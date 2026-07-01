Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 01
1 July 2026
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove') announces that today it purchased 150,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 447.669p. The highest price paid per share was 459.900p and the lowest price paid per share was 438.300p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0201% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 563,303,611 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 745,259,917. Rightmove holds 10,490,552 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Group Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
918
459.500
16:11:25
638
459.100
16:09:50
236
459.100
16:09:50
88
459.100
16:09:50
571
459.100
16:08:58
419
459.100
16:08:58
26
459.200
16:05:30
599
459.200
16:05:30
350
459.200
16:05:30
1152
459.300
16:05:30
864
459.400
16:05:30
918
459.400
16:04:14
5
459.400
16:04:14
36
459.400
16:04:14
1248
459.600
16:04:14
1090
459.800
16:01:38
1300
459.700
16:00:19
621
459.900
15:59:34
236
459.900
15:59:28
236
459.900
15:59:27
1174
458.700
15:54:25
841
459.000
15:54:08
924
459.000
15:54:08
815
459.000
15:54:08
1508
459.000
15:52:25
983
458.200
15:49:13
840
458.500
15:49:13
970
458.500
15:49:13
936
457.400
15:42:44
918
456.500
15:40:52
951
456.700
15:37:22
418
456.600
15:36:30
529
456.600
15:36:30
904
456.700
15:36:30
811
456.700
15:36:30
974
456.900
15:33:58
421
456.000
15:29:26
440
456.000
15:29:26
898
456.100
15:29:01
413
456.100
15:27:15
399
456.100
15:27:15
607
456.000
15:24:50
266
456.000
15:24:50
920
456.100
15:24:45
892
456.300
15:24:39
1235
456.000
15:24:05
920
454.200
15:18:58
801
454.400
15:18:51
811
454.400
15:18:51
904
452.500
15:15:14
836
452.200
15:13:59
961
452.200
15:13:59
1660
452.100
15:12:19
7
452.100
15:12:19
68
452.100
15:12:19
189
452.100
15:12:19
850
451.000
15:07:33
503
451.000
15:07:33
525
451.000
15:07:33
701
450.600
15:06:15
588
450.600
15:06:15
896
450.400
15:05:31
2318
450.400
15:04:30
1
450.100
15:04:13
8
450.100
15:04:13
924
449.600
15:02:33
946
447.000
14:57:45
931
447.100
14:57:02
166
447.300
14:56:55
513
447.400
14:56:55
142
447.300
14:56:55
22
447.400
14:56:18
708
447.100
14:55:38
173
447.100
14:55:38
859
445.200
14:50:25
862
445.500
14:47:34
727
446.600
14:45:46
172
446.600
14:45:31
976
447.600
14:43:27
335
447.800
14:42:08
486
447.800
14:42:08
933
447.600
14:39:49
910
448.000
14:38:51
911
447.100
14:37:28
923
447.200
14:36:08
919
447.200
14:33:41
293
447.600
14:33:06
608
447.600
14:33:04
908
448.000
14:33:01
797
446.200
14:30:11
910
446.800
14:30:00
|
920
446.800
14:30:00
918
447.100
14:29:02
1144
447.100
14:29:02
834
446.300
14:19:50
869
446.500
14:19:44
1355
446.700
14:18:20
965
445.200
14:12:26
914
444.900
14:01:56
829
444.600
13:59:03
967
444.800
13:59:01
929
445.100
13:49:20
847
445.000
13:48:41
809
444.800
13:46:55
875
444.700
13:43:54
896
445.000
13:39:46
825
445.300
13:38:24
2
445.300
13:38:24
961
444.600
13:36:27
1127
444.800
13:36:26
879
444.900
13:36:26
1408
443.800
13:33:43
99
443.800
13:33:43
678
442.500
13:23:33
116
442.500
13:23:33
761
442.800
13:16:32
138
442.800
13:16:32
881
443.100
13:15:35
896
443.200
13:15:35
818
441.300
13:05:49
877
441.400
12:59:55
934
441.700
12:54:52
866
442.000
12:48:42
925
441.700
12:47:31
874
442.000
12:46:45
872
441.400
12:34:52
968
444.000
12:26:29
719
443.900
12:26:29
85
443.900
12:26:29
941
444.400
12:26:29
982
444.400
12:25:41
1072
444.400
12:17:15
921
443.300
12:04:09
915
443.400
11:59:46
968
444.300
11:58:00
220
444.600
11:54:34
765
444.600
11:54:34
875
444.800
11:54:34
875
445.000
11:54:34
940
444.300
11:45:00
965
444.700
11:36:10
964
444.300
11:33:15
849
444.700
11:32:30
900
444.700
11:31:35
989
445.000
11:25:30
937
444.400
11:17:34
380
443.700
11:13:14
441
443.700
11:13:14
938
444.100
11:13:12
793
444.500
11:03:18
933
444.800
11:02:18
794
444.800
11:02:18
188
444.400
10:56:30
693
444.400
10:56:30
337
444.500
10:56:30
388
444.500
10:55:42
117
444.500
10:55:40
416
444.900
10:55:21
404
444.900
10:55:21
109
444.900
10:55:21
878
444.900
10:55:21
277
444.900
10:52:35
5
444.900
10:52:35
41
444.900
10:52:35
501
444.900
10:52:35
328
444.400
10:51:35
131
441.800
10:44:10
740
441.800
10:44:10
944
441.700
10:40:38
859
440.300
10:37:59
847
440.900
10:32:37
292
441.100
10:29:03
621
441.100
10:29:03
36
441.600
10:28:57
848
441.600
10:28:57
799
440.900
10:19:29
867
441.200
10:19:09
102
441.200
10:19:09
859
441.200
10:18:17
801
441.000
10:09:30
909
441.400
10:01:12
909
441.800
09:57:02
658
442.500
09:53:49
179
442.500
09:53:49
883
442.600
09:53:14
929
443.100
09:51:14
986
442.500
09:37:45
914
440.500
09:28:40
879
440.700
09:24:49
887
441.200
09:24:48
1062
441.800
09:19:01
1188
441.600
09:16:30
826
443.200
09:11:26
952
443.400
09:11:26
964
440.500
09:03:28
974
441.000
09:03:28
814
438.300
08:59:06
878
438.500
08:47:02
934
439.100
08:44:33
961
439.500
08:37:04
966
439.500
08:37:04
824
439.600
08:34:50
935
441.000
08:30:09
3
441.000
08:30:09
953
441.700
08:29:13
957
445.200
08:00:58
972
440.300
08:00:08