Two Sides of the "Gift of Life" From DaVita Teammates

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / May 28, 2026 / Experiencing kidney disease can change one's entire perspective on life, and for some it can spark a mission to help others navigate that same journey. As we reflect on the impact of organ donation, DaVita honors teammates who have experienced the transplant process from two profoundly different yet connected sides: as a transplant recipient and as a living donor.

Building on Personal Experience to Find a Fulfilling Career: Chris's Journey

Chris Harris was just 26 years old when he "crashed" into dialysis - not knowing his kidney function was declining until they had failed.

As he navigated kidney failure and home hemodialysis, Harris found support from his DaVita care team, who made sure he had the information and resources he needed to manage his health and reach his goal: transplant.

"Transplant gave me a second chance to truly live my life with purpose, compassion, and understanding," he shares. "This is all possible due to my donor, who I can never repay but honor every day."

Inspired by his own care team, Harris realized his personal experience could help others through their own kidney journeys and made the decision to work at DaVita himself.

Starting as a patient care technician, he worked with patients as they received treatments offering care, support and education. Now he works for Kidney Smart, a no-cost chronic kidney disease (CKD) education program, as an educator and coordinator.

"I always wanted to give back in a meaningful way and help other people to navigate through one of the most difficult times of their lives," Harris says. "Becoming a DaVita teammate was the best decision I ever made. They have allowed me to turn one of the most difficult times in my life into something positive, helping others navigate their own journey with confidence."

A Gift of Time: Angela's Path as a Living Donor

On the other side of the transplant journey is Angela Laino, a DaVita social worker who donated a kidney at the beginning of 2026. As a non-directed donor, Laino does not know who received her organ, but she learned that her decision to donate helped spark a transplant chain - resulting in as many as three people being able to find matches and receive a transplant.

In her role as a social worker, Laino has helped patients navigate the transplant process, connecting them with transplant programs, reviewing requirements, connecting them with the right support and helping them advocate for their needs. This work has helped her witness the life-changing impact of transplantation.

Her own experience has only intensified her appreciation for this gift:

"Once I heard that my kidney started working right away for my recipient, it really hit home for me that she will have more time: more time to have a better quality of life, more time away from dialysis, and more time with loved ones," says Laino.

Leading Through Lived Experiences

For both Harris and Laino, their personal experiences have transformed the way they connect with their patients:

Building Trust: Going through the donor surgery helps Laino connect with patients and families on a deeper level. "When they have the opportunity to hear from someone with lived experience, it opens up the door to deeper conversations," she explains, adding that some of her patients who were once hesitant are now considering looking for a living donor.

Fostering Empathy: Harris echoes Laino's sentiment, approaching every patient conversation with patience, honesty and a goal to ensure they feel heard, understood, and seen.

Looking Ahead: The 2026 Transplant Games of America

Stories like these remind us of the resilience of the human spirit.

As part of DaVita's ongoing commitment to the kidney care community and transplantation, DaVita is a proud sponsor of the 2026 Transplant Games of America this coming June in Denver.

As we look ahead to the Transplant Games of America, hosted by the Transplant Life Foundation, we celebrate and honor all living donors and transplant recipients - whose courage, compassion, and dedication transform lives and radiate hope.

Find more stories and multimedia from DaVita at 3blmedia.com.

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SOURCE: DaVita

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/two-sides-of-the-%22gift-of-life%22-from-davita-teammates-1171427