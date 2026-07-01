Rightmove Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 01

1 July 2026

RIGHTMOVE PLC

(the Company)

TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS

In accordance with the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 5.6.1, we notify the market that, as at 30 June 2026, the Company's issued share capital consisted of 755,900,469 ordinary shares of 0.1p each (Shares) of which 10,490,552 Shares are held by the Company in treasury.

The total number of voting rights in the Company as at 30 June 2026 is therefore 745,409,917 (Total Voting Rights).

The Total Voting Rights figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator to determine if they are required to notify their interest in voting rights, or a change to that interest, in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Contact details:

Carolyn Pollard, Group Company Secretary