

426.000

09:58:54

394

425.500

10:02:42

92

425.500

10:03:10

123

425.500

10:03:25

183

425.500

10:03:32

889

425.700

10:07:29

889

425.200

10:08:18

1043

425.800

10:16:30

923

425.700

10:16:30

298

425.400

10:17:30

557

425.400

10:17:30

257

425.400

10:17:30

395

425.400

10:17:40

432

425.400

10:17:40

847

425.400

10:18:42

2776

425.600

10:18:42

145

425.200

10:18:43

757

425.200

10:18:43

924

424.800

10:18:44

442

424.800

10:20:01

1113

426.100

10:23:29

1463

426.000

10:23:29

19

426.300

10:23:29

135

426.300

10:23:29

328

426.300

10:23:29

772

426.300

10:23:29

135

426.300

10:23:29

205

426.500

10:23:29

914

425.900

10:24:27

693

425.500

10:26:04

150

425.500

10:26:04

295

425.200

10:26:08

623

425.200

10:27:01

841

424.800

10:34:44

239

425.400

10:40:24

698

425.400

10:40:24

693

425.300

10:40:29

143

425.300

10:40:29

188

425.400

10:45:37

565

425.400

10:45:37

886

425.400

10:47:11

7

425.300

10:47:29

765

425.800

10:54:35

622

425.800

10:54:47

259

425.800

10:54:47

818

425.600

10:55:24

790

425.600

10:55:24

86

425.400

10:57:05

767

425.400

10:57:05

61

425.400

11:01:05

749

425.400

11:01:05

807

425.300

11:03:59

880

425.000

11:04:34

169

426.100

11:12:28

106

426.100

11:12:28

322

426.100

11:12:28

156

426.100

11:12:28

781

426.100

11:12:28

341

426.300

11:13:48

520

426.300

11:13:48

529

426.200

11:14:48

363

426.200

11:14:48

165

426.000

11:14:48

676

426.000

11:14:48

888

425.500

11:16:47

899

425.100

11:16:58

642

424.200

11:18:54

147

424.200

11:18:54

741

423.800

11:19:21

112

423.800

11:19:21

113

423.200

11:25:33

684

423.200

11:25:37

169

423.200

11:26:02

746

423.200

11:26:02

199

422.600

11:29:17

938

423.700

11:35:54

794

423.500

11:41:56

823

423.500

11:41:56

1081

423.700

11:49:33

921

423.700

11:49:33

757

423.800

11:59:51

1574

423.800

11:59:51

790

424.200

12:03:06

853

423.800

12:03:37

859

424.600

12:08:55

261

424.600

12:08:55

795

424.600

12:08:55

885

424.200

12:13:15

840

424.200

12:13:15

15

423.800

12:13:24

925

423.800

12:13:24

763

423.000

12:15:02

887

422.900

12:24:33

770

423.000

12:24:33

543

423.800

12:32:33

289

423.800

12:32:33

766

423.700

12:34:33

800

423.800

12:34:33

418

423.500

12:38:54

323

423.500

12:38:54

194

423.500

12:39:34

937

423.500

12:39:34

871

423.400

12:46:54

422

423.400

12:50:40

424

423.400

12:50:40

792

423.300

12:52:02

910

423.300

12:55:50

787

424.400

12:59:27

67

424.500

12:59:27

1080

424.500

12:59:27

897

424.300

13:03:29

838

424.000

13:03:59

809

423.500

13:05:31

850

423.500

13:10:34

64

423.500

13:10:34

844

424.200

13:16:31

871

424.200

13:16:31

839

425.500

13:24:50

932

425.600

13:24:50

974

425.700

13:25:12

4

425.700

13:25:12

754

425.700

13:25:12

859

425.700

13:29:45

939

425.700

13:29:45

765

425.600

13:30:43

1176

425.600

13:34:29

930

425.600

13:34:29

498

425.400

13:35:03

324

425.400

13:35:03

10

424.800

13:38:25

834

424.800

13:38:25

836

425.300

13:38:25

919

424.400

13:45:15

819

424.400

13:46:12

858

424.200

13:52:19

920

424.000

13:54:14

875

424.000

13:55:17

769

424.300

13:55:56

260

423.800

13:57:20

611

423.800

13:57:21

349

424.800

14:03:27

540

424.800

14:03:27

804

424.900

14:03:27

860

425.000

14:05:07

967

425.400

14:09:16

952

425.500

14:09:16

866

425.500

14:12:53

743

424.900

14:13:54

147

424.900

14:13:54

872

425.100

14:13:54

845

425.400

14:13:54

852

425.500

14:19:37

837

425.400

14:22:37

1491

425.500

14:24:25

77

426.700

14:30:05

1687

426.700

14:30:05

883

428.800

14:30:42

233

428.500

14:30:45

632

428.500

14:30:45

904

428.700

14:32:01

828

428.700

14:32:01

910

428.700

14:32:17

343

428.600

14:32:55

775

428.800

14:33:43

372

428.600

14:33:44

164

428.600

14:33:44

414

428.600

14:33:44

851

428.700

14:34:29

70

428.700

14:34:29

804

428.700

14:35:37

114

428.300

14:37:31

745

428.300

14:37:31

878

428.300

14:39:10

794

427.900

14:39:20

759

427.800

14:42:32

92

427.800

14:42:32

518

427.600

14:44:27

362

427.600

14:44:27

864

427.600

14:47:42

863

427.600

14:48:46

94

427.400

14:48:54

867

427.400

14:51:28

978

427.400

14:51:28

826

427.100

14:51:58

904

427.600

14:53:30

920

427.600

14:55:01

909

427.700

14:59:03

1211

427.800

14:59:03

922

427.300

14:59:17

818

427.900

15:01:09

802

428.000

15:04:07

778

428.000

15:04:07

855

428.000

15:04:07

812

427.800

15:05:47

896

427.500

15:07:30

889

427.500

15:10:30

42

427.400

15:11:33

1653

427.800

15:14:28

1039

427.500

15:15:07

897

427.500

15:18:31

1095

427.700

15:18:31

794

427.200

15:18:40

842

427.200

15:19:49

894

427.300

15:23:10

900

427.400

15:23:10

823

427.000

15:23:14

821

426.900

15:25:48

606

426.300

15:27:20

111

426.700

15:30:47

329

426.700

15:30:47

117

426.700

15:30:47

367

426.700

15:30:47

841

426.700

15:30:47

75

427.000

15:30:47

365

427.000

15:30:47

506

427.000

15:30:47

830

427.100

15:35:04

772

427.100

15:35:46

841

427.000

15:35:46

881

426.800

15:36:52

903

427.100

15:40:07

862

427.400

15:42:00

474

427.200

15:43:59

763

427.400

15:44:23

103

427.400

15:44:23

852

427.300

15:44:28

851

427.200

15:46:36

786

427.200

15:48:32

851

427.100

15:48:32

443

427.400

15:51:02

768

427.400

15:51:02

937

427.400

15:51:40

928

427.400

15:53:40

804

427.400

15:55:17

864

427.400

15:56:17

924

427.400

15:57:48

903

427.300

15:58:04

845

427.700

15:59:53

916

427.500

15:59:58

784

427.400

16:01:28

2546

427.600

16:07:12

64

427.600

16:07:12

270

427.600

16:07:12

214

427.600

16:07:12

506

427.700

16:07:12

726

427.700

16:07:12

128

427.700

16:07:12

933

427.100

16:07:24

908

427.000

16:09:34

1315

427.100

16:09:34

907

427.500

16:11:19

327

427.700

16:13:04

2444

427.700

16:13:04

716

427.700

16:13:19

© 2026 PR Newswire
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