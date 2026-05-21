

SAN DIEGO (dpa-AFX) - Stellantis (STLA, 8TI.DE, STLAP.PA, STLAM.MI) and Qualcomm Technologies (QCOM) announced an expansion of multi-year technology collaboration to power next-generation Stellantis vehicles with Qualcomm Technologies' Snapdragon Digital Chassis system-on-chips. The expanded collaboration integrates Snapdragon Digital Chassis solutions with STLA Brain, Stellantis' electronic and software platform, enhancing cockpit, connectivity and advanced driver assistance system performance. The agreement also includes Snapdragon Ride Pilot ADAS platform, an adaptable ADAS system to enable ADAS features across Stellantis vehicles.



Stellantis and Qualcomm Technologies have entered a non-binding letter of intent for the Stellantis-owned automated driving and simulation company, aiMotive, to join Qualcomm Technologies, which is subject to various conditions.



Stellantis shares are trading at $7.07, down 6.04%.



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