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Dienstag, 05.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Das 46-Millionen-Dollar-Unternehmen mit der Milliarden-Strategie
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WKN: 923893 | ISIN: GB0005405286 | Ticker-Symbol: HBC1
Xetra
05.05.26 | 17:35
14,848 Euro
-4,24 % -0,658
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
HANG SENG
STOXX Europe 50
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,87614,90420:25
14,87214,90020:25
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
HSBC
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC14,848-4,24 %
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