Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 03.06.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Entsteht hier die nächste Quantum-Story?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A41WTK | ISIN: GB00BTXVG712 | Ticker-Symbol: O2J
Frankfurt
02.06.26 | 08:13
2,200 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DELTA GOLD TECHNOLOGIES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DELTA GOLD TECHNOLOGIES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
03.06.2026 08:06 Uhr
35 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Delta Gold Technologies Plc - Grant of Options and Director's Dealings

Delta Gold Technologies Plc - Grant of Options and Director's Dealings

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 03

Delta Gold Technologies plc

Grant of Options and Director's Dealings

Delta Gold Technologies PLC (Aquis: DGQ / OTCQB: DGQTF) (the "Company" or "Delta") announces that the Company has granted options over 2,900,000 new ordinary shares of 0.02p each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") to certain Directors, employees and consultants to subscribe for new Ordinary Shares at an exercise price of 150p (representing an approximately 9% premium to closing price of the stock on 02 June 2026), vesting on 03 June 2027, with a life to expiry of 5 years (the "Options").

Grant of Options

The Board believes that the grant of options to Directors, employees and consultants reflects both the significant progress made by the team to date and the importance of incentivising the continued delivery of the Company's strategy going forward. The grant of options are also aligned with the Admission Document.

A portion 433,332 of the options granted to Directors, employees and consultants are covered under the UK's Enterprise Management Incentive (EMI) scheme. This does not impact the overall number of new options granted, rather provides a one-time tax advantage for recipients under the scheme.

2,200,000 of the Options have been granted to Board directors (the "Director Options"). The Director Options, along with a summary of existing options held, are outlined in the tables below. In addition, a new pool totalling 700,000 Options has been granted to employees and advisors, to be allocated in line with the Board's instructions to non-Board team members, and with the same terms as the Director Options.

Existing options held by Directors

Director

Existing options held

Exercise price (p)

Expiry

Patrick Severide

100,000

0.15

01/12/2030

Adam Monaco

100,000

0.15

01/12/2030

R. Michael Jones

Nil

Jamie Tosh

Nil

Mark Burnett

Nil

Total Existing options held

200,000

Director Options Granted

Director

Options Granted

Total Options Held

R. Michael Jones

600,000

600,000

Jamie Tosh

450,000

450,000

Mark Burnett

450,000

450,000

Patrick Severide

350,000

450,000

Adam Monaco

350,000

450,000

Total

2,200,000

2,400,000

The relevant PDMR disclosures are included below.

About Delta Gold Technologies

Delta is developing, with an option for an exclusive license, intellectual property ("IP") targeted towards the quantum computing ("QC") space that can be licenced globally. This technology will be centred around the usage of nano-scale gold and other materials. Utilising the unique physical properties of certain materials which are believed to have direct and significant applications within the rapidly growing QC space.

This IP will be developed with top global nanotechnology and QC teams globally, with the intention to further develop the IP, file patents and subsequently license the technology.

For further information contact:

Delta Gold Technologies PLC

R. Michael Jones (CEO)

Tel: +44 (0)203 576 6742

Orana Corporate LLP (Aquis Advisor)

Anthony Eastman / Sarah Cope

Tel: +44 (0)203 475 6834

First Equity LTD (Corporate Broker)

Jason Robertson / Sam Lakha

Tel: +44 (0)207 374 2212

PDMR DISCLOSURE

The notifications below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provide further detail on the directors' dealings.

PDMR - Options

1a) Name

  1. R. Michael Jones
  2. Jamie Tosh
  3. Mark Burnet
  4. Patrick Severide
  5. Adam Monaco

2a) Position/status

  1. Chief Executive Officer
  2. Executive Director
  3. Non-Executive Chairman
  4. Non-Executive Director
  5. Non-Executive Director

2b) Initial notification / Amendment

Initial Notification

3a) Name of issuer

Delta Gold Technologies plc

3b) LEI

8945002MDRXUCUT3LJ53

4a) Description of instrument

Ordinary shares of 0.02p each

Identification code

ISIN: GB00BTXVG712

4b) Nature of transaction

Issue of Options

4c) Price(s) and volume(s) (exercise price / options granted)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

600,000

450,000

450,000

350,000

350,000

4d) Aggregated volume

2,200,000

4d) Price (exercise price)

150p

4e) Date of transaction

02/06/2026

4f) Place of transaction

Off Market

© 2026 PR Newswire
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
Während Halbleiter- und KI-Infrastrukturwerte von einem Hoch zum nächsten jagen, wurden viele Software-Aktien in den vergangenen Monaten regelrecht aus den Depots gedrängt. Die Angst vor Disruption hat Investoren zu einem radikalen Strategiewechsel veranlasst – mit der Folge, dass zahlreiche Qualitätsunternehmen heute auf Mehrjahrestiefs notieren.

Doch genau hier entsteht eine seltene Chance. Denn während die Bewertungen im Halbleitersektor inzwischen auf ambitionierten Niveaus liegen, ist der Bewertungsabschlag bei Software-Titeln so hoch wie seit Jahren nicht mehr. Gleichzeitig liefern viele Unternehmen weiterhin starke Wachstumszahlen und integrieren KI erfolgreich in ihre Geschäftsmodelle. Die Diskrepanz zwischen Kursentwicklung und operativer Stärke könnte sich schon bald auflösen.

Für Anleger bedeutet das: antizyklisch denken und gezielt zugreifen, bevor der Markt dreht. Denn erste technische Signale deuten darauf hin, dass sich die Trendwende bereits anbahnt.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Software-Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich positioniert sind – mit starker Marktstellung, attraktiver Bewertung und hohem Aufholpotenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Software-Rebound Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.