The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 02.06.2026Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 02.06.2026Aktien1 CA38060B1022 Gold Hart Copper Corp.2 CA8000541083 SanDisk Corp. CDR3 CA87269F1099 T-Mobile US Inc. CDR4 US9742501029 Winmark Corp.5 CA2183511047 Corcel Exploration Inc.6 SE0029277979 AB Electrolux B BZR7 SE0029277953 AB Electrolux A BZR8 CA37895W2085 Global Tactical Metals Corp.9 US20731J4094 Presurance Holdings Inc.Anleihen/ETF1 XS3393869782 SAP SE2 FR0014018J35 Valéo S.E.3 AT0000A3V200 Österreich, Republik4 ES0265936080 ABANCA Corporación Bancaria S.A.5 XS3367725754 Aragvi Finance International DAC6 XS3396961289 Banco de Credito Social Cooperativo S.A.7 FR00140028Z9 BNP Paribas S.A.8 XS3397145767 Nokia Oyj9 XS3393867810 SAP SE10 AT0000A3V234 Österreich, Republik11 US0778FPAS85 Bell Canada Kanada12 PTOTEEOE0019 Portugal, Republik13 XS3393869279 SAP SE14 XS3393867224 SAP SE15 XS3393874436 Südzucker International Finance B.V.16 US05971KAY55 Banco Santander S.A.17 XS3391767103 Bank of Georgia JSC18 XS3397036123 Bank of Montreal19 XS3397036396 Bank of Montreal20 USP2000GAB97 BBVA México S.A.21 XS3385959302 Bosnien und Herzegowina, Föderation22 DE000CZ46CR1 Commerzbank AG23 ES00001010T9 Comunidad Autónoma de Madrid24 US515110CK81 Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank25 CH1548688253 Liechtensteinisches Pfandbriefinstitut AG26 US67077MBH07 Nutrien Ltd.27 US67077MBG24 Nutrien Ltd.28 XS3396018015 ProCredit Holding AG29 US06418GBF37 The Bank of Nova Scotia30 US06418GBD88 The Bank of Nova Scotia31 US38141GF335 The Goldman Sachs Group Inc.32 US38141GF418 The Goldman Sachs Group Inc.33 FR0014018VR6 Agence Française de Développement34 XS3394864766 NatWest Group PLC35 US91282CQU89 United States of America36 XS3398382674 Volkswagen Financial Services N.V.37 US91282CQS34 United States Department of the Treasury38 IE000F215NJ2 M&G European AAA CLO Active UCITS ETF EUR Acc39 IE000FMF9DG3 M&G European AAA CLO Active UCITS ETF EUR Dist