INEO Tech Corp: INEO Announces Effective Date of Share Consolidation

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SURREY, BC / ACCESS Newswire / June 2, 2026 / INEO Tech Corp. (TSXV:INEO)(OTCQB:INEOF) (the "Company" or "INEO") announces that, further to its news releases dated May 4, 2026 and May 28, 2026, the consolidation of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one post-consolidation common share for every ten pre-consolidation common shares (the "Consolidation") will become effective on June 5, 2026.

The Company's common shares are expected to begin trading on the TSX Venture Exchange on a post-Consolidation basis at the opening of trading on June 5, 2026 under the Company's existing trading symbol "INEO". The Company's name will not change in connection with the Consolidation.

The new CUSIP number for the Company's post-Consolidation common shares will be 45674Q409 and the new ISIN will be CA45674Q4097.

The Consolidation was approved by the board of directors of the Company and accepted by the TSX Venture Exchange. No fractional common shares will be issued as a result of the Consolidation. Any fractional share remaining after the Consolidation that is less than one-half of a share will be cancelled and any fractional share that is at least one-half of a share will be rounded up to one whole share.

Registered shareholders holding shares through the direct registration system and beneficial shareholders holding shares through a broker, investment dealer, bank, trust company or other intermediary will generally have their positions adjusted automatically to reflect the Consolidation in accordance with the procedures of Odyssey Trust Company or their intermediary, as applicable. Registered shareholders holding physical share certificates will receive a letter of transmittal from the Company's transfer agent, Odyssey Trust Company, with instructions for exchanging their existing certificates representing pre-Consolidation common shares for new certificates or DRS advices representing post-Consolidation common shares.

The Consolidation is being completed in connection with the Company's previously announced financing plan, which includes a non-brokered private placement financing, the proposed conversion of certain indebtedness into equity and the extension of the maturity date of the Company's existing $1,000,000 principal indebtedness owing to a lender. Completion of the financing, debt conversions and amendment to the promissory note remain subject to customary conditions, including final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

INEO Tech Corp.

Per: "Kyle Hall"

Kyle Hall, Chief Executive Officer and Director

About INEO Tech Corp. (TSX-V: INEO; OTCQB: INEOF)

INEO Tech Corp. builds technology at the intersection of in-store retail media and loss prevention. INEO's patented integration of Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) pedestals with digital displays helps retailers reduce theft while generating incremental retail media revenue from the same footprint. INEO is headquartered in Surrey, British Columbia, Canada, and is publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange (INEO) and the OTCQB (INEOF).

Websites: www.ineosolutionsinc.com & www.ineoretailmedia.com

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/ineosolutions

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information, which involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events to differ materially from current expectations. Important factors - including the availability of funds, acceptance of the Company's products, competition, and general market conditions - that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations are disclosed in the Company's documents filed on SEDAR, including the Annual Financial Statements and MD&A for the year ended June 30, 2025 and its subsequently filed interim financial statements and MD&A. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information:

Kyle Hall

CEO, INEO Tech Corp.

604-244-1895

investor@ineosolutionsinc.com

SOURCE: INEO Tech Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/ineo-announces-effective-date-of-share-consolidation-1172864