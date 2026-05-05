Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 05
5 May 2026
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 240,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 430.515p. The highest price paid per share was 439.900p and the lowest price paid per share was 423.800p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0319% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 555,380,627 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 753,046,083. Rightmove holds 10,627,370 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
940
433.000
08:00:51
802
433.000
08:01:25
794
433.300
08:01:25
819
433.400
08:01:25
796
434.700
08:03:27
116
434.700
08:03:27
543
434.300
08:03:39
375
434.300
08:03:39
840
433.100
08:05:37
807
433.300
08:05:37
323
433.900
08:07:29
640
433.900
08:07:29
777
433.500
08:07:41
879
432.700
08:08:40
831
433.800
08:11:05
844
433.300
08:11:31
78
434.000
08:12:51
854
435.800
08:14:10
837
435.700
08:14:50
907
436.700
08:16:13
41
436.500
08:18:12
761
436.500
08:18:12
919
437.800
08:20:25
2
437.200
08:21:54
824
437.200
08:21:54
755
437.800
08:24:39
761
438.200
08:26:57
857
438.000
08:27:03
646
438.500
08:30:33
234
438.500
08:30:33
879
439.000
08:33:00
898
439.200
08:33:42
783
439.800
08:36:58
828
439.800
08:37:46
866
439.900
08:41:13
828
439.800
08:41:46
853
439.600
08:43:14
802
438.900
08:45:33
848
439.300
08:48:15
780
439.100
08:49:36
812
438.600
08:50:45
771
439.300
08:55:50
919
439.100
08:57:31
800
439.100
08:57:31
775
438.900
08:59:34
822
438.500
09:02:25
755
438.700
09:02:25
764
438.500
09:04:41
928
438.200
09:07:22
966
437.700
09:11:48
105
437.200
09:12:15
698
437.200
09:12:15
825
437.300
09:15:36
843
437.200
09:17:10
654
436.300
09:18:35
883
437.200
09:18:55
921
437.200
09:24:07
922
437.000
09:26:41
926
436.800
09:28:41
755
437.000
09:28:41
789
436.200
09:32:22
912
436.800
09:36:16
455
437.000
09:36:57
810
436.700
09:37:14
1043
437.200
09:40:11
871
437.300
09:42:16
908
437.100
09:44:04
873
437.100
09:44:04
548
436.400
09:46:59
371
436.400
09:46:59
862
436.200
09:50:00
886
437.200
09:54:26
867
437.200
09:55:30
908
437.200
09:57:06
841
437.900
09:59:05
898
437.600
09:59:42
933
437.100
10:02:14
589
436.600
10:06:24
166
436.600
10:06:24
937
437.000
10:08:47
834
436.800
10:09:41
835
436.800
10:11:23
898
436.200
10:12:58
762
436.700
10:16:31
842
436.700
10:18:07
910
436.500
10:18:57
998
436.400
10:18:57
850
436.600
10:18:57
920
436.100
10:24:40
793
436.100
10:24:40
585
435.200
10:28:53
170
435.200
10:28:53
303
435.000
10:31:16
510
435.000
10:31:16
117
434.700
10:35:18
788
434.500
10:35:37
788
434.500
10:38:37
843
434.500
10:39:48
757
434.200
10:40:03
88
433.500
10:45:37
95
433.500
10:45:39
152
433.500
10:45:40
899
434.000
10:47:46
763
434.700
10:49:30
881
434.700
10:50:20
786
434.600
10:54:02
833
434.400
10:56:07
891
434.100
10:57:43
888
433.600
11:00:00
914
433.500
11:02:11
726
432.300
11:05:34
90
432.300
11:05:34
855
432.500
11:10:48
850
432.500
11:10:49
818
431.500
11:15:28
839
431.100
11:16:23
849
430.900
11:21:04
801
430.800
11:22:48
848
430.700
11:24:00
901
430.600
11:26:26
766
430.200
11:32:26
779
429.700
11:33:31
94
429.700
11:33:58
905
429.700
11:36:54
858
429.300
11:40:19
868
429.100
11:42:12
889
428.500
11:47:25
180
429.500
11:54:07
625
429.500
11:54:07
776
429.500
11:54:07
873
429.700
11:58:16
700
430.300
12:00:00
7
430.300
12:00:00
155
430.300
12:00:00
892
431.300
12:03:37
793
431.000
12:05:04
136
431.100
12:05:04
32
431.100
12:05:04
664
431.100
12:05:04
113
431.000
12:05:25
934
430.000
|
12:08:22
429
429.800
12:12:15
775
430.000
12:14:55
891
430.000
12:16:02
907
428.700
12:19:53
833
428.400
12:25:15
2
428.200
12:27:30
917
428.200
12:27:30
877
428.000
12:32:24
890
428.300
12:36:42
372
428.300
12:37:09
170
428.300
12:37:09
908
427.800
12:37:55
787
427.800
12:40:05
400
427.900
12:43:38
461
427.900
12:43:38
933
428.100
12:45:17
762
427.800
12:48:55
794
428.200
12:51:25
861
428.300
12:51:25
698
427.800
12:53:03
168
427.800
12:53:03
907
427.700
12:59:08
597
427.900
13:00:11
189
427.900
13:00:11
815
427.500
13:02:04
446
427.600
13:05:07
745
427.400
13:06:54
112
427.400
13:06:54
936
427.100
13:07:27
874
427.500
13:12:35
853
427.800
13:16:22
781
427.800
13:16:57
1226
428.900
13:23:26
878
429.000
13:25:42
753
429.100
13:25:42
638
428.700
13:28:42
162
428.700
13:28:42
763
428.500
13:28:43
685
428.300
13:30:51
766
428.100
13:32:51
908
427.500
13:32:54
768
426.900
13:35:36
111
426.300
13:39:27
917
426.400
13:40:28
901
425.900
13:41:00
765
426.000
13:44:25
840
425.800
13:44:52
776
425.200
13:46:02
106
425.100
13:49:11
129
425.100
13:49:11
171
425.000
13:49:11
950
425.000
13:53:00
462
425.000
13:53:00
389
425.000
13:53:00
763
424.600
13:54:30
839
424.600
13:58:17
792
425.000
13:59:18
318
424.900
13:59:21
83
424.900
13:59:21
900
424.600
14:01:07
206
424.600
14:02:07
160
424.600
14:02:07
879
424.900
14:06:12
1387
425.800
14:09:35
1337
425.800
14:09:35
71
426.200
14:12:34
138
426.000
14:13:13
658
426.000
14:13:13
28
426.100
14:13:49
900
426.000
14:13:49
868
425.900
14:17:02
789
425.700
14:18:10
876
425.400
14:20:00
838
426.700
14:25:22
1619
426.800
14:25:22
104
427.400
14:25:55
800
427.100
14:26:31
351
427.000
14:29:31
352
427.000
14:29:31
888
426.700
14:29:46
848
426.400
14:29:54
824
426.200
14:31:04
754
426.400
14:32:38
799
426.500
14:32:38
120
428.200
14:33:35
76
428.200
14:33:35
841
428.100
14:33:36
900
427.900
14:34:51
816
427.700
14:35:48
763
427.400
14:37:12
797
427.200
14:37:37
917
426.700
14:38:23
10
426.700
14:38:23
787
425.900
14:40:06
352
425.800
14:41:15
147
425.800
14:41:15
922
425.500
14:41:25
819
424.600
14:43:22
805
424.600
14:44:46
900
424.600
14:46:37
748
424.600
14:46:45
879
425.300
14:48:05
820
426.400
14:49:18
871
425.900
14:50:12
882
426.000
14:51:38
844
425.600
14:53:21
827
426.200
14:54:06
673
426.400
14:55:45
264
426.400
14:56:28
930
426.700
14:57:51
925
426.700
14:57:51
891
425.600
14:59:04
881
425.800
14:59:47
789
424.900
15:00:36
756
424.100
15:02:37
836
423.900
15:02:53
905
423.800
15:03:43
792
424.100
15:04:42
780
424.100
15:04:42
1318
424.600
15:06:55
936
425.100
15:07:36
810
426.100
15:09:10
795
426.000
15:09:16
81
425.700
15:10:52
361
425.700
15:10:52
758
425.400
15:11:09
826
426.000
15:13:00
880
425.400
15:13:35
872
425.400
15:13:35
821
425.500
15:15:01
768
425.300
15:17:39
888
425.300
15:17:39
864
425.300
15:20:03
206
425.300
15:20:03
584
425.300
15:20:03
930
425.400
15:21:08
885
425.400
15:21:48
902
426.500
15:23:55
8
426.600
15:24:59
838
426.600
15:24:59
899
426.000
15:25:57
334
426.200
15:26:49
553
426.200
15:26:49
902
426.200
15:27:52
771
426.800
15:30:52
926
426.700
15:30:52
845
426.400
15:31:56
485
427.500
15:33:27
72
427.500
15:33:27
898
427.200
15:33:39
393
427.700
15:35:31
916
427.600
15:35:35
803
427.200
15:36:31
915
427.000
15:37:32
676
427.400
15:39:26
231
427.400
15:39:26
818
427.400
15:41:06
927
427.400
15:41:06
863
427.400
15:42:11
879
426.700
15:43:44
840
426.700
15:45:00
814
426.600
15:46:49
948
427.400
15:47:51
|
817
427.400
15:47:57
1216
428.200
15:51:40
831
428.200
15:51:40
699
428.200
15:51:40
18
428.200
15:51:40
1242
428.400
15:53:34
858
428.400
15:54:22
821
428.400
15:54:22
930
428.700
15:55:22
328
428.800
15:56:01
870
428.800
15:56:45
655
428.600
15:58:38
2
428.800
15:58:54
427
428.800
15:58:54
776
428.900
15:59:28
932
429.400
16:00:42
1071
429.100
16:01:31
2146
429.400
16:04:15
915
429.200
16:04:16
905
430.500
16:07:23
1445
430.500
16:07:23
1176
430.500
16:07:23
803
430.100
16:08:24
1157
429.900
16:09:30
913
429.800
16:10:19
1358
430.000
16:11:49
32
430.100
16:12:17
32
430.100
16:12:17
852
430.500
16:13:16
798
430.700
16:13:21
93
430.400
16:14:32
360
430.400
16:14:32
371
430.400
16:14:32
88
430.300
16:14:32
981
430.400
16:15:32
868
430.200
16:16:04