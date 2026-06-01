Einstellung Aufnahme

ISIN Name Einstellung mit Ablauf: ISIN Name Ab dem: Anmerkungen

CA37895W1095 Global Tactical Metals Corp. 01.06.2026 CA37895W2085 Global Tactical Metals Corp. 02.06.2026 Tausch 10:1

US20731J1025 Presurance Holdings Inc. 01.06.2026 US20731J4094 Presurance Holdings Inc. 02.06.2026 Tausch 7:1





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