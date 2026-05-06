

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tuesday, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) announced financial results for the first quarter, reporting a net income of $169 million, or $0.66 a share, compared with a net loss of $1.018 billion, or $3.98 a share, last year.



On an adjusted basis, net income stood at $211 million compared to $198 million in the previous year.



Net sales amounted to $2.741 billion, down 4 percent from $2.843 billion in the prior year.



The company reaffirmed its full-year 2026 sales in the range of $10.5 billion to $10.8 billion and adjusted operating EBITDA in the range of $2.05 billion to $2.15 billion.



In the after-hours, IFF is trading at $74.01, up 4.58 percent on the NYSE.



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