The following instruments on Boerse Frankfurt do have their last trading day on 01.06.2026

Die folgenden Instrumente in Boerse Frankfurt haben ihren letzten Handelstag am 01.06.2026



ISIN Name

CA37895W1095 Global Tactical Metals Corp.

DE000ZDWT018 ZhongDe Waste Technology AG

LU0816909369 Lacus UF-Em.Markets Corp.Bd

US20731J1025 Presurance Holdings Inc.

US3438731057 FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORP.

US4158641070 Enviri Corp.

US5544891048 Veris Residential Inc.

US88362T1034 Thermon Group Holdings Inc.

CH1184694730 DNB Bank ASA





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