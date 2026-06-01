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WKN: 851271 | ISIN: US4158641070 | Ticker-Symbol: HA7
Tradegate
27.05.26 | 17:14
16,900 Euro
-5,06 % -0,900
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ENVIRI CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ENVIRI CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
17,70018,00022:13
17,60018,00029.05.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ENVIRI
ENVIRI CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ENVIRI CORPORATION16,900-5,06 %
FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION13,600+0,74 %
GLOBAL TACTICAL METALS CORP0,004-5,00 %
PRESURANCE HOLDINGS INC0,570+12,87 %
THERMON GROUP HOLDINGS INC52,00-0,95 %
VERIS RESIDENTIAL INC16,2000,00 %
ZHONGDE WASTE TECHNOLOGY AG0,1350,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.