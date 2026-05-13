Nyfosa AB: Altra Fastigheter (previously Nyfosa) appoints Ida Fransson as new CFO

Altra Fastigheter AB ("Altra") has appointed Ida Fransson as new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and a member of the Group Executive Management Team. She will assume the position no later than 16 November 2026.

Ida Fransson joins from NCC, where in recent years she has served as Head of Finance for Business Area Building Sweden, with overall responsibility for financial reporting and business performance management. Prior to that, she held the positions of Head of Client and Asset Management at Nordisk Renting and Head of Group Business Control at NCC. Her previous experience also includes roles as CFO at Pareto Business Management AB, as well as Authorized Public Accountant at PwC. Ida Fransson holds a Master of Science in Business and Economics from the Stockholm School of Economics, with a specialisation in accounting and financial analysis.

As previously communicated, the current CFO, Ann-Sofie Lindroth, will leave her position at the company on July 11, 2026. An interim CFO will be appointed for the transition period following the departure of Ann-Sofie Lindroth until Ida Fransson commences her tenure.

"With extensive experience in accounting and financial management, combined with strong business acumen, Ida will play a key role in Altra Fastigheter's continued development. Her combination of strategic perspective, strong operational execution capability, and proven experience in developing business-oriented financial management in complex organisations makes her a valuable addition to Altra. I very much look forward to welcoming Ida to the company," says Carl-Johan Hugner, CEO of Altra Fastigheter.

"I am very much looking forward to joining Altra Fastigheter. The company combines a clear business focus with a high pace of change, creating excellent conditions for further developing financial management as a close support to the business. I look forward to contributing, together with the organisation, to the next phase of the company's development," says Ida Fransson, incoming CFO of Altra Fastigheter.

For more information, please contact:

Carl-Johan Hugner, CEO

Tel: +46 (0)70 772 58 26

E-mail: cjh@altra.se

About Altra Fastigheter

Altra Fastigheter is an active property company operating in markets characterised by robust growth potential and strong regional appeal. With a regional presence, efficient decision-making structures and a dynamic transactions platform, we create long-term value for our tenants and growing cash flow for our shareholders. As of March 31, 2026, Altra Fastigheter's property value amounted to SEK 39 billion. Altra Fastigheter's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap. Learn more at www.altra.se/en/.