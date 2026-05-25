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WKN: A14M93 | ISIN: FR0012435121 | Ticker-Symbol: 7EL
Tradegate
25.05.26 | 09:38
27,440 Euro
+1,78 % +0,480
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ELIS SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ELIS SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
27,44027,48009:45
27,44027,48009:39
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CARPARTS.COM
CARPARTS.COM INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CARPARTS.COM INC0,540+1,89 %
ELIS SA27,440+1,78 %
FONCIERE INEA SA35,700+0,28 %
VISIONSYS AI INC ADR0,329+1,20 %
WINTERMAR OFFSHORE MARINE TBK0,021-31,67 %
YONGHE MEDICAL GROUP CO LTD0,242+2,54 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.