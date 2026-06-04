Delta Gold Technologies Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 04

Delta Gold Technologies plc

Director's Dealings

Delta Gold Technologies PLC (Aquis: DGQ / OTCQB: DGQTF) (the "Company" or "Delta") has been notified today that on 4 June 2026, Richard Michael Jones, a director of the Company, purchased 7,000 ordinary shares in the Company at a price of £1.35 per ordinary share. As a result, Mr Jones is now interested in a total of 9,617,615 shares representing 14.87% of the Company's issued share capital.

The relevant Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities Disclosure ("PDMR") is included below.

About Delta Gold Technologies

Delta is focused on the development of intellectual property ("IP") for the quantum computing ("QC") sector, with current work centred on nano-scale gold and other materials. The Company's research model includes collaborations with the University of Toronto in Canada and Pennsylvania State University in the United States, providing access to specialist nanotechnology and quantum computing research capabilities.

Delta's IP portfolio currently comprises one provisional patent application arising from a University of Toronto research team discovery and three full patent applications filed by Pennsylvania State University.

For further information contact:

Delta Gold Technologies PLC R. Michael Jones (CEO) Tel: +44 (0)203 576 6742 Orana Corporate LLP (Aquis Advisor) Anthony Eastman / Sarah Cope Tel: +44 (0)203 475 6834 First Equity LTD (Corporate Broker) Jason Robertson / Sam Lakha Tel: +44 (0)207 374 2212

PDMR DISCLOSURE

The notifications below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provide further detail on the directors' dealings.