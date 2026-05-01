American Rebel Holdings Inc. American Rebel Light Beer Goes Full Throttle with Branded NHRA Lineup at This Weekend's Southern Nationals in Georgia

American Rebel Light Beer - America's Patriotic Beer to be featured across Top Fuel, Funny Car and Pro Stock Motorcycle with Leah Pruett, four-time world champion Matt Hagan and John Hall at the 2026 NHRA Southern Nationals; fans can catch the action nationally on FS1

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESS Newswire / May 1, 2026 / American Rebel Beverages, a subsidiary of American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB), today announced a high-impact, full-throttle brand presence at this weekend's 41st annual NHRA Southern Nationals, May 1-3, at South Georgia Motorsports Park in Adel, Georgia, where American Rebel Light Beer will be featured across a powerful three-racer lineup at the track and on the national NHRA broadcast. The 2026 NHRA Southern Nationals mark the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series debut at South Georgia Motorsports Park during NHRA's 75th anniversary season.

American Rebel Light Beer - America's Patriotic Beer - will be front and center with Tony Stewart Racing / TSR Nitro, serving as a primary sponsor presence on Leah Pruett's Top Fuel dragster and four-time NHRA Funny Car world champion Matt Hagan's American Rebel Light Beer Funny Car. American Rebel will also be the primary brand on the American Rebel Light Pro Stock Motorcycle ridden by John Hall of John Hall Racing, giving fans a full American Rebel lineup across Top Fuel, Funny Car and Pro Stock Motorcycle.

"American Rebel Light Beer was built for patriots who love freedom, competition, horsepower and the American way of life - and there is no better place to celebrate that than with NHRA fans in Georgia," said Andy Ross, Chief Executive Officer of American Rebel Holdings, Inc. "The NHRA, its fans and the great state of Georgia are all important to American Rebel Light Beer and to American Rebel, America's Patriotic Brand. This weekend, our Patriotic Brand will be flying down the track on Leah Pruett's Top Fuel car, Matt Hagan's Funny Car and John Hall's Pro Stock Motorcycle. We want every fan at the track and every fan watching nationally on FS1 to cheer American Rebel all the way to victory lane. Rebel Up!"

The American Rebel lineup enters the Southern Nationals with serious momentum. Pruett, who has returned to Top Fuel competition in 2026, advanced to the final quad last weekend in Charlotte, marking her second final round in three races, and NHRA noted she entered the Southern Nationals third in points in her American Rebel Beer dragster for Tony Stewart Racing. Hagan, a four-time world champion, opened the year with major fireworks, winning the 1,000th NHRA Funny Car race at Pomona and extending his streak to 14 consecutive seasons with at least one win. Hall brings American Rebel horsepower to Pro Stock Motorcycle after major 2025 success on his American Rebel-backed Buell, including a Pro Stock Motorcycle win in Norwalk, Ohio, that ended a nearly 12-year victory drought.

For American Rebel, the weekend represents more than sponsorship exposure. It is another major live-event brand activation designed to connect American Rebel Light Beer with one of the most passionate, patriotic and brand-loyal fanbases in motorsports. American Rebel has previously described NHRA fans as a natural audience for the brand, and management believes the combination of trackside visibility, national broadcast exposure, retail execution and distributor engagement helps accelerate consumer awareness and distribution opportunities.

National Broadcast Schedule - FS1

Fans can catch the 2026 NHRA Southern Nationals on FS1, with qualifying coverage scheduled for Friday, May 1 at 9:30 p.m. ET, additional qualifying coverage on Sunday, May 3 at 1:00 p.m. ET, and eliminations coverage beginning Sunday, May 3 at 7:00 p.m. ET. Final eliminations are scheduled to begin at the track at 11:00 a.m. ET on Sunday.

"This is exactly the kind of weekend that shows what American Rebel Light Beer is building," added Ross. "We are not just placing logo's. We are building a patriotic consumer movement around a premium domestic light lager, a powerful motorsports platform and a brand that stands tall, stands proud and speaks directly to Americans who love their country."

American Rebel Light Beer is produced in partnership with AlcSource and positioned as a premium domestic light lager brewed for consumers seeking crisp, clean refreshment with a lighter feel. American Rebel Light Beer is described in company materials as approximately 100 calories, 3.2g carbohydrates and 4.3% ABV per 12 oz serving, brewed without corn, rice or added sweeteners commonly found in many mass-produced light beers. Since launch, the brand has expanded distribution through agreements in Tennessee, Connecticut, Kansas, Kentucky, Ohio, Iowa, Missouri, North Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Virginia, Mississippi, Minnesota, Arkansas, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, West Virginia and Alabama, and the Company began offering American Rebel Light online in 40 U.S. states in 2025.

American Rebel Holdings continues to position American Rebel Light Beer as a growth platform within the U.S. beer market, which industry research estimates at approximately $109 billion in 2025. Management believes the Company's Distribution First Strategy, NHRA relationship, national television visibility and expanding state-by-state footprint provide a compelling opportunity to build American Rebel Light Beer into one of the most recognizable patriotic beer brands in America.

American Rebel Light Beer Southern Nationals Lineup

Leah Pruett - Top Fuel

Pruett enters South Georgia with a fast-starting 2026 campaign and increasing momentum in the American Rebel Beer Top Fuel dragster for Tony Stewart Racing.

Matt Hagan - Funny Car

The four-time NHRA Funny Car world champion and Pomona 1,000th Funny Car race winner will carry American Rebel Light Beer branding as he continues his charge toward another championship-caliber season.

John Hall - Pro Stock Motorcycle

John Hall of John Hall Racing will compete on the American Rebel Light Pro Stock Motorcycle, giving the brand a powerful presence in one of NHRA's most competitive and fan-favorite categories.

American Rebel Chairman and CEO Andy Ross is expected to be in attendance this weekend to support the racers, engage NHRA fans and celebrate American Rebel Light Beer's growing connection with motorsports.

"Leah, Matt and John are exactly the kind of competitors who embody the American Rebel spirit," Ross said. "They are tough, fearless and built to win. We are proud to stand behind them, proud to stand with NHRA fans, and proud to bring American Rebel Light Beer to Georgia this weekend. Go get 'em Leah, Matt and John - we'll see you in victory lane. Rebel Up!"

About American Rebel Holdings, Inc.

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) is a diversified patriotic lifestyle company founded by CEO Andy Ross. The Company began with branded safes and personal security products and has expanded into beverages, apparel and accessories. With the introduction and growth of American Rebel Light Beer, the Company continues to execute its distribution-first strategy while building American Rebel as America's Patriotic Brand.

For more information, visit www.americanrebel.com and www.americanrebelbeer.com.

Watch the American Rebel Story as told by our CEO Andy Ross: THE AMERICAN REBEL STORY

Investor Contact

American Rebel Holdings, Inc.

ir@americanrebel.com

About American Rebel Light Beer

American Rebel Light Beer is a premium domestic light lager crafted for patriots who love their country and want crisp, clean, full-flavor refreshment with a lighter feel. American Rebel Light Beer celebrates freedom, Life, Liberty and the pursuit of the American Dream, anchored by its signature brand statement: "America's Patriotic, God-Fearing, Constitution-Loving, National Anthem-Singing, Stand-Your-Ground Beer."

PUT A CAN IN YOUR HAND: A BETTER FOR YOU PREMIUM LIGHT LAGER BUILT TO WIN

American Rebel Light Beer is America's Patriotic Beer-crafted for beer drinkers who want a crisp, clean, easy drinking domestic light lager with a "better for you" profile, aligned with a brand that celebrates freedom and the American spirit. It's the only BEER we're DRINKIN' ROUND HERE.

American Rebel Light Beer is positioned as a premium domestic light lager brewed for taste, quality, and consistency at scale-highlighting:

110 calories per 12 oz

4g carbs per 12 oz

4.2% ABV

100% all malt recipe with no adjuncts / corn syrups / rice extracts

Cold, extended fermentation for crisp taste and "brilliant" clarity

Brewed in La Crosse, Wisconsin by City Brewing Company with recipe development in partnership with the AlcSource beverage innovation team

Brewed for patriots who love their country, American Rebel Light Beer is a premium domestic light lager-crisp, clean, all-natural, and bold-crafted for beer drinkers who want full-flavor refreshment with a lighter feel. With approximately 100 calories, 3.2g of carbohydrates, and 4.3% ABV per 12 oz serving, American Rebel Light is brewed without corn, rice, or added sweeteners that are common in many mass-produced light beers. Since its launch in April 2024, American Rebel Light Beer has rolled out in 18 states and continues to expand nationwide as America's Patriotic, "healthy-for-you" light beer brewed for patriots who love this country. Anchored by its signature brand statement "America's Patriotic, God-Fearing, Constitution-Loving, National Anthem-Singing, Stand-Your-Ground Beer," it celebrates freedom, Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of the American Dream, inspiring consumers to Stand Tall, Stand Proud, Be Loud.

Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, American Rebel Light Beer is proudly served in leading honky-tonk establishments up and down Lower Broadway, bringing patriotic refreshment to the heart of Music City. The brand pursues a Distributor-First growth strategy, prioritizing strong partnerships with leading wholesalers to rapidly expand retail and on-premise availability, accelerate placements in chains and key accounts, and build nationwide momentum through consistent execution and consumer access.

Since its launch in September 2024, American Rebel Light Beer has executed distribution agreements with top-tier partners in Tennessee, Connecticut, Kansas, Kentucky, Ohio, Iowa, Missouri, North Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Virginia, Mississippi, Minnesota, Arkansas, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, West Virginia and most recently Alabama.

For more information, visit www.americanrebelbeer.com.

Retail and Distribution Inquiries

Todd Porter

President, American Rebel Beverages

tporter@americanrebelbeer.com

Enjoy responsibly. American Rebel Light Beer is intended only for adults of legal drinking age.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding American Rebel Holdings, Inc.'s sponsorship activities, anticipated brand exposure, consumer engagement, distribution opportunities, retail performance, market opportunity, growth strategy and future business prospects. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied due to risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements except as required by law.

SOURCE: American Rebel Holdings

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/american-rebel-holdings-inc.-nasdaq-areb-american-rebel-light-beer-goe-1163162