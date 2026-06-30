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WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Stuttgart
30.06.26 | 18:04
5,110 Euro
-0,89 % -0,046
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,1145,19419:01
5,1145,19618:55
PR Newswire
30.06.2026 18:18 Uhr
151 Leser
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Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 30

30 June 2026

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove') announces that today it purchased 154,272 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 440.574p. The highest price paid per share was 444.900p and the lowest price paid per share was 435.300p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0207% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 563,153,611 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 745,409,917. Rightmove holds 10,490,552 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Group Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

1030

441.800

08:00:32

958

440.000

08:00:36

916

441.900

08:09:39

839

440.600

08:21:49

960

440.800

08:29:53

978

440.200

08:29:54

100

439.800

08:34:55

761

439.800

08:39:14

168

439.400

08:41:03

469

439.400

08:42:11

352

439.400

08:42:11

879

439.100

08:43:49

795

438.600

08:47:07

934

437.300

08:51:41

886

436.700

08:58:18

801

436.400

09:01:31

78

436.400

09:01:31

924

436.100

09:01:54

802

435.900

09:04:54

827

435.300

09:06:54

879

436.400

09:10:02

873

437.300

09:12:08

905

437.400

09:19:00

926

437.000

09:19:11

836

436.700

09:19:14

877

437.400

09:21:46

843

437.200

09:24:31

932

437.500

09:29:00

950

437.500

09:29:40

209

437.500

09:31:49

754

437.500

09:31:49

850

437.200

09:34:38

908

437.200

09:36:35

1102

438.100

09:43:59

833

438.600

09:46:20

1022

438.600

09:47:22

1025

439.500

09:53:36

874

439.400

09:53:39

891

439.400

09:55:03

967

439.200

09:59:07

854

439.100

10:06:29

867

439.300

10:06:29

976

439.100

10:10:18

859

439.100

10:12:13

827

438.900

10:16:20

835

438.600

10:17:18

250

438.600

10:22:24

647

438.600

10:28:15

905

438.500

10:30:33

66

438.500

10:30:33

978

438.500

10:31:47

841

438.900

10:39:12

832

439.200

10:45:14

861

438.900

10:45:55

915

438.700

10:48:40

694

438.500

10:52:02

153

438.500

10:52:02

899

438.200

10:56:42

460

438.200

11:00:38

389

438.200

11:00:38

924

438.300

11:07:37

889

438.300

11:08:43

945

438.700

11:10:44

825

438.800

11:17:46

523

438.900

11:19:42

325

438.900

11:19:42

849

438.400

11:20:46

856

438.300

11:28:30

544

439.600

11:38:45

252

439.600

11:38:45

1149

439.700

11:40:25

38

441.000

11:47:47

878

441.000

11:47:54

245

441.200

11:49:47

519

441.200

11:49:47

419

441.200

11:49:47

829

441.300

11:49:47

809

441.000

11:51:19

113

441.000

11:54:39

519

441.000

11:54:39

357

441.000

11:54:39

914

441.000

12:00:36

883

442.200

12:11:00

939

442.300

12:11:00

795

442.500

12:14:05

793

441.900

12:16:10

960

442.500

12:21:57

970

443.300

12:28:44

913

444.900

12:38:35

1052

444.700

12:39:10

857

444.500

12:39:35

989

444.100

12:41:22

890

443.800

12:42:27

961

443.800

12:45:04

846

443.500

12:50:22

852

443.300

12:51:04

869

443.000

12:57:43

945

442.700

12:59:38

852

442.200

13:02:04

945

441.700

13:05:11

849

441.900

13:15:52

754

441.700

13:16:20

177

441.700

13:16:20

934

441.400

13:17:35

894

441.600

13:21:21

89

441.900

13:28:29

750

441.900

13:28:29

814

442.500

13:32:40

868

442.600

13:32:40

842

443.600

13:38:48

887

443.700

13:38:48

90

444.100

13:46:28

294

444.100

13:46:28

1657

444.200

13:50:08

42

444.200

13:50:08

1062

443.600

13:50:23

825

443.500

13:52:51

205

442.300

13:55:17

645

442.300

13:55:20

101

442.300

14:00:23

978

442.300

14:00:31

795

442.300

14:00:31

942

441.600

14:03:23

1015

441.400

14:10:32

880

441.700

14:14:45

961

441.800

14:14:45

918

441.700

14:16:12

839

441.700

14:22:02

824

441.400

14:22:45

519

441.300

14:24:28

519

441.300

14:24:58

921

440.600

14:27:40

943

440.500

14:29:59

851

440.400

14:30:03

90

440.400

14:30:03

938

440.500

14:30:29

901

440.700

14:31:11

944

440.400

14:32:10

883

440.000

14:32:19

933

441.300

14:35:32

966

441.200

14:35:48

925

441.400

14:37:33

96

440.900

14:38:04

737

440.900

14:38:04

882

441.400

14:40:45

853

441.200

14:44:07

924

441.200

14:44:07

880

440.900

14:45:12

1307

441.400

14:49:44

929

441.200

14:49:45

914

441.700

14:50:33

443

442.400

14:53:52

194

442.400

14:53:52

369

442.400

14:53:52

1013

442.300

14:53:52

870

442.200

14:53:52

982

441.900

14:56:39

839

441.500

14:59:38

430

441.200

15:00:38

900

441.200

15:00:38

978

441.200

15:00:38

922

441.300

15:04:01

929

441.400

15:06:08

838

441.500

15:08:48

935

441.500

15:09:07

886

441.200

15:10:10

847

441.500

15:15:44

885

441.900

15:17:55

981

442.100

15:19:31

980

442.700

15:22:11

136

442.400

15:22:56

841

442.400

15:23:59

339

442.400

15:23:59

384

442.400

15:23:59

879

442.100

15:24:07

1009

441.800

15:25:39

927

442.400

15:29:53

140

441.800

15:35:44

175

441.800

15:35:44

656

441.800

15:35:44

1989

441.800

15:36:33

944

442.100

15:37:08

507

441.800

15:38:05

877

441.800

15:38:05

1421

441.300

15:39:32

1125

441.100

15:43:43

857

441.300

15:43:43

820

440.900

15:44:47

832

441.100

15:44:47

911

440.100

15:45:23

901

440.100

15:46:57

957

439.700

15:49:30

1040

438.900

15:52:10

878

438.800

15:54:24

861

439.200

15:56:32

451

439.200

15:56:32

496

438.800

15:56:38

946

439.000

15:56:38

641

438.600

15:58:24

437

438.400

16:00:20

583

438.400

16:00:20

248

438.400

16:00:20

4

438.500

16:02:04

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
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