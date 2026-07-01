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WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Stuttgart
01.07.26 | 18:04
5,384 Euro
+5,36 % +0,274
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,3885,47418:17
5,3905,47818:17
PR Newswire
01.07.2026 17:54 Uhr
128 Leser
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Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 01

1 July 2026

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove') announces that today it purchased 150,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 447.669p. The highest price paid per share was 459.900p and the lowest price paid per share was 438.300p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0201% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 563,303,611 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 745,259,917. Rightmove holds 10,490,552 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Group Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

918

459.500

16:11:25

638

459.100

16:09:50

236

459.100

16:09:50

88

459.100

16:09:50

571

459.100

16:08:58

419

459.100

16:08:58

26

459.200

16:05:30

599

459.200

16:05:30

350

459.200

16:05:30

1152

459.300

16:05:30

864

459.400

16:05:30

918

459.400

16:04:14

5

459.400

16:04:14

36

459.400

16:04:14

1248

459.600

16:04:14

1090

459.800

16:01:38

1300

459.700

16:00:19

621

459.900

15:59:34

236

459.900

15:59:28

236

459.900

15:59:27

1174

458.700

15:54:25

841

459.000

15:54:08

924

459.000

15:54:08

815

459.000

15:54:08

1508

459.000

15:52:25

983

458.200

15:49:13

840

458.500

15:49:13

970

458.500

15:49:13

936

457.400

15:42:44

918

456.500

15:40:52

951

456.700

15:37:22

418

456.600

15:36:30

529

456.600

15:36:30

904

456.700

15:36:30

811

456.700

15:36:30

974

456.900

15:33:58

421

456.000

15:29:26

440

456.000

15:29:26

898

456.100

15:29:01

413

456.100

15:27:15

399

456.100

15:27:15

607

456.000

15:24:50

266

456.000

15:24:50

920

456.100

15:24:45

892

456.300

15:24:39

1235

456.000

15:24:05

920

454.200

15:18:58

801

454.400

15:18:51

811

454.400

15:18:51

904

452.500

15:15:14

836

452.200

15:13:59

961

452.200

15:13:59

1660

452.100

15:12:19

7

452.100

15:12:19

68

452.100

15:12:19

189

452.100

15:12:19

850

451.000

15:07:33

503

451.000

15:07:33

525

451.000

15:07:33

701

450.600

15:06:15

588

450.600

15:06:15

896

450.400

15:05:31

2318

450.400

15:04:30

1

450.100

15:04:13

8

450.100

15:04:13

924

449.600

15:02:33

946

447.000

14:57:45

931

447.100

14:57:02

166

447.300

14:56:55

513

447.400

14:56:55

142

447.300

14:56:55

22

447.400

14:56:18

708

447.100

14:55:38

173

447.100

14:55:38

859

445.200

14:50:25

862

445.500

14:47:34

727

446.600

14:45:46

172

446.600

14:45:31

976

447.600

14:43:27

335

447.800

14:42:08

486

447.800

14:42:08

933

447.600

14:39:49

910

448.000

14:38:51

911

447.100

14:37:28

923

447.200

14:36:08

919

447.200

14:33:41

293

447.600

14:33:06

608

447.600

14:33:04

908

448.000

14:33:01

797

446.200

14:30:11

910

446.800

14:30:00

920

446.800

14:30:00

918

447.100

14:29:02

1144

447.100

14:29:02

834

446.300

14:19:50

869

446.500

14:19:44

1355

446.700

14:18:20

965

445.200

14:12:26

914

444.900

14:01:56

829

444.600

13:59:03

967

444.800

13:59:01

929

445.100

13:49:20

847

445.000

13:48:41

809

444.800

13:46:55

875

444.700

13:43:54

896

445.000

13:39:46

825

445.300

13:38:24

2

445.300

13:38:24

961

444.600

13:36:27

1127

444.800

13:36:26

879

444.900

13:36:26

1408

443.800

13:33:43

99

443.800

13:33:43

678

442.500

13:23:33

116

442.500

13:23:33

761

442.800

13:16:32

138

442.800

13:16:32

881

443.100

13:15:35

896

443.200

13:15:35

818

441.300

13:05:49

877

441.400

12:59:55

934

441.700

12:54:52

866

442.000

12:48:42

925

441.700

12:47:31

874

442.000

12:46:45

872

441.400

12:34:52

968

444.000

12:26:29

719

443.900

12:26:29

85

443.900

12:26:29

941

444.400

12:26:29

982

444.400

12:25:41

1072

444.400

12:17:15

921

443.300

12:04:09

915

443.400

11:59:46

968

444.300

11:58:00

220

444.600

11:54:34

765

444.600

11:54:34

875

444.800

11:54:34

875

445.000

11:54:34

940

444.300

11:45:00

965

444.700

11:36:10

964

444.300

11:33:15

849

444.700

11:32:30

900

444.700

11:31:35

989

445.000

11:25:30

937

444.400

11:17:34

380

443.700

11:13:14

441

443.700

11:13:14

938

444.100

11:13:12

793

444.500

11:03:18

933

444.800

11:02:18

794

444.800

11:02:18

188

444.400

10:56:30

693

444.400

10:56:30

337

444.500

10:56:30

388

444.500

10:55:42

117

444.500

10:55:40

416

444.900

10:55:21

404

444.900

10:55:21

109

444.900

10:55:21

878

444.900

10:55:21

277

444.900

10:52:35

5

444.900

10:52:35

41

444.900

10:52:35

501

444.900

10:52:35

328

444.400

10:51:35

131

441.800

10:44:10

740

441.800

10:44:10

944

441.700

10:40:38

859

440.300

10:37:59

847

440.900

10:32:37

292

441.100

10:29:03

621

441.100

10:29:03

36

441.600

10:28:57

848

441.600

10:28:57

799

440.900

10:19:29

867

441.200

10:19:09

102

441.200

10:19:09

859

441.200

10:18:17

801

441.000

10:09:30

909

441.400

10:01:12

909

441.800

09:57:02

658

442.500

09:53:49

179

442.500

09:53:49

883

442.600

09:53:14

929

443.100

09:51:14

986

442.500

09:37:45

914

440.500

09:28:40

879

440.700

09:24:49

887

441.200

09:24:48

1062

441.800

09:19:01

1188

441.600

09:16:30

826

443.200

09:11:26

952

443.400

09:11:26

964

440.500

09:03:28

974

441.000

09:03:28

814

438.300

08:59:06

878

438.500

08:47:02

934

439.100

08:44:33

961

439.500

08:37:04

966

439.500

08:37:04

824

439.600

08:34:50

935

441.000

08:30:09

3

441.000

08:30:09

953

441.700

08:29:13

957

445.200

08:00:58

972

440.300

08:00:08

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.