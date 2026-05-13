As from May 15, 2026, Nyfosa AB will change issuer name.
Company name is Altra Fastigheter AB.
Old issuer name: Nyfosa AB
New issuer name: Altra Fastigheter AB
New issuer code: ALTRA
Old symbol: NYF
New symbol: ALTRA
ISIN code: SE0011426428
Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7280
Company name is Altra Fastigheter AB.
Old issuer name: Nyfosa AB
New issuer name: Altra Fastigheter AB
New issuer code: ALTRA
Old symbol: NYF
New symbol: ALTRA
ISIN code: SE0011426428
Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7280
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