Article 223-16 du Règlement Général de l'Autorité des marchés financiers

Regulatory News:

Theraclion (Paris:ALTHE):

Listed on Euronext Growth Paris

PEA PME eligible

ISIN Code: FR0010120402

Website: www.theraclion.com

Voting rights :

Date Total number of shares of Theraclion Total number of theoretical voting rights of Theraclion (1) Total number of real voting rights of Theraclion (2) 31/05/2026 73 123 311 89 143 355 87 584 876 (1) Theoretical voting rights are calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares stripped of voting rights, in accordance with Article 223-11 of the AMF's General Regulation

(2) Actual voting rights correspond to the total number of voting rights exercisable at the Annual General Meeting. They are calculated on the basis of the total number of voting rights attached to the total number of shares less shares stripped of voting rights.

About Theraclion

Theraclion is a French MedTech company developing a non-invasive alternative to surgery through the innovative use of focused ultrasound.

High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) does not require incisions or an operating room, leaves no scars, and allows patients to resume normal activities immediately. HIFU concentrates therapeutic ultrasound on an internal focal point from outside the body.

Theraclion is developing Sonovein, a robotic HIFU platform for varicose vein treatment, CE marked under the MDR (EU 2017/745), with the potential to replace millions of surgical procedures each year. To date, Sonovein has been adopted by more than a dozen centers worldwide and used in over 4,000 procedures. In the U.S., Sonovein is not yet available for sale.

Based in Malakoff (Paris), Theraclion's team comprises around 35 people.

For more information, please visit www.theraclion.com and follow the LinkedIn account.

Theraclion is listed on Euronext Growth Paris Eligible for the PEA-PME scheme

Ticker: ALTHE ISIN Code: FR0010120402 LEI: 9695007X7HA7A1GCYD29

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260602034451/en/

Contacts:

Theraclion

Martin Deterre

Chief Executive Officer

investors@theraclion.com