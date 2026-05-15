

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Hankyu Hanshin Holdings, Inc. (HYUHF, 9042.T), a Japanese holding company of transportation, real estate, and other businesses, on Friday posted a rise in annual results.



For the 12-month period to March 31, the company recorded a net income of JPY 78.538 billion, or JPY 330.20 per share, compared with JPY 67.386 billion, or JPY 281.45 per share last year.



Operating profit was JPY 127.136 billion, higher than JPY 110.879 billion a year ago. Hankyu Hanshin reported revenue of JPY 1.203 trillion, higher than JPY 1.106 trillion last year.



Looking ahead, for the 12-month period to March 31, 2027, Hankyu Hanshin expects a net income of JPY 79 billion, up 0.6% from last year. The company anticipates basic income per share of JPY 340.04.



Hankyu Hanshin projects an operating profit of JPY 121.700 billion, down 4.3% from the prior year. The company anticipates revenue of JPY 1.265 trillion, up 5.1% from the previous year.



For the 12-month period to March 31, 2027, Hankyu Hanshin aims to pay a total dividend of JPY 100 per share, unchanged from last year's JPY 100 per share.



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