Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 29
29 June 2026
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 160,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 441.731p. The highest price paid per share was 444.400p and the lowest price paid per share was 438.500p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0215% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 562,999,339 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 745,564,189. Rightmove holds 10,490,552 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Group Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
864
441.300
08:01:30
854
442.200
08:03:20
1040
444.000
08:06:30
1881
444.400
08:06:30
833
444.400
08:06:30
804
443.800
08:09:19
806
442.400
08:14:39
891
441.100
08:23:55
87
442.400
08:34:07
744
442.400
08:34:07
831
442.600
08:34:07
150
442.100
08:35:59
705
442.100
08:36:00
940
442.400
09:00:00
886
442.400
09:00:00
888
442.400
09:00:00
435
441.900
09:00:31
370
441.900
09:00:31
880
442.400
09:03:52
972
442.100
09:04:32
881
442.300
09:10:19
908
442.000
09:11:23
866
442.600
09:14:02
843
442.400
09:15:20
831
442.200
09:16:35
941
442.200
09:19:20
813
443.000
09:27:08
798
442.800
09:29:11
577
443.000
09:29:56
387
443.000
09:29:56
931
442.800
09:30:02
934
442.700
09:44:58
848
443.200
09:44:58
884
443.200
09:44:58
881
442.700
09:47:48
487
442.700
09:51:34
928
443.200
09:55:00
839
442.400
09:58:01
974
441.800
09:59:03
824
442.000
10:03:51
816
442.300
10:09:18
986
442.800
10:17:12
846
442.500
10:19:09
942
442.600
10:23:48
948
442.500
10:26:41
151
442.000
10:30:52
793
442.000
10:30:52
935
442.100
10:34:44
839
441.800
10:40:25
338
441.800
10:44:58
117
441.800
10:44:58
1023
442.100
10:48:16
891
441.600
10:49:27
942
441.500
10:51:14
903
441.700
10:55:29
238
441.800
11:00:55
698
441.800
11:00:55
951
441.300
11:01:28
928
440.400
11:06:10
902
440.100
11:10:33
883
439.800
11:11:45
955
440.400
11:25:27
54
440.300
11:25:27
1125
440.000
11:25:33
988
439.800
11:29:34
1
439.600
11:31:31
917
439.500
11:31:47
809
439.400
11:32:06
921
439.700
11:35:20
990
440.400
11:40:28
405
441.400
11:43:48
867
441.400
11:44:11
389
441.400
11:44:11
38
441.200
11:46:55
904
441.200
11:47:16
968
441.000
11:52:21
948
441.500
12:00:19
903
441.200
12:02:18
41
441.200
12:02:18
898
441.000
12:03:31
1037
441.700
12:13:32
821
441.700
12:15:00
1070
441.700
12:26:11
821
441.300
12:27:02
280
440.800
12:37:08
421
440.800
12:37:08
867
441.000
12:39:33
873
441.000
12:39:33
808
441.000
12:42:47
852
440.800
12:45:05
988
441.500
12:55:57
283
441.600
12:55:57
1122
441.600
12:55:57
48
441.700
12:55:57
816
440.800
12:57:41
870
441.100
12:59:26
820
440.500
13:02:32
876
440.800
13:08:53
947
440.500
13:09:36
103
440.500
13:17:03
191
440.500
13:17:31
561
440.500
13:18:40
861
440.500
13:18:40
799
439.700
13:22:40
912
439.100
13:30:00
818
439.100
13:30:00
527
439.000
13:30:34
298
439.000
13:30:34
345
439.900
13:38:31
3
439.900
13:38:31
88
439.900
13:38:31
900
439.900
13:38:31
1064
440.500
13:44:24
929
441.600
13:49:26
844
441.600
13:49:26
980
441.300
13:53:29
821
440.800
13:59:04
896
440.800
14:00:33
827
440.200
14:00:41
403
439.100
14:01:53
573
439.100
14:01:53
945
439.500
14:06:09
409
439.500
14:07:58
1001
440.500
|
14:15:19
304
440.400
14:17:45
504
440.400
14:17:45
1125
440.200
14:23:42
863
439.700
14:26:36
147
439.700
14:26:43
115
439.700
14:26:43
346
439.700
14:27:01
527
439.700
14:27:01
781
439.700
14:27:01
798
440.000
14:31:25
828
440.000
14:31:25
878
440.800
14:33:31
957
440.700
14:33:41
255
440.000
14:34:17
557
440.000
14:34:17
805
439.900
14:34:50
833
439.900
14:34:50
497
439.900
14:34:51
371
439.900
14:34:51
803
438.500
14:35:40
850
438.500
14:38:19
837
440.800
14:41:43
901
441.200
14:42:38
908
441.300
14:43:50
73
440.900
14:44:14
823
440.900
14:44:14
905
441.700
14:49:07
865
441.100
14:51:33
902
441.100
14:51:33
903
441.300
14:53:30
1138
441.000
14:56:20
442
440.900
14:56:23
489
440.900
14:56:36
419
442.100
15:00:34
952
442.100
15:00:34
828
442.100
15:00:34
899
443.000
15:02:28
867
443.000
15:02:28
1042
442.500
15:03:32
864
442.100
15:05:11
855
442.100
15:05:11
827
442.000
15:06:18
946
442.300
15:10:47
844
442.300
15:11:56
929
442.300
15:12:30
940
442.300
15:12:30
367
441.900
15:13:54
488
441.900
15:13:54
967
|
441.900
15:15:32
971
441.300
15:18:17
947
441.300
15:20:04
2024
443.100
15:25:43
972
443.500
15:26:30
972
443.500
15:27:30
884
444.000
15:30:26
867
444.000
15:30:26
902
444.000
15:30:26
814
443.600
15:32:29
970
444.000
15:34:58
977
444.000
15:36:58
807
443.800
15:37:02
356
443.100
15:38:52
624
443.100
15:38:52
853
443.600
15:42:25
474
443.500
15:43:03
413
443.500
15:43:03
989
443.800
15:47:06
970
443.800
15:48:07
990
443.800
15:48:07
953
443.200
15:49:10
940
443.800
15:53:37
826
443.600
15:54:57
925
443.600
15:54:57
522
442.600
15:56:09
298
442.600
15:56:09
6
442.200
16:00:38
850
442.200
16:00:38
197
442.200
16:00:38
976
442.200
16:01:30
630
442.200
16:03:18
948
442.500
16:03:55
985
442.600
16:05:28
893
442.900
16:07:33
842
442.600
16:07:49
651
441.900
16:09:20
200
441.900
16:09:20
838
441.600
16:11:23
156
441.600
16:11:23
1559
441.900
16:12:41
520
442.000
16:13:09