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WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
29.05.26 | 15:25
1,610 Euro
+1,26 % +0,020
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,5901,97020:04
Dow Jones News
29.05.2026 19:21 Uhr
292 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Funding Circle Holdings Plc: TVR-Total Voting Rights

DJ TVR-Total Voting Rights 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
TVR-Total Voting Rights 
29-May-2026 / 17:46 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
29 May 2026 

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") 

Total Voting Rights 

In conformity with 5.6.1R of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, Funding Circle Holdings plc announces that 
its total issued listed share capital at the close of business on 29 May 2026 comprised 304,741,576 ordinary shares of 
0.1p each fully paid. This figure includes 7,344,986 ordinary shares which are held in Treasury, leaving a balance of 
297,396,590 ordinary shares with voting rights. 
 
The above figure of 297,396,590 may be used by shareholders for the calculations by which they will determine if they 
are required to notify their major interest in, or a change to their major interest in, Funding Circle Holdings plc 
under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. 

Enquiries: 
 
Funding Circle: 
 
Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com 
 
Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com 
  
 
Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 
Stephen Malthouse 

About Funding Circle: 
 
Funding Circle (LSE: FCH) is the UK's leading SME finance platform. Since 2010, we have extended more than GBP17bn in 
credit to over 125,000 UK businesses, helping them power the economy and their communities. 
 
By combining proprietary AI-powered credit models with a human touch, we provide a seamless experience that allows SMEs 
to borrow, pay later, and spend through a single ecosystem. For institutional investors, Funding Circle offers access 
to an attractive, underserved asset class through a platform built on deep data and a proven track record of robust 
returns. 

=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
View original content: EQS News 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: TVR 
TIDM:     FCH 
LEI Code:   2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
Sequence No.: 429181 
EQS News ID:  2336210 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls2.ssx?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2336210&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 29, 2026 12:46 ET (16:46 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
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