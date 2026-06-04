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WKN: A41WTK | ISIN: GB00BTXVG712 | Ticker-Symbol: O2J
Frankfurt
04.06.26 | 12:02
1,993 Euro
-9,43 % -0,207
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DELTA GOLD TECHNOLOGIES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DELTA GOLD TECHNOLOGIES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
04.06.2026 16:36 Uhr
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Delta Gold Technologies Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Delta Gold Technologies Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 04

Delta Gold Technologies plc

Director's Dealings

Delta Gold Technologies PLC (Aquis: DGQ / OTCQB: DGQTF) (the "Company" or "Delta") has been notified today that on 4 June 2026, Richard Michael Jones, a director of the Company, purchased 7,000 ordinary shares in the Company at a price of £1.35 per ordinary share. As a result, Mr Jones is now interested in a total of 9,617,615 shares representing 14.87% of the Company's issued share capital.

The relevant Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities Disclosure ("PDMR") is included below.

About Delta Gold Technologies

Delta is focused on the development of intellectual property ("IP") for the quantum computing ("QC") sector, with current work centred on nano-scale gold and other materials. The Company's research model includes collaborations with the University of Toronto in Canada and Pennsylvania State University in the United States, providing access to specialist nanotechnology and quantum computing research capabilities.

Delta's IP portfolio currently comprises one provisional patent application arising from a University of Toronto research team discovery and three full patent applications filed by Pennsylvania State University.

For further information contact:

Delta Gold Technologies PLC

R. Michael Jones (CEO)

Tel: +44 (0)203 576 6742

Orana Corporate LLP (Aquis Advisor)

Anthony Eastman / Sarah Cope

Tel: +44 (0)203 475 6834

First Equity LTD (Corporate Broker)

Jason Robertson / Sam Lakha

Tel: +44 (0)207 374 2212

PDMR DISCLOSURE

The notifications below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provide further detail on the directors' dealings.

PDMR

1a) Name

  1. Richard Michael Jones

2a) Position/status

  1. Chief Executive Officer

2b) Initial notification / Amendment

Initial Notification

3a) Name of issuer

Delta Gold Technologies plc

3b) LEI

8945002MDRXUCUT3LJ53

4a) Description of instrument

Ordinary shares of 0.02p each

Identification code

ISIN: GB00BTXVG712

4b) Nature of transaction

Acquisition of shares

4c) Price(s) and volume(s) (exercise price / options granted)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£1.35

7,000

4d) Aggregated volume

7,000

4d) Price (exercise price)

135p

4e) Date of transaction

04/06/2026

4f) Place of transaction

AQSE

© 2026 PR Newswire
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