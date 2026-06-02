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WKN: 890899 | ISIN: US9742501029 | Ticker-Symbol: GBZ
Frankfurt
02.06.26 | 08:20
320,00 Euro
0,00 % 0,00
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
WINMARK CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WINMARK CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
GOLD HART COPPER
GOLD HART COPPER CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CORCEL EXPLORATION INC--
GLOBAL TACTICAL METALS CORP--
GOLD HART COPPER CORP0,1970,00 %
PRESURANCE HOLDINGS INC--
WINMARK CORPORATION320,000,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.