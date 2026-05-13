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WKN: A2N80V | ISIN: SE0011426428 | Ticker-Symbol: 2JM
Frankfurt
13.05.26 | 08:04
6,355 Euro
-0,86 % -0,055
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NYFOSA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NYFOSA AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,3556,44013:19
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.05.2026 10:15 Uhr
38 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Nyfosa AB: Nyfosa changes name to Altra Fastigheter

Nyfosa is changing its name to Altra Fastigheter, as part of implementing the company's updated strategy. The company's operations and the fundamental focus remain, but with a sharper positioning and direction aimed at optimising value creation for the company's tenants and shareholders.

The company has recently updated its strategy and clarified its direction going forward, guided by three prioritised focus areas - strengthening operational efficiency, reducing complexity and optimising capital allocation.

"Changing our name is a natural step in our strategic development. Altra, which in Italian means "other", is built on the belief of always daring to see the alternative - because that is when truly great decisions are made. Through a structured and curious approach to each property and investment, we create stronger long-term value, and better places to do business in", comments Carl-Johan Hugner, CEO of Altra Fastigheter.

The group as well as all operations in Sweden are changing their name to Altra Fastigheter. In Finland, the company continues to operate under the Kielo brand and in Norway under the Bratsberg brand.

The company's share will shortly be traded under a new short name and ticker, ALTRA, on Nasdaq Stockholm. The ticker for outstanding bonds will also change. The ISIN codes for both the share and the bonds will remain unchanged.

For more information, please contact:

Carl-Johan Hugner, CEO
Tel: +46 (0)70 772 58 26
E-mail: cjh@altra.se

About Altra Fastigheter

Altra Fastigheter is an active property company operating in markets characterised by robust growth potential and strong regional appeal. With a regional presence, efficient decision-making structures and a dynamic transactions platform, we create long-term value for our tenants and growing cash flow for our shareholders. As of March 31, 2026, Altra Fastigheter's property value amounted to SEK 39 billion. Altra Fastigheter's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap. Learn more at www.altra.se/en/.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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