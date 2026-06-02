Secop Group Holding GmbH announces its intention to voluntarily redeem its existing senior secured floating rate bonds 2023/2026 (ISIN NO0012923194)

Flensburg, 2 June 2026

Secop Group Holding GmbH (the "Company") announces its intention to exercise its right to make an early redemption of its existing bonds maturing in December 2026 (ISIN: NO0012923194) (the "Existing Bonds"), in accordance with Clause 9.3 (Voluntary total redemption (call option)) of the terms and conditions of the Existing Bonds. The redemption date will be 23 June 2026 (the "Redemption Date") and the redemption amount for each Existing Bond shall be the applicable call option amount (being 100.84 per cent. of the nominal amount of the Existing Bonds), plus accrued but unpaid interest. The redemption amount will be paid to the bondholders holding Existing Bonds on the relevant record date (being 19 June 2026).

The Company's obligation to redeem the Existing Bonds on the Redemption Date is conditional upon the successful issue prior to the Record Date of the Company's senior secured callable floating rate bond issue in an initial amount of up to EUR 60,000,000 (the "New Bonds"), as well as disbursement of the net proceeds from the issue of the New Bonds.

In connection with the redemption of the Existing Bonds in full, the Existing Bonds will be delisted from Nasdaq Stockholm.

Further information is available on the Company's website at www.sg-holding.net.

For additional information, please contact:

Secop Group Holding GmbH

Lise-Meitner-Straße 29

24941 Flensburg

Germany

Tel: +49 461 4941 0

e-mail: IR@secop.com

Since September 2019, Secop Group has belonged to the ESSVP IV fund, advised by Orlando Management AG, a leading investor in industrial businesses. Since its acquisition, the company re-focused its strategy to the core business: design and manufacturing of hermetic compressors and electronic controls for refrigeration solutions used in light commercial and DC-powered applications.

This information is information that the Issuer is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (596/2014/EU). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 3:00PM CEST on 2 June 2026.