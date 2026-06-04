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WKN: A1C2W3 | ISIN: CNE100000Q35 | Ticker-Symbol: 02G
Stuttgart
04.06.26 | 10:32
0,274 Euro
-1,47 % -0,004
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,2740,28011:11
0,2700,28011:12
PR Newswire
04.06.2026 10:36 Uhr
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GAC Posts 140% Export Growth in May, Advancing Its Vision of Sustainable Global Mobility

GUANGZHOU, China, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GAC today announced another month of accelerating global momentum, with proprietary brand exports reaching 28,386 units in May, a 140% year-on-year increase. Cumulative exports from January to May reached 98,861 units, up 135% year-on-year, reflecting the sustained impact of the "One GAC 2.0" strategy and the company's commitment to high-quality, localized global operations. Among the standout performers, the AION UT has consistently led the pure electric hatchback segment in Hong Kong (China), Singapore, Colombia, and Uruguay since its international debut in March 2025, earning widespread recognition across the world's most competitive EV markets.

The results underscore GAC's emergence as a truly global automotive force. Rather than relying on any single market or model, the company's growth is broad-based, driven by a disciplined product strategy and a rapidly maturing international ecosystem spanning production, distribution, aftersales service, and brand engagement across 102 countries and regions on 5 continents.

Regionally, the breadth of GAC's momentum is striking. Asia-Pacific retail sales surged 123% year-on-year in May, led by Hong Kong's 293% growth and Thailand's sustained leadership in the electric taxi segment. The Americas delivered exceptional performance, with regional retail sales surging 144% year-on-year. Colombia recorded a 1,088% increase, Uruguay 806%, and Costa Rica 733%, reflecting a powerful wave of consumer confidence across Latin America. In the Middle East, the EMZOOM secured the top position in Lebanon's B-segment SUV market, while GAC earned recognition in Kuwait as the leading Chinese brand for both product quality and used-car resale value.

May also marked landmark steps in GAC's long-term market development. The company made its formal entry into Pakistan with a four-model launch and a comprehensive localization roadmap. In Europe, GAC made its official entry into the United Kingdom, with the AION V receiving strong local media reception, marking a significant milestone in the brand's European electrification journey. New sports marketing partnerships with Deportivo Toluca FC in Mexico and Sydney FC in Australia further deepened the brand's cultural roots across key growth markets.

With six overseas manufacturing bases, over 696 authorized dealerships worldwide, and an annual export target of 250,000 units, GAC is no longer simply exporting vehicles. It is building the infrastructure, partnerships, and brand equity necessary to become a lasting presence in the global automotive landscape.

For further information about GAC, please visit: https://www.gacgroup.com/en or follow us on social.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2994919/photo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gac-posts-140-export-growth-in-may-advancing-its-vision-of-sustainable-global-mobility-302791363.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
Während Halbleiter- und KI-Infrastrukturwerte von einem Hoch zum nächsten jagen, wurden viele Software-Aktien in den vergangenen Monaten regelrecht aus den Depots gedrängt. Die Angst vor Disruption hat Investoren zu einem radikalen Strategiewechsel veranlasst – mit der Folge, dass zahlreiche Qualitätsunternehmen heute auf Mehrjahrestiefs notieren.

Doch genau hier entsteht eine seltene Chance. Denn während die Bewertungen im Halbleitersektor inzwischen auf ambitionierten Niveaus liegen, ist der Bewertungsabschlag bei Software-Titeln so hoch wie seit Jahren nicht mehr. Gleichzeitig liefern viele Unternehmen weiterhin starke Wachstumszahlen und integrieren KI erfolgreich in ihre Geschäftsmodelle. Die Diskrepanz zwischen Kursentwicklung und operativer Stärke könnte sich schon bald auflösen.

Für Anleger bedeutet das: antizyklisch denken und gezielt zugreifen, bevor der Markt dreht. Denn erste technische Signale deuten darauf hin, dass sich die Trendwende bereits anbahnt.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Software-Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich positioniert sind – mit starker Marktstellung, attraktiver Bewertung und hohem Aufholpotenzial.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.