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WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
29.06.26 | 13:56
5,114 Euro
+0,04 % +0,002
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,1445,17218:19
5,1345,16418:00
PR Newswire
29.06.2026 17:54 Uhr
120 Leser
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Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 29

29 June 2026

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 160,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 441.731p. The highest price paid per share was 444.400p and the lowest price paid per share was 438.500p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0215% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 562,999,339 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 745,564,189. Rightmove holds 10,490,552 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Group Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

864

441.300

08:01:30

854

442.200

08:03:20

1040

444.000

08:06:30

1881

444.400

08:06:30

833

444.400

08:06:30

804

443.800

08:09:19

806

442.400

08:14:39

891

441.100

08:23:55

87

442.400

08:34:07

744

442.400

08:34:07

831

442.600

08:34:07

150

442.100

08:35:59

705

442.100

08:36:00

940

442.400

09:00:00

886

442.400

09:00:00

888

442.400

09:00:00

435

441.900

09:00:31

370

441.900

09:00:31

880

442.400

09:03:52

972

442.100

09:04:32

881

442.300

09:10:19

908

442.000

09:11:23

866

442.600

09:14:02

843

442.400

09:15:20

831

442.200

09:16:35

941

442.200

09:19:20

813

443.000

09:27:08

798

442.800

09:29:11

577

443.000

09:29:56

387

443.000

09:29:56

931

442.800

09:30:02

934

442.700

09:44:58

848

443.200

09:44:58

884

443.200

09:44:58

881

442.700

09:47:48

487

442.700

09:51:34

928

443.200

09:55:00

839

442.400

09:58:01

974

441.800

09:59:03

824

442.000

10:03:51

816

442.300

10:09:18

986

442.800

10:17:12

846

442.500

10:19:09

942

442.600

10:23:48

948

442.500

10:26:41

151

442.000

10:30:52

793

442.000

10:30:52

935

442.100

10:34:44

839

441.800

10:40:25

338

441.800

10:44:58

117

441.800

10:44:58

1023

442.100

10:48:16

891

441.600

10:49:27

942

441.500

10:51:14

903

441.700

10:55:29

238

441.800

11:00:55

698

441.800

11:00:55

951

441.300

11:01:28

928

440.400

11:06:10

902

440.100

11:10:33

883

439.800

11:11:45

955

440.400

11:25:27

54

440.300

11:25:27

1125

440.000

11:25:33

988

439.800

11:29:34

1

439.600

11:31:31

917

439.500

11:31:47

809

439.400

11:32:06

921

439.700

11:35:20

990

440.400

11:40:28

405

441.400

11:43:48

867

441.400

11:44:11

389

441.400

11:44:11

38

441.200

11:46:55

904

441.200

11:47:16

968

441.000

11:52:21

948

441.500

12:00:19

903

441.200

12:02:18

41

441.200

12:02:18

898

441.000

12:03:31

1037

441.700

12:13:32

821

441.700

12:15:00

1070

441.700

12:26:11

821

441.300

12:27:02

280

440.800

12:37:08

421

440.800

12:37:08

867

441.000

12:39:33

873

441.000

12:39:33

808

441.000

12:42:47

852

440.800

12:45:05

988

441.500

12:55:57

283

441.600

12:55:57

1122

441.600

12:55:57

48

441.700

12:55:57

816

440.800

12:57:41

870

441.100

12:59:26

820

440.500

13:02:32

876

440.800

13:08:53

947

440.500

13:09:36

103

440.500

13:17:03

191

440.500

13:17:31

561

440.500

13:18:40

861

440.500

13:18:40

799

439.700

13:22:40

912

439.100

13:30:00

818

439.100

13:30:00

527

439.000

13:30:34

298

439.000

13:30:34

345

439.900

13:38:31

3

439.900

13:38:31

88

439.900

13:38:31

900

439.900

13:38:31

1064

440.500

13:44:24

929

441.600

13:49:26

844

441.600

13:49:26

980

441.300

13:53:29

821

440.800

13:59:04

896

440.800

14:00:33

827

440.200

14:00:41

403

439.100

14:01:53

573

439.100

14:01:53

945

439.500

14:06:09

409

439.500

14:07:58

1001

440.500

14:15:19

304

440.400

14:17:45

504

440.400

14:17:45

1125

440.200

14:23:42

863

439.700

14:26:36

147

439.700

14:26:43

115

439.700

14:26:43

346

439.700

14:27:01

527

439.700

14:27:01

781

439.700

14:27:01

798

440.000

14:31:25

828

440.000

14:31:25

878

440.800

14:33:31

957

440.700

14:33:41

255

440.000

14:34:17

557

440.000

14:34:17

805

439.900

14:34:50

833

439.900

14:34:50

497

439.900

14:34:51

371

439.900

14:34:51

803

438.500

14:35:40

850

438.500

14:38:19

837

440.800

14:41:43

901

441.200

14:42:38

908

441.300

14:43:50

73

440.900

14:44:14

823

440.900

14:44:14

905

441.700

14:49:07

865

441.100

14:51:33

902

441.100

14:51:33

903

441.300

14:53:30

1138

441.000

14:56:20

442

440.900

14:56:23

489

440.900

14:56:36

419

442.100

15:00:34

952

442.100

15:00:34

828

442.100

15:00:34

899

443.000

15:02:28

867

443.000

15:02:28

1042

442.500

15:03:32

864

442.100

15:05:11

855

442.100

15:05:11

827

442.000

15:06:18

946

442.300

15:10:47

844

442.300

15:11:56

929

442.300

15:12:30

940

442.300

15:12:30

367

441.900

15:13:54

488

441.900

15:13:54

967

441.900

15:15:32

971

441.300

15:18:17

947

441.300

15:20:04

2024

443.100

15:25:43

972

443.500

15:26:30

972

443.500

15:27:30

884

444.000

15:30:26

867

444.000

15:30:26

902

444.000

15:30:26

814

443.600

15:32:29

970

444.000

15:34:58

977

444.000

15:36:58

807

443.800

15:37:02

356

443.100

15:38:52

624

443.100

15:38:52

853

443.600

15:42:25

474

443.500

15:43:03

413

443.500

15:43:03

989

443.800

15:47:06

970

443.800

15:48:07

990

443.800

15:48:07

953

443.200

15:49:10

940

443.800

15:53:37

826

443.600

15:54:57

925

443.600

15:54:57

522

442.600

15:56:09

298

442.600

15:56:09

6

442.200

16:00:38

850

442.200

16:00:38

197

442.200

16:00:38

976

442.200

16:01:30

630

442.200

16:03:18

948

442.500

16:03:55

985

442.600

16:05:28

893

442.900

16:07:33

842

442.600

16:07:49

651

441.900

16:09:20

200

441.900

16:09:20

838

441.600

16:11:23

156

441.600

16:11:23

1559

441.900

16:12:41

520

442.000

16:13:09

© 2026 PR Newswire
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