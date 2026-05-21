Stellantis N.V.: Stellantis and Qualcomm Expand Partnership to Adopt Snapdragon Digital Chassis Driver Assistance, Cockpit and Connectivity Platforms Across Next-Generation Vehicle Architectures

Stellantis and Qualcomm Expand Partnership to Adopt

Snapdragon Digital Chassis Driver Assistance, Cockpit and Connectivity Platforms Across Next-Generation Vehicle Architectures

Stellantis to use Qualcomm Snapdragon Digital Chassis solutions to support advanced, unified compute power across the entire vehicle, including cockpit, connectivity and advanced driver assist systems

Deepened collaboration establishes a common, scalable technology foundation across Stellantis' brands, driving cost efficiency through platform standardization

Collaboration is designed to deliver safer, smarter and more seamless experiences using Qualcomm system-on-chips for customers across Stellantis' global portfolio

Expanded multi-year award includes Snapdragon Ride Pilot ADAS stack and system-on-chips for next generation Stellantis vehicles, enabling a globally validated, scalable solution for L2+ automated driving across its global portfolio

AMSTERDAM and SAN DIEGO, Calif., May 21, 2026 - Stellantis and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. today announced an expansion of their multi-year technology collaboration to power next-generation Stellantis vehicles with Qualcomm Technologies' Snapdragon Digital Chassis system-on-chips (SoCs).

The expanded collaboration integrates Snapdragon Digital Chassis solutions with STLA Brain, Stellantis' electronic and software platform, enhancing cockpit, connectivity and advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) performance. The scalable technology foundation aims to accelerate time to market, enable continuous feature upgrades and enhance the driving experience. Built to scale across brands and segments, Snapdragon Digital Chassis SoCs support Stellantis' broader strategy to improve cost efficiency through platform standardization.

The agreement also includes Snapdragon Ride Pilot ADAS platform, an adaptable ADAS system, that can scale from active safety and regulatory features to Level 2+ hands-free autonomy and beyond, enabling ADAS features across millions of Stellantis vehicles.

Building on existing work across cockpit and connectivity, the expanded collaboration supports greater compute performance and AI-driven capabilities across Stellantis' vehicle portfolio. Together, Stellantis and Qualcomm Technologies aim to deliver smarter, more intuitive and safer vehicle experiences to customers.

As part of this deepened collaboration, Stellantis and Qualcomm Technologies have entered a non-binding letter of intent for the Stellantis-owned automated driving and simulation company, aiMotive, to join Qualcomm Technologies, which is subject to various conditions.

"Our customers deserve seamless, next-generation experiences that continuously evolve to meet their driving needs. By deploying this intelligent platform across our global portfolio, Stellantis is delivering on that promise with unprecedented speed and efficiency," said Ned Curic, Chief Engineering and Technology Officer, Stellantis. "This is made possible through our strategic collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies, which allows us to scale smarter, connected capabilities across all our brands."

"This expansion reflects the scale and depth of what Qualcomm and Stellantis have built together - a relationship that spans connectivity, digital cockpit and now ADAS and automated driving" said Nakul Duggal, EVP and Group General Manager, Automotive, Industrial and Embedded IoT, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. Our Snapdragon Digital Chassis enables scalable deployment of unified compute power and advanced driving capabilities across vehicles and brands, and extending that across the full Stellantis portfolio marks a meaningful inflection point for both companies and for the drivers who experience it."

As vehicles continue to evolve to be more centralized and technology-driven, the need for high-performance compute and AI capabilities is accelerating. This collaboration highlights the growing role of scalable semiconductor platforms in enabling faster innovation, improved efficiency and better experiences for customers.

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About the Collaboration

The non-binding award establishes the framework for collaboration related to technology development, licensing and deployment. Each company retains the flexibility to pursue additional collaborations in the software space. Final scope and terms remain subject to subsequent agreements between the parties.

Such deal is subject to customary conditions, including diligence, negotiating definitive agreements and any required regulatory approvals.

About Stellantis

Stellantis (NYSE: STLA / Euronext Milan: STLAM / Euronext Paris: STLAP) is a leading global automaker, dedicated to giving its customers the freedom to choose the way they move, embracing the latest technologies and creating value for all its stakeholders. Its unique portfolio of iconic and innovative brands includes Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS Automobiles, FIAT, Jeep - , Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, Vauxhall, Free2move and Leasys. For more information, visit www.stellantis.com.

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About Qualcomm

Qualcomm relentlessly innovates to deliver intelligent computing everywhere, helping the world tackle some of its most important challenges. Building on our 40 years of technology leadership in creating era-defining breakthroughs, we deliver a broad portfolio of solutions built with our leading-edge AI, high-performance, low-power computing, and unrivaled connectivity. Our Snapdragon platforms power extraordinary consumer experiences, and our Qualcomm Dragonwing products empower businesses and industries to scale to new heights. Together with our ecosystem partners, we enable next-generation digital transformation to enrich lives, improve businesses, and advance societies. At Qualcomm, we are engineering human progress.

Qualcomm Incorporated includes our licensing business, QTL, and the vast majority of our patent portfolio. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, operates, along with its subsidiaries, substantially all of our engineering and research and development functions and substantially all of our products and services businesses, including our QCT semiconductor business. Snapdragon and Qualcomm branded products are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. Qualcomm patents are licensed by Qualcomm Incorporated.

Snapdragon and Qualcomm branded products are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.



Qualcomm, Qualcomm Dragonwing and Snapdragon are trademarks or registered trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated.

For more information, contact:

Stellantis

Fernão SILVEIRA +31 6 43 25 43 41 - fernao.silveira@stellantis.com

Massimo DE MICHELI +39 335 40 15 30 - massimo.demicheli@stellantis.com

Samuel KRAHN +1 586 364 3143 - samuel.krahn@stellantis.com

Qualcomm

Brett Simpson - Investor Relations

1-858-658-4813

ir@qualcomm.com

Clare Conley - Media Relations

1-858-845-5959

corpcomm@qualcomm.com