Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 05.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Das 46-Millionen-Dollar-Unternehmen mit der Milliarden-Strategie
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
05.05.26 | 17:26
4,993 Euro
-0,18 % -0,009
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,0085,08418:17
5,0065,08617:57
PR Newswire
05.05.2026 18:06 Uhr
94 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 05

5 May 2026

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 240,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 430.515p. The highest price paid per share was 439.900p and the lowest price paid per share was 423.800p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0319% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 555,380,627 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 753,046,083. Rightmove holds 10,627,370 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

940

433.000

08:00:51

802

433.000

08:01:25

794

433.300

08:01:25

819

433.400

08:01:25

796

434.700

08:03:27

116

434.700

08:03:27

543

434.300

08:03:39

375

434.300

08:03:39

840

433.100

08:05:37

807

433.300

08:05:37

323

433.900

08:07:29

640

433.900

08:07:29

777

433.500

08:07:41

879

432.700

08:08:40

831

433.800

08:11:05

844

433.300

08:11:31

78

434.000

08:12:51

854

435.800

08:14:10

837

435.700

08:14:50

907

436.700

08:16:13

41

436.500

08:18:12

761

436.500

08:18:12

919

437.800

08:20:25

2

437.200

08:21:54

824

437.200

08:21:54

755

437.800

08:24:39

761

438.200

08:26:57

857

438.000

08:27:03

646

438.500

08:30:33

234

438.500

08:30:33

879

439.000

08:33:00

898

439.200

08:33:42

783

439.800

08:36:58

828

439.800

08:37:46

866

439.900

08:41:13

828

439.800

08:41:46

853

439.600

08:43:14

802

438.900

08:45:33

848

439.300

08:48:15

780

439.100

08:49:36

812

438.600

08:50:45

771

439.300

08:55:50

919

439.100

08:57:31

800

439.100

08:57:31

775

438.900

08:59:34

822

438.500

09:02:25

755

438.700

09:02:25

764

438.500

09:04:41

928

438.200

09:07:22

966

437.700

09:11:48

105

437.200

09:12:15

698

437.200

09:12:15

825

437.300

09:15:36

843

437.200

09:17:10

654

436.300

09:18:35

883

437.200

09:18:55

921

437.200

09:24:07

922

437.000

09:26:41

926

436.800

09:28:41

755

437.000

09:28:41

789

436.200

09:32:22

912

436.800

09:36:16

455

437.000

09:36:57

810

436.700

09:37:14

1043

437.200

09:40:11

871

437.300

09:42:16

908

437.100

09:44:04

873

437.100

09:44:04

548

436.400

09:46:59

371

436.400

09:46:59

862

436.200

09:50:00

886

437.200

09:54:26

867

437.200

09:55:30

908

437.200

09:57:06

841

437.900

09:59:05

898

437.600

09:59:42

933

437.100

10:02:14

589

436.600

10:06:24

166

436.600

10:06:24

937

437.000

10:08:47

834

436.800

10:09:41

835

436.800

10:11:23

898

436.200

10:12:58

762

436.700

10:16:31

842

436.700

10:18:07

910

436.500

10:18:57

998

436.400

10:18:57

850

436.600

10:18:57

920

436.100

10:24:40

793

436.100

10:24:40

585

435.200

10:28:53

170

435.200

10:28:53

303

435.000

10:31:16

510

435.000

10:31:16

117

434.700

10:35:18

788

434.500

10:35:37

788

434.500

10:38:37

843

434.500

10:39:48

757

434.200

10:40:03

88

433.500

10:45:37

95

433.500

10:45:39

152

433.500

10:45:40

899

434.000

10:47:46

763

434.700

10:49:30

881

434.700

10:50:20

786

434.600

10:54:02

833

434.400

10:56:07

891

434.100

10:57:43

888

433.600

11:00:00

914

433.500

11:02:11

726

432.300

11:05:34

90

432.300

11:05:34

855

432.500

11:10:48

850

432.500

11:10:49

818

431.500

11:15:28

839

431.100

11:16:23

849

430.900

11:21:04

801

430.800

11:22:48

848

430.700

11:24:00

901

430.600

11:26:26

766

430.200

11:32:26

779

429.700

11:33:31

94

429.700

11:33:58

905

429.700

11:36:54

858

429.300

11:40:19

868

429.100

11:42:12

889

428.500

11:47:25

180

429.500

11:54:07

625

429.500

11:54:07

776

429.500

11:54:07

873

429.700

11:58:16

700

430.300

12:00:00

7

430.300

12:00:00

155

430.300

12:00:00

892

431.300

12:03:37

793

431.000

12:05:04

136

431.100

12:05:04

32

431.100

12:05:04

664

431.100

12:05:04

113

431.000

12:05:25

934

430.000

12:08:22

429

429.800

12:12:15

775

430.000

12:14:55

891

430.000

12:16:02

907

428.700

12:19:53

833

428.400

12:25:15

2

428.200

12:27:30

917

428.200

12:27:30

877

428.000

12:32:24

890

428.300

12:36:42

372

428.300

12:37:09

170

428.300

12:37:09

908

427.800

12:37:55

787

427.800

12:40:05

400

427.900

12:43:38

461

427.900

12:43:38

933

428.100

12:45:17

762

427.800

12:48:55

794

428.200

12:51:25

861

428.300

12:51:25

698

427.800

12:53:03

168

427.800

12:53:03

907

427.700

12:59:08

597

427.900

13:00:11

189

427.900

13:00:11

815

427.500

13:02:04

446

427.600

13:05:07

745

427.400

13:06:54

112

427.400

13:06:54

936

427.100

13:07:27

874

427.500

13:12:35

853

427.800

13:16:22

781

427.800

13:16:57

1226

428.900

13:23:26

878

429.000

13:25:42

753

429.100

13:25:42

638

428.700

13:28:42

162

428.700

13:28:42

763

428.500

13:28:43

685

428.300

13:30:51

766

428.100

13:32:51

908

427.500

13:32:54

768

426.900

13:35:36

111

426.300

13:39:27

917

426.400

13:40:28

901

425.900

13:41:00

765

426.000

13:44:25

840

425.800

13:44:52

776

425.200

13:46:02

106

425.100

13:49:11

129

425.100

13:49:11

171

425.000

13:49:11

950

425.000

13:53:00

462

425.000

13:53:00

389

425.000

13:53:00

763

424.600

13:54:30

839

424.600

13:58:17

792

425.000

13:59:18

318

424.900

13:59:21

83

424.900

13:59:21

900

424.600

14:01:07

206

424.600

14:02:07

160

424.600

14:02:07

879

424.900

14:06:12

1387

425.800

14:09:35

1337

425.800

14:09:35

71

426.200

14:12:34

138

426.000

14:13:13

658

426.000

14:13:13

28

426.100

14:13:49

900

426.000

14:13:49

868

425.900

14:17:02

789

425.700

14:18:10

876

425.400

14:20:00

838

426.700

14:25:22

1619

426.800

14:25:22

104

427.400

14:25:55

800

427.100

14:26:31

351

427.000

14:29:31

352

427.000

14:29:31

888

426.700

14:29:46

848

426.400

14:29:54

824

426.200

14:31:04

754

426.400

14:32:38

799

426.500

14:32:38

120

428.200

14:33:35

76

428.200

14:33:35

841

428.100

14:33:36

900

427.900

14:34:51

816

427.700

14:35:48

763

427.400

14:37:12

797

427.200

14:37:37

917

426.700

14:38:23

10

426.700

14:38:23

787

425.900

14:40:06

352

425.800

14:41:15

147

425.800

14:41:15

922

425.500

14:41:25

819

424.600

14:43:22

805

424.600

14:44:46

900

424.600

14:46:37

748

424.600

14:46:45

879

425.300

14:48:05

820

426.400

14:49:18

871

425.900

14:50:12

882

426.000

14:51:38

844

425.600

14:53:21

827

426.200

14:54:06

673

426.400

14:55:45

264

426.400

14:56:28

930

426.700

14:57:51

925

426.700

14:57:51

891

425.600

14:59:04

881

425.800

14:59:47

789

424.900

15:00:36

756

424.100

15:02:37

836

423.900

15:02:53

905

423.800

15:03:43

792

424.100

15:04:42

780

424.100

15:04:42

1318

424.600

15:06:55

936

425.100

15:07:36

810

426.100

15:09:10

795

426.000

15:09:16

81

425.700

15:10:52

361

425.700

15:10:52

758

425.400

15:11:09

826

426.000

15:13:00

880

425.400

15:13:35

872

425.400

15:13:35

821

425.500

15:15:01

768

425.300

15:17:39

888

425.300

15:17:39

864

425.300

15:20:03

206

425.300

15:20:03

584

425.300

15:20:03

930

425.400

15:21:08

885

425.400

15:21:48

902

426.500

15:23:55

8

426.600

15:24:59

838

426.600

15:24:59

899

426.000

15:25:57

334

426.200

15:26:49

553

426.200

15:26:49

902

426.200

15:27:52

771

426.800

15:30:52

926

426.700

15:30:52

845

426.400

15:31:56

485

427.500

15:33:27

72

427.500

15:33:27

898

427.200

15:33:39

393

427.700

15:35:31

916

427.600

15:35:35

803

427.200

15:36:31

915

427.000

15:37:32

676

427.400

15:39:26

231

427.400

15:39:26

818

427.400

15:41:06

927

427.400

15:41:06

863

427.400

15:42:11

879

426.700

15:43:44

840

426.700

15:45:00

814

426.600

15:46:49

948

427.400

15:47:51

817

427.400

15:47:57

1216

428.200

15:51:40

831

428.200

15:51:40

699

428.200

15:51:40

18

428.200

15:51:40

1242

428.400

15:53:34

858

428.400

15:54:22

821

428.400

15:54:22

930

428.700

15:55:22

328

428.800

15:56:01

870

428.800

15:56:45

655

428.600

15:58:38

2

428.800

15:58:54

427

428.800

15:58:54

776

428.900

15:59:28

932

429.400

16:00:42

1071

429.100

16:01:31

2146

429.400

16:04:15

915

429.200

16:04:16

905

430.500

16:07:23

1445

430.500

16:07:23

1176

430.500

16:07:23

803

430.100

16:08:24

1157

429.900

16:09:30

913

429.800

16:10:19

1358

430.000

16:11:49

32

430.100

16:12:17

32

430.100

16:12:17

852

430.500

16:13:16

798

430.700

16:13:21

93

430.400

16:14:32

360

430.400

16:14:32

371

430.400

16:14:32

88

430.300

16:14:32

981

430.400

16:15:32

868

430.200

16:16:04

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.