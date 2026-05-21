Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 21, 2026) - Dean Hanisch, Chief Executive Officer, Focus Graphite Inc. ("Focus Graphite Advanced Materials" or the "Company") (TSXV: FMS), shares the Company's story in an interview with TMX Group.





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The "View From The C-Suite" video interview series highlights the unique perspectives of listed companies on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange. These videos provide insight into how company executives think in the current business environment. To see the latest "View From The C-Suite" visit https://www.tsx.com/en/c-suite.

About Focus Graphite Inc. (TSXV: FMS)

Focus Graphite Advanced Materials is redefining the future of critical minerals with two 100% owned world-class graphite projects and cutting-edge battery technology. Their flagship Lac Knife project stands as one of the most advanced highest-purity graphite deposits in North America, with a fully completed feasibility study and near-completed environmental assessment study. Lac Knife is set to become a key supplier for the battery, defence, and advanced materials industries.

To learn more, visit: https://focusgraphite.com/.

SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/298435

Source: Toronto Stock Exchange