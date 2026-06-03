Delta Gold Technologies Plc - Grant of Options and Director's Dealings

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 03

Delta Gold Technologies plc

Grant of Options and Director's Dealings

Delta Gold Technologies PLC (Aquis: DGQ / OTCQB: DGQTF) (the "Company" or "Delta") announces that the Company has granted options over 2,900,000 new ordinary shares of 0.02p each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") to certain Directors, employees and consultants to subscribe for new Ordinary Shares at an exercise price of 150p (representing an approximately 9% premium to closing price of the stock on 02 June 2026), vesting on 03 June 2027, with a life to expiry of 5 years (the "Options").

Grant of Options

The Board believes that the grant of options to Directors, employees and consultants reflects both the significant progress made by the team to date and the importance of incentivising the continued delivery of the Company's strategy going forward. The grant of options are also aligned with the Admission Document.

A portion 433,332 of the options granted to Directors, employees and consultants are covered under the UK's Enterprise Management Incentive (EMI) scheme. This does not impact the overall number of new options granted, rather provides a one-time tax advantage for recipients under the scheme.

2,200,000 of the Options have been granted to Board directors (the "Director Options"). The Director Options, along with a summary of existing options held, are outlined in the tables below. In addition, a new pool totalling 700,000 Options has been granted to employees and advisors, to be allocated in line with the Board's instructions to non-Board team members, and with the same terms as the Director Options.

Existing options held by Directors

Director Existing options held Exercise price (p) Expiry Patrick Severide 100,000 0.15 01/12/2030 Adam Monaco 100,000 0.15 01/12/2030 R. Michael Jones Nil Jamie Tosh Nil Mark Burnett Nil Total Existing options held 200,000

Director Options Granted

Director Options Granted Total Options Held R. Michael Jones 600,000 600,000 Jamie Tosh 450,000 450,000 Mark Burnett 450,000 450,000 Patrick Severide 350,000 450,000 Adam Monaco 350,000 450,000 Total 2,200,000 2,400,000

The relevant PDMR disclosures are included below.

About Delta Gold Technologies

Delta is developing, with an option for an exclusive license, intellectual property ("IP") targeted towards the quantum computing ("QC") space that can be licenced globally. This technology will be centred around the usage of nano-scale gold and other materials. Utilising the unique physical properties of certain materials which are believed to have direct and significant applications within the rapidly growing QC space.

This IP will be developed with top global nanotechnology and QC teams globally, with the intention to further develop the IP, file patents and subsequently license the technology.

For further information contact:

Delta Gold Technologies PLC R. Michael Jones (CEO) Tel: +44 (0)203 576 6742 Orana Corporate LLP (Aquis Advisor) Anthony Eastman / Sarah Cope Tel: +44 (0)203 475 6834 First Equity LTD (Corporate Broker) Jason Robertson / Sam Lakha Tel: +44 (0)207 374 2212

PDMR DISCLOSURE

The notifications below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provide further detail on the directors' dealings.