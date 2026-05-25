Das Instrument 0T80 US8761083091 VISIONSYS AI ADR NEW O.N. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 25.05.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 26.05.2026The instrument 0T80 US8761083091 VISIONSYS AI ADR NEW O.N. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 25.05.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 26.05.2026Das Instrument 37P FR0010341032 FONCIERE INEA SA EO 14,39 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 25.05.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 26.05.2026The instrument 37P FR0010341032 FONCIERE INEA SA EO 14,39 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 25.05.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 26.05.2026Das Instrument L97 KYG5688E1008 YONGHE MED.GR.DL-,0000025 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 25.05.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 26.05.2026The instrument L97 KYG5688E1008 YONGHE MED.GR.DL-,0000025 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 25.05.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 26.05.2026Das Instrument W6O ID1000117500 WINTERMAR OFFSHORE MARINE EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 25.05.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 26.05.2026The instrument W6O ID1000117500 WINTERMAR OFFSHORE MARINE EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 25.05.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 26.05.2026Das Instrument ZZF US14427M1071 CARPARTS.COM INC. DL-,001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 25.05.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 26.05.2026The instrument ZZF US14427M1071 CARPARTS.COM INC. DL-,001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 25.05.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 26.05.2026Das Instrument 7EL FR0012435121 ELIS S.A. EO 1,- EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 25.05.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 26.05.2026The instrument 7EL FR0012435121 ELIS S.A. EO 1,- EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 25.05.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 26.05.2026