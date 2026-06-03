Delta Gold Technologies Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 03
Delta Gold Technologies plc
Director's Dealings
Delta Gold Technologies PLC (Aquis: DGQ / OTCQB: DGQTF) (the "Company" or "Delta") has been notified today that on 3 June 2026, Jamie Tosh, a director of the Company, purchased 7,100 ordinary shares in the Company at a price of £1.39 per ordinary share. As a result, Mr Tosh is now interested in a total of 3,734,854 shares representing 5.77% of the Company's issued share capital.
The relevant Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities Disclosure ("PDMR") is included below.
About Delta Gold Technologies
Delta is focused on the development of intellectual property ("IP") for the quantum computing ("QC") sector, with current work centred on nano-scale gold and other materials. The Company's research model includes collaborations with the University of Toronto in Canada and Pennsylvania State University in the United States, providing access to specialist nanotechnology and quantum computing research capabilities.
Delta's IP portfolio currently comprises one provisional patent application arising from a University of Toronto research team discovery and three full patent applications filed by Pennsylvania State University.
For further information contact:
Delta Gold Technologies PLC
R. Michael Jones (CEO)
Tel: +44 (0)203 576 6742
Orana Corporate LLP (Aquis Advisor)
Anthony Eastman / Sarah Cope
Tel: +44 (0)203 475 6834
First Equity LTD (Corporate Broker)
Jason Robertson / Sam Lakha
Tel: +44 (0)207 374 2212
PDMR DISCLOSURE
The notifications below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provide further detail on the directors' dealings.
PDMR - Options
1a) Name
2a) Position/status
2b) Initial notification / Amendment
Initial Notification
3a) Name of issuer
Delta Gold Technologies plc
3b) LEI
8945002MDRXUCUT3LJ53
4a) Description of instrument
Ordinary shares of 0.02p each
Identification code
ISIN: GB00BTXVG712
4b) Nature of transaction
Acquisition of shares
4c) Price(s) and volume(s) (exercise price / options granted)
4d) Aggregated volume
7,100
4d) Price (exercise price)
139p
4e) Date of transaction
03/06/2026
4f) Place of transaction
AQSE