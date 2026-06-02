

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British American Tobacco PLC (BTI, BATS.L, BMT.DE, BTI.JO), a maker of cigarettes, tobacco, and other nicotine products, said on Tuesday that it is firmly on track to deliver annual guidance, driven by continued US delivery and new category momentum.



The New Category business revenue growth led by Modern Oral and Vapour is now expected to be in the mid-teens for the first half and fiscal 2026 against the earlier expectation for low double-digit revenue growth.



The company also noted that its robust delivery in the US is mainly driven by combustibles, vapour, and modern oral.



British American Tobacco, said: 'Confident in sustainably delivering our mid-term algorithm: 3-5% revenue, 4-6% APFO and 5-8% adjusted diluted EPS growth, with 2026 performance still expected at the lower end of these ranges.'



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News