Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 30
30 June 2026
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove') announces that today it purchased 154,272 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 440.574p. The highest price paid per share was 444.900p and the lowest price paid per share was 435.300p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0207% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 563,153,611 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 745,409,917. Rightmove holds 10,490,552 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Group Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
1030
441.800
08:00:32
958
440.000
08:00:36
916
441.900
08:09:39
839
440.600
08:21:49
960
440.800
08:29:53
978
440.200
08:29:54
100
439.800
08:34:55
761
439.800
08:39:14
168
439.400
08:41:03
469
439.400
08:42:11
352
439.400
08:42:11
879
439.100
08:43:49
795
438.600
08:47:07
934
437.300
08:51:41
886
436.700
08:58:18
801
436.400
09:01:31
78
436.400
09:01:31
924
436.100
09:01:54
802
435.900
09:04:54
827
435.300
09:06:54
879
436.400
09:10:02
873
437.300
09:12:08
905
437.400
09:19:00
926
437.000
09:19:11
836
436.700
09:19:14
877
437.400
09:21:46
843
437.200
09:24:31
932
437.500
09:29:00
950
437.500
09:29:40
209
437.500
09:31:49
754
437.500
09:31:49
850
437.200
09:34:38
908
437.200
09:36:35
1102
438.100
09:43:59
833
438.600
09:46:20
1022
438.600
09:47:22
1025
439.500
09:53:36
874
439.400
09:53:39
891
439.400
09:55:03
967
439.200
09:59:07
854
439.100
10:06:29
867
439.300
10:06:29
976
|
439.100
10:10:18
859
439.100
10:12:13
827
438.900
10:16:20
835
438.600
10:17:18
250
438.600
10:22:24
647
438.600
10:28:15
905
438.500
10:30:33
66
438.500
10:30:33
978
438.500
10:31:47
841
438.900
10:39:12
832
439.200
10:45:14
861
438.900
10:45:55
915
438.700
10:48:40
694
438.500
10:52:02
153
438.500
10:52:02
899
438.200
10:56:42
460
438.200
11:00:38
389
438.200
11:00:38
924
438.300
11:07:37
889
438.300
11:08:43
945
438.700
11:10:44
825
438.800
11:17:46
523
438.900
11:19:42
325
438.900
11:19:42
849
438.400
11:20:46
856
438.300
11:28:30
544
439.600
11:38:45
252
439.600
11:38:45
1149
439.700
11:40:25
38
441.000
11:47:47
878
441.000
11:47:54
245
441.200
11:49:47
519
441.200
11:49:47
419
441.200
11:49:47
829
441.300
11:49:47
809
441.000
11:51:19
113
441.000
11:54:39
519
441.000
11:54:39
357
441.000
11:54:39
914
441.000
12:00:36
883
442.200
12:11:00
939
442.300
12:11:00
795
442.500
12:14:05
793
441.900
12:16:10
960
442.500
12:21:57
970
443.300
12:28:44
913
444.900
12:38:35
1052
444.700
12:39:10
857
444.500
12:39:35
989
444.100
12:41:22
890
443.800
12:42:27
961
443.800
12:45:04
846
443.500
12:50:22
852
443.300
12:51:04
869
443.000
12:57:43
945
442.700
12:59:38
852
442.200
13:02:04
945
441.700
13:05:11
849
441.900
13:15:52
754
441.700
13:16:20
177
441.700
13:16:20
934
441.400
13:17:35
894
441.600
13:21:21
89
441.900
13:28:29
750
441.900
13:28:29
814
|
442.500
13:32:40
868
442.600
13:32:40
842
443.600
13:38:48
887
443.700
13:38:48
90
444.100
13:46:28
294
444.100
13:46:28
1657
444.200
13:50:08
42
444.200
13:50:08
1062
443.600
13:50:23
825
443.500
13:52:51
205
442.300
13:55:17
645
442.300
13:55:20
101
442.300
14:00:23
978
442.300
14:00:31
795
442.300
14:00:31
942
441.600
14:03:23
1015
441.400
14:10:32
880
441.700
14:14:45
961
441.800
14:14:45
918
441.700
14:16:12
839
441.700
14:22:02
824
441.400
14:22:45
519
441.300
14:24:28
519
441.300
14:24:58
921
440.600
14:27:40
943
440.500
14:29:59
851
440.400
14:30:03
90
440.400
14:30:03
938
440.500
14:30:29
901
440.700
14:31:11
944
440.400
14:32:10
883
440.000
14:32:19
933
441.300
14:35:32
966
441.200
14:35:48
925
441.400
14:37:33
96
440.900
14:38:04
737
440.900
14:38:04
882
441.400
14:40:45
853
441.200
14:44:07
924
441.200
14:44:07
880
440.900
14:45:12
1307
441.400
14:49:44
929
441.200
14:49:45
914
441.700
14:50:33
443
442.400
14:53:52
194
442.400
14:53:52
369
442.400
14:53:52
1013
442.300
14:53:52
870
442.200
14:53:52
982
441.900
14:56:39
839
441.500
14:59:38
430
441.200
15:00:38
900
441.200
15:00:38
978
441.200
15:00:38
922
441.300
15:04:01
929
441.400
15:06:08
838
441.500
15:08:48
935
441.500
15:09:07
886
441.200
15:10:10
847
441.500
15:15:44
885
441.900
15:17:55
981
442.100
15:19:31
980
442.700
15:22:11
136
442.400
15:22:56
841
442.400
15:23:59
339
442.400
15:23:59
384
442.400
15:23:59
879
442.100
15:24:07
1009
441.800
15:25:39
927
442.400
15:29:53
140
441.800
15:35:44
175
441.800
15:35:44
656
441.800
15:35:44
1989
441.800
15:36:33
944
442.100
15:37:08
507
441.800
15:38:05
877
441.800
15:38:05
1421
441.300
15:39:32
1125
441.100
15:43:43
857
441.300
15:43:43
820
440.900
15:44:47
832
441.100
15:44:47
911
440.100
15:45:23
901
440.100
15:46:57
957
439.700
15:49:30
1040
438.900
15:52:10
878
438.800
15:54:24
861
439.200
15:56:32
451
439.200
15:56:32
496
438.800
15:56:38
946
439.000
15:56:38
641
438.600
15:58:24
437
438.400
16:00:20
583
438.400
16:00:20
248
438.400
16:00:20
4
438.500
16:02:04