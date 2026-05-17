

NEW BRUNSWICK (dpa-AFX) - Nanobiotix (NBTX) announced the presentation of Part 1 data from the Johnson & Johnson-sponsored CONVERGE study, a randomized Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating the potential first-in-class Nanoradioenhancer JNJ-1900 (NBTXR3) for patients with stage III inoperable non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), at the 2026 European Society for Radiotherapy and Oncology Annual Meeting.



Early findings indicated that intratumoral and intranodal injection of JNJ-1900 (NBTXR3) is both feasible and safe for patients with stage III unresectable NSCLC. Importantly, initial efficacy responses observed in seven patients who completed the full treatment regimen-which included concurrent chemoradiotherapy, JNJ-1900 (NBTXR3), and consolidation with durvalumab-are encouraging.



Among these patients, the overall response rate (ORR) reached 85.7%, with six out of seven showing positive outcomes. The complete response rate (CRR) was 57.1%, with four patients achieving complete remission, while the disease control rate (DCR) was 100%, as all seven patients experienced disease stabilization or improvement. Notably, the absence of progressive disease and the deepening of responses over time suggest the potential for durable, long-term benefit.



NBTX closed Friday's regular trading at $51.50 or $3.57 or 6.48%.



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