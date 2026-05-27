Gold is back in vogue! Central banks purchased more than 850 tons of the yellow metal in 2025, with only a few selling off their reserves. But where is all this gold coming from? The US state of Nevada accounts for around 70% of total US gold production, making it one of the most significant mining regions worldwide. The state alone is home to billions in investments from international mining companies and a multitude of active mining projects concentrated in a small area. Rising inflation and geopolitical uncertainties are once again directing capital flows toward precious metals, with a clear focus on politically stable mining regions. In addition to Barrick Mining and Newmont, there are a number of projects at various stages of development. Lahontan Gold Corp. (ISIN: CA50732M1014 | TSX-V: LG | FRA: Y2F | WKN: A3DKKY) is very far along; the first ounces are expected to enter circulation as early as 2027. The Santa Fe project is at the center of this. Recent drilling programs are providing key data for environmental and permitting issues, particularly regarding groundwater and future tailings disposal. At the same time, an updated resource estimate is nearing completion, which will serve as the basis for a new economic assessment. With secured financing through 2027 and extensive follow-up drilling at multiple target zones, the company is systematically building value. A new gold rush in Nevada has begun!

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