Article 223-16 du Règlement Général de l'Autorité des marchés financiers
Regulatory News:
Theraclion (Paris:ALTHE):
Listed on Euronext Growth Paris
PEA PME eligible
ISIN Code: FR0010120402
Website: www.theraclion.com
Voting rights :
Date
Total number of shares of Theraclion
Total number of theoretical voting rights of Theraclion (1)
Total number of real voting rights of Theraclion (2)
31/05/2026
73 123 311
89 143 355
87 584 876
(1) Theoretical voting rights are calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares stripped of voting rights, in accordance with Article 223-11 of the AMF's General Regulation
About Theraclion
Theraclion is a French MedTech company developing a non-invasive alternative to surgery through the innovative use of focused ultrasound.
High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) does not require incisions or an operating room, leaves no scars, and allows patients to resume normal activities immediately. HIFU concentrates therapeutic ultrasound on an internal focal point from outside the body.
Theraclion is developing Sonovein, a robotic HIFU platform for varicose vein treatment, CE marked under the MDR (EU 2017/745), with the potential to replace millions of surgical procedures each year. To date, Sonovein has been adopted by more than a dozen centers worldwide and used in over 4,000 procedures. In the U.S., Sonovein is not yet available for sale.
Based in Malakoff (Paris), Theraclion's team comprises around 35 people.
For more information, please visit www.theraclion.com and follow the LinkedIn account.
Theraclion is listed on Euronext Growth Paris Eligible for the PEA-PME scheme
Ticker: ALTHE ISIN Code: FR0010120402 LEI: 9695007X7HA7A1GCYD29
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260602034451/en/
Contacts:
Theraclion
Martin Deterre
Chief Executive Officer
investors@theraclion.com