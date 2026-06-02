HAKI Safety AB: HAKI Safety makes a strategic acquisition of Combisafe and grows within fall protection

HAKI Safety has signed an agreement to acquire operations in Combisafe, a leading actor specialising in fall protection products for temporary workplaces. The acquisition strengthens HAKI Safety's product range in work zone safety, its geographical presence in Europe and adds a brand with a strong reputation. The transaction is expected to be finalised at the beginning of the third quarter of 2026.

Sverker Lindberg, President and CEO of HAKI Safety, says: "The circle closes, and the ownership of the company returns to Sweden. It is with great confidence that I look forward to welcoming Combisafe to the HAKI Safety family. We have previously acquired fall protection companies and therefore find it very gratifying to acquire the Swedish pioneering company, with its unique product portfolio and brand. With the acquisition, we gain access to additional geographies and become a real player in the European fall protection market. We strengthen our market share while enhancing our ability to deliver for our customers. Fall protection is a growing niche of products and solutions for safe work at heights."

The company's product portfolio includes edge protection and catchfans used to protect both workers and the public during new construction and renovations of skyscrapers, public buildings and infrastructure, among other things. The company, which is owned by PIP Global Safety, has a turnover of approximately SEK 80 M and employs just over 30 people across 6 countries. It sells in about 20 countries and has been unprofitable for the past few years.

Sverker Lindberg concludes: "It is evident that the company has challenges with its profitability. But we know the products and see the synergies. Once the acquisition is completed, we will immediately begin extracting both sales and product synergies. Our ambition is a fast integration process and to regain profitability in this fine business within a short time."

Curt Hotlz, CEO of PIP Global Safety, says: "Combisafe has a rich history, but edge protection was not core to our ongoing strategy. This brand is a good fit for the HAKI Safety team, and we believe they will be the right owner going forward."

The transaction is being carried out as an asset deal of selected assets, such as the brand, product portfolio, patent and design rights, customer relationships and certain operating assets. The purchase price amounts to USD 2 M for the net assets. Operations and personnel will thus be transferred to HAKI Safety. Furthermore, the sellers will contribute approximately USD 2 M to cover possible change-related costs. Evaluation of integration measures and costs will take place between now and the time the transaction is finalised.

About Combisafe

Combisafe, founded in Sweden in 1987, is a pioneer in fall protection. Both the company's brand and product portfolio are recognised in the market. Combisafe has changed ownership several times since 2008, and several competing companies have been established, including Vertemax, headquartered in the UK, and Novakorp Systems, headquartered in France. HAKI Safety acquired these companies in 2021 and 2022, respectively, and they are part of the Group's Work Zone Safety business area under the HAKI brand. Combisafe has been part of the PIP Global Safety group since 2025.

For more information, contact

Sverker Lindberg, President and CEO

Email: sverker.lindberg@hakisafety.com

Phone: +46 40 30 12 10

Tomas Hilmarsson, CFO

Email: tomas.hilmarsson@hakisafety.com

Phone: +46 40 30 12 10

About HAKI Safety AB (publ)

HAKI Safety is an international industrial group, focusing on safety products and solutions that create safe working conditions at temporary workplaces. The group has annual sales of about SEK 1.2 billion and has since 1989 been listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm Small Cap. HAKI Safety offers a wide range of products and solutions within work zone safety, system scaffolds, and digital and technical solutions that help customers achieve safety and efficiency in their environments.

This information is information that HAKI Safety AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-06-02 16:40 CEST.