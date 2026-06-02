The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 02.06.2026
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 02.06.2026
Aktien
1 CA38060B1022 Gold Hart Copper Corp.
2 CA8000541083 SanDisk Corp. CDR
3 CA87269F1099 T-Mobile US Inc. CDR
4 US9742501029 Winmark Corp.
5 CA2183511047 Corcel Exploration Inc.
6 SE0029277979 AB Electrolux B BZR
7 SE0029277953 AB Electrolux A BZR
8 CA37895W2085 Global Tactical Metals Corp.
9 US20731J4094 Presurance Holdings Inc.
Anleihen/ETF
1 XS3393869782 SAP SE
2 FR0014018J35 Valéo S.E.
3 AT0000A3V200 Österreich, Republik
4 ES0265936080 ABANCA Corporación Bancaria S.A.
5 XS3367725754 Aragvi Finance International DAC
6 XS3396961289 Banco de Credito Social Cooperativo S.A.
7 FR00140028Z9 BNP Paribas S.A.
8 XS3397145767 Nokia Oyj
9 XS3393867810 SAP SE
10 AT0000A3V234 Österreich, Republik
11 US0778FPAS85 Bell Canada Kanada
12 PTOTEEOE0019 Portugal, Republik
13 XS3393869279 SAP SE
14 XS3393867224 SAP SE
15 XS3393874436 Südzucker International Finance B.V.
16 US05971KAY55 Banco Santander S.A.
17 XS3391767103 Bank of Georgia JSC
18 XS3397036123 Bank of Montreal
19 XS3397036396 Bank of Montreal
20 USP2000GAB97 BBVA México S.A.
21 XS3385959302 Bosnien und Herzegowina, Föderation
22 DE000CZ46CR1 Commerzbank AG
23 ES00001010T9 Comunidad Autónoma de Madrid
24 US515110CK81 Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank
25 CH1548688253 Liechtensteinisches Pfandbriefinstitut AG
26 US67077MBH07 Nutrien Ltd.
27 US67077MBG24 Nutrien Ltd.
28 XS3396018015 ProCredit Holding AG
29 US06418GBF37 The Bank of Nova Scotia
30 US06418GBD88 The Bank of Nova Scotia
31 US38141GF335 The Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
32 US38141GF418 The Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
33 FR0014018VR6 Agence Française de Développement
34 XS3394864766 NatWest Group PLC
35 US91282CQU89 United States of America
36 XS3398382674 Volkswagen Financial Services N.V.
37 US91282CQS34 United States Department of the Treasury
38 IE000F215NJ2 M&G European AAA CLO Active UCITS ETF EUR Acc
39 IE000FMF9DG3 M&G European AAA CLO Active UCITS ETF EUR Dist
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 02.06.2026
Aktien
1 CA38060B1022 Gold Hart Copper Corp.
2 CA8000541083 SanDisk Corp. CDR
3 CA87269F1099 T-Mobile US Inc. CDR
4 US9742501029 Winmark Corp.
5 CA2183511047 Corcel Exploration Inc.
6 SE0029277979 AB Electrolux B BZR
7 SE0029277953 AB Electrolux A BZR
8 CA37895W2085 Global Tactical Metals Corp.
9 US20731J4094 Presurance Holdings Inc.
Anleihen/ETF
1 XS3393869782 SAP SE
2 FR0014018J35 Valéo S.E.
3 AT0000A3V200 Österreich, Republik
4 ES0265936080 ABANCA Corporación Bancaria S.A.
5 XS3367725754 Aragvi Finance International DAC
6 XS3396961289 Banco de Credito Social Cooperativo S.A.
7 FR00140028Z9 BNP Paribas S.A.
8 XS3397145767 Nokia Oyj
9 XS3393867810 SAP SE
10 AT0000A3V234 Österreich, Republik
11 US0778FPAS85 Bell Canada Kanada
12 PTOTEEOE0019 Portugal, Republik
13 XS3393869279 SAP SE
14 XS3393867224 SAP SE
15 XS3393874436 Südzucker International Finance B.V.
16 US05971KAY55 Banco Santander S.A.
17 XS3391767103 Bank of Georgia JSC
18 XS3397036123 Bank of Montreal
19 XS3397036396 Bank of Montreal
20 USP2000GAB97 BBVA México S.A.
21 XS3385959302 Bosnien und Herzegowina, Föderation
22 DE000CZ46CR1 Commerzbank AG
23 ES00001010T9 Comunidad Autónoma de Madrid
24 US515110CK81 Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank
25 CH1548688253 Liechtensteinisches Pfandbriefinstitut AG
26 US67077MBH07 Nutrien Ltd.
27 US67077MBG24 Nutrien Ltd.
28 XS3396018015 ProCredit Holding AG
29 US06418GBF37 The Bank of Nova Scotia
30 US06418GBD88 The Bank of Nova Scotia
31 US38141GF335 The Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
32 US38141GF418 The Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
33 FR0014018VR6 Agence Française de Développement
34 XS3394864766 NatWest Group PLC
35 US91282CQU89 United States of America
36 XS3398382674 Volkswagen Financial Services N.V.
37 US91282CQS34 United States Department of the Treasury
38 IE000F215NJ2 M&G European AAA CLO Active UCITS ETF EUR Acc
39 IE000FMF9DG3 M&G European AAA CLO Active UCITS ETF EUR Dist
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