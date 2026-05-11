Aimwell Partners Brand, AimwellBio Announces Expanded FHIN Intelligence Framework, Early Demo Feedback, and New AIMN Development Milestones

DENVER, CO / ACCESS Newswire / May 11, 2026 / Aimwell Partners (OTCID:AIMN) Brand, AimwellBio announced continued progress across its live demonstration, onboarding, and framework development initiatives tied to FHIN (Federated Health Intelligence Network), the company's evolving healthcare intelligence architecture designed to organize and contextualize complex scientific, regulatory, and healthcare-related signals.

Over recent weeks, AimwellBio has conducted demonstrations with clinicians, researchers, biotech professionals, strategic advisors, and other industry participants as part of the company's phased rollout and validation efforts. According to the company, early onboarding and harness testing generated constructive operational feedback that is helping shape the next phase of the platform's development.

As part of that process, AimwellBio identified several opportunities to further expand the platform's targeted intelligence capabilities and gated access architecture intended to support researchers, clinicians, regulators, and professional contributors operating within the ecosystem.

AimwellBio also confirmed ongoing development surrounding the AIMN Verdict Layer, a strategic intelligence and validation framework intended to assist in contextualizing complex healthcare, regulatory, scientific, and market-related information into more actionable institutional intelligence pathways.

The company stated that feedback from professionals reviewing the system has been constructive and encouraging, particularly regarding the platform's evolving intelligence mapping capabilities and the broader architecture supporting the AIMN Atlas.

As part of the latest development cycle, AimwellBio expanded focused exploration and signal intelligence layers across the following categories:

Advanced Wound Care

Cardiovascular

Renal

Diabetes

ccRCC (Clear Cell Renal Cell Carcinoma)

Oncology

Rare Disease

Neurology

According to internal testing observations, the expanding data relationships and signal activity across these categories continue to support the company's broader long-term infrastructure vision.

AimwellBio also noted that recent discussions with professionals aligned with large-scale healthcare and infrastructure initiatives provided valuable strategic insight regarding future ecosystem positioning and long-term development opportunities.

The company encourages interested professionals, researchers, clinicians, and strategic partners to explore the AIMN Atlas to better understand the evolving direction of the framework and the broader intelligence ecosystem being developed.

In addition, AimwellBio recently added a new informational video to the platform homepage designed to provide visitors with additional insight into the company's near-term objectives, infrastructure vision, and evolving intelligence ecosystem.

To learn more, visit: AimwellBio

For inquiries contact:

Investor Relations: John Morgan

Corporate@aimwellbio.com

Additional updates and framework developments are expected to be shared in the coming months as onboarding, testing, and integration initiatives continue.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable federal securities laws. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the development, capabilities, future expansion, onboarding initiatives, strategic positioning, institutional adoption potential, integration opportunities, and anticipated evolution of the FHIN framework, AIMN Atlas, AIMN Verdict Layer, and related technologies and infrastructure.

Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, assumptions, and beliefs as of the date of this release and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, market conditions, technological development challenges, regulatory considerations, capital availability, strategic partnerships, commercialization efforts, competitive factors, and other risks associated with emerging technology and healthcare intelligence platforms.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Aimwell Partners (OTCID:AIMN) undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

SOURCE: Aimwell Partners

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/aimwell-partners-brand-aimwellbio-announces-expanded-fhin-intell-1165627