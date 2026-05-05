Duni Group launches black paper-based packaging collection that facilitates sorting and contributes to lower climate impact

MALMÖ, Sweden, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Duni Group is launching Tray Contrast and Ronda Contrast - a black paper-based packaging collection developed to enhance the visual presentation of food and facilitate sorting in relevant systems, while the material choice contributes to a lower climate impact*.

Black packaging has long been used to create contrast and enhance food presentation, but black plastic solutions can be difficult to sort. With Tray Contrast and Ronda Contrast, Duni Group now offers a paper-based alternative that retains the appreciated black contrast while facilitating sorting in existing systems.

"We see a clear need for packaging solutions that both strengthen the visual expression of food and work in practice - all the way after use. With Tray Contrast and Ronda Contrast, we have developed a black paper-based alternative that is adapted to existing sorting flows and at the same time meets the trade's requirements for functionality, visibility and handling," says Matilda Pettersson, Category Manager Boxes & Bowls at Duni Group.

The collection consists of black paper-based trays and bowls with a functional barrier, combined with transparent lids for clear on-shelf and take-away visibility. The packaging is primarily intended for cold food but can be used up to 70?°C, and the lids have a tight fit to ensure safe handling. The trays and bowls are made from FSC-certified and other controlled materials, without added PFAS. Part of the collection can also be custom branded to match the customer's unique graphic identity.

For a sushi restaurant selling approximately 500 portions per week, switching from a black plastic tray weighing 20?g to this paper-based tray solution can reduce the use of plastic by up to around half a tonne per year, depending on the selected format.

The launch is part of Duni Group's work to unite form, function and responsibility in everyday dining occasions - and supports the ambition to contribute to future sustainable and inspiring food experiences.

*A comparative life-cycle calculation in Duni Group's verified CO2 calculator showed that Tray Contrast has a lower calculated climate impact per tray than a reference tray made of black PET. The comparison is based on defined assumptions regarding, among other things, weight, transport and end-of-life handling, and is therefore indicative.

Duni Group holds an FSC certificate, FSC-C014985.

Petra Lamorell

Interim Head of Communications

+46 (0)76-8 740 387

petra.lamorell@duni.com

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