Delta Gold Technologies Plc - Grant of Options and Director's Dealings
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 03
Delta Gold Technologies plc
Grant of Options and Director's Dealings
Delta Gold Technologies PLC (Aquis: DGQ / OTCQB: DGQTF) (the "Company" or "Delta") announces that the Company has granted options over 2,900,000 new ordinary shares of 0.02p each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") to certain Directors, employees and consultants to subscribe for new Ordinary Shares at an exercise price of 150p (representing an approximately 9% premium to closing price of the stock on 02 June 2026), vesting on 03 June 2027, with a life to expiry of 5 years (the "Options").
Grant of Options
The Board believes that the grant of options to Directors, employees and consultants reflects both the significant progress made by the team to date and the importance of incentivising the continued delivery of the Company's strategy going forward. The grant of options are also aligned with the Admission Document.
A portion 433,332 of the options granted to Directors, employees and consultants are covered under the UK's Enterprise Management Incentive (EMI) scheme. This does not impact the overall number of new options granted, rather provides a one-time tax advantage for recipients under the scheme.
2,200,000 of the Options have been granted to Board directors (the "Director Options"). The Director Options, along with a summary of existing options held, are outlined in the tables below. In addition, a new pool totalling 700,000 Options has been granted to employees and advisors, to be allocated in line with the Board's instructions to non-Board team members, and with the same terms as the Director Options.
Existing options held by Directors
Director
Existing options held
Exercise price (p)
Expiry
Patrick Severide
100,000
0.15
01/12/2030
Adam Monaco
100,000
0.15
01/12/2030
R. Michael Jones
Nil
Jamie Tosh
Nil
Mark Burnett
Nil
Total Existing options held
200,000
Director Options Granted
Director
Options Granted
Total Options Held
R. Michael Jones
600,000
600,000
Jamie Tosh
450,000
450,000
Mark Burnett
450,000
450,000
Patrick Severide
350,000
450,000
Adam Monaco
350,000
450,000
Total
2,200,000
2,400,000
The relevant PDMR disclosures are included below.
About Delta Gold Technologies
Delta is developing, with an option for an exclusive license, intellectual property ("IP") targeted towards the quantum computing ("QC") space that can be licenced globally. This technology will be centred around the usage of nano-scale gold and other materials. Utilising the unique physical properties of certain materials which are believed to have direct and significant applications within the rapidly growing QC space.
This IP will be developed with top global nanotechnology and QC teams globally, with the intention to further develop the IP, file patents and subsequently license the technology.
For further information contact:
Delta Gold Technologies PLC
R. Michael Jones (CEO)
Tel: +44 (0)203 576 6742
Orana Corporate LLP (Aquis Advisor)
Anthony Eastman / Sarah Cope
Tel: +44 (0)203 475 6834
First Equity LTD (Corporate Broker)
Jason Robertson / Sam Lakha
Tel: +44 (0)207 374 2212
PDMR DISCLOSURE
The notifications below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provide further detail on the directors' dealings.
PDMR - Options
1a) Name
2a) Position/status
2b) Initial notification / Amendment
Initial Notification
3a) Name of issuer
Delta Gold Technologies plc
3b) LEI
8945002MDRXUCUT3LJ53
4a) Description of instrument
Ordinary shares of 0.02p each
Identification code
ISIN: GB00BTXVG712
4b) Nature of transaction
Issue of Options
4c) Price(s) and volume(s) (exercise price / options granted)
4d) Aggregated volume
2,200,000
4d) Price (exercise price)
150p
4e) Date of transaction
02/06/2026
4f) Place of transaction
Off Market